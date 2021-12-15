Journey Armstead lifts Lady Sandites past Jenks

“We have a lot of respect for him and that program,” Martin said. “We were just lucky to get a tempo going and create some run-outs early, which got the momentum going.”

The Trojans were fresh off a tournament title from Tahlequah, where they beat Tahlequah Sequoyah 90-19, then edged out Muskogee 59-52 and Moore 60-58 in overtime.

“All the credit in the world to our guys,” Clay Martin said. “Coming off a big tournament win, you come back and we were wondering how we were going to respond. I think with the experience we have and the leadership we have on the floor, we were ready to go.”

Chase Martin led all scorers with 15 points, followed by Benjamin Averitt with 13, and Deke Thompson with 11.

Thompson scored all of his points from the bench, in the fourth quarter, and the backups accounted for 33 in the lopsided affair.

“Obviously when you’ve got a little lead, the rim gets bigger,” Clay Martin said. “I was really proud to see a lot of our guys who don’t always get a lot of minutes get in there and have some opportunity.”