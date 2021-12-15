Journey Armstead lifts Lady Sandites past Jenks

JENKS -- Jenks hung tough for a half, but the Sand Springs girls basketball team opened the floodgates after intermission.
The Class 6A No. 11 Lady Sandites outscored the home team by 24 points in the second half en route to a 64-30 win over Jenks on Tuesday night at the Frank Herald Field House.
Three Sandites scored in double digits as the visitors secured their 16th consecutive win against Jenks. Journey Armstead led all scorers with 20 points, followed by Hailey Jackson with 13 and Sakauri Wilson with 10.
Taiona Morris scored eight points, Layne Kirkendoll added seven points and 10 rebounds from the bench, and Avery Tanner scored six for the Sandites (4-0, 2-0).
“I think this year we’ve been able to get a lot more help and a lot of players are stepping up and getting a lot more confidence,” Sandites coach Josh Berry.
The Sandites held their opponents to single digits in all four quarters and came away with 14 steals and three blocks in a dominant defensive effort.
“I think that’s what we’ve got to do is just hang our hat on the defense,” Berry said. “As long as we keep playing defense and they keep sharing the ball, and other players keep getting aggressive, we’ve got a good chance of being pretty good.”
Jill Twiehaus scored 14 points to lead the Trojans (2-3, 1-1).
Sand Springs will travel to the Tampa Bay Christmas Invitational on December 29th with a first-round game against Fort Myers, Florida.
“Of course we’re going down there to compete,” Berry said. “First we want to go down there and take care of business, but we want to have some fun. It’s about family, and it’s about being together. It’s a chance for us to go down there and relax and have some fun over the holidays and enjoy each other.”
Jenks 84, Sand Springs 35 (boys)
If the No. 3 Jenks boys’ basketball team (4-0 overall, 2-0 conference) was looking for a statement win, it found it Tuesday against No. 16 Sand Springs (2-2, 0-2). The Trojans dealt Eric Savage the largest defeat of his Sand Springs career. Jenks avenged last season's regional loss against Sand Springs.
“Eric is the best in our business at managing games,” Jenks coach Clay Martin said. “We were trying to create a tempo as early as we could, because he’s so good at slowing the game down for his team.”
The Sandites have a reputation for playing gritty, low-scoring games against higher ranked opponents, such as the 43-40 upset over Jenks in the regionals last February.
“We have a lot of respect for him and that program,” Martin said. “We were just lucky to get a tempo going and create some run-outs early, which got the momentum going.”
The Trojans were fresh off a tournament title from Tahlequah, where they beat Tahlequah Sequoyah 90-19, then edged out Muskogee 59-52 and Moore 60-58 in overtime.
“All the credit in the world to our guys,” Clay Martin said. “Coming off a big tournament win, you come back and we were wondering how we were going to respond. I think with the experience we have and the leadership we have on the floor, we were ready to go.”
Chase Martin led all scorers with 15 points, followed by Benjamin Averitt with 13, and Deke Thompson with 11.
Thompson scored all of his points from the bench, in the fourth quarter, and the backups accounted for 33 in the lopsided affair.
“Obviously when you’ve got a little lead, the rim gets bigger,” Clay Martin said. “I was really proud to see a lot of our guys who don’t always get a lot of minutes get in there and have some opportunity.”
The Trojans will try to ride that momentum into the Tournament of Champions on December 27th with a first-round game against 2A No. 2 Cashion (1-0).
Sand Springs will take three weeks off before traveling to No. 12 Booker T. Washington (2-0, 2-0) after the new year.
Sand Springs 64, Jenks 30 (girls)
Sand Springs;11;11;25;17;--;64
Jenks;6;6;9;9;--;30
Sand Springs: Armstead 20, Jackson 13, Wilson 10, T. Morris 8, Kirkendoll 7, Tanner 6.
Jenks: Twiehaus 14, Forgione 7, Brown 4, Luciano 2, Simpson 2, Aeschleman 1.
Jenks 84, Sand Springs 35 (boys)
Sand Springs;7;9;12;7;--;35
Jenks;17;22;23;22;--;84
Sand Springs: Dickson 6, Oakley 6, Shope 6, Clark 5, Askew 5, Kelly 5, Johnson 1, Hendricks 1.
Jenks: Martin 15, Averitt 13, Thompson 11, Tata 9, Golightly 8, Smith 8, Simmons 7, Wilkins 6, Bacon 4, Coffey 3.