Joshua Udoumoh leads Victory Christian back to 4A state tournament; Stilwell girls edge Verdigris in 2 OTs

SAND SPRINGS — Victory Christian turned up the defensive intensity from the opening tip Saturday night and never relented.

The second-ranked Conquerors did not allow a field goal in the first quarter to build a double-digit lead and Joshua Udoumoh had 23 points plus nine rebounds en route to a 63-37 win over No. 9 Stilwell in a Class 4A area consolation final at the Chieftain Center.

Victory Christian (23-4) advances to the 4A state tournament for a second consecutive year. The tournament is scheduled March 8-12 at State Fair (Jim Norick) Arena in Oklahoma City. Pairings and schedules will be announced Sunday.

Meanwhile, in girls’ consolation final action, Class 4A No. 5 Verdigris overcame an 11-point first-half deficit, but lost 48-40 to No. 15 Stilwell in double overtime Saturday night.

Morgan Borgstadt paced the Lady Cardinals, who had their 17-game winning streak snapped in a loss to Holland Hall on Friday night, with 18 points and 13 rebounds before fouling out in the second overtime.

In the boys’ matchup, Victory Christian roared to a 13-1 lead with Jude Malhi canning a pair of 3-pointers and Udoumoh chipping in two baskets while the Conquerors’ stifling defense prevented Stilwell (24-3) from connecting on any of its five field goal attempts in the first quarter.

“We really focused on that in our pregame today,” Victory Christian coach Ryan Wakley said about the team’s defensive presence early in the contest.

“We talked about keeping them in front of us and just making it as tough as we could on them to score. We were fortunate. They missed a couple of open shots that they had and it kind of snowballed from there for us.”

Solomon Granderson, who finished with 12 points and six rebounds, notched the final five points for the Conquerors in the second quarter to give Victory a 26-18 advantage at halftime.

Udoumoh, who had 15 points in the second half, got his team going after halftime with a basket and two free throws as part of a 10-2 spree to put the Conquerors comfortably in front at 36-20.

Granderson had the final four points of the spree during a third quarter in which Victory outscored Stilwell 20-6.

Leading by 22 after three quarters, the Conquerors scored 14 of the first 17 points of the final period for a 60-27 advantage to put the game on ice and nab a berth in the state tourney.

“Last year’s taste was bad so this year we are coming for more,” Udoumoh said referring to the Conquerors being bounced from the 2021 state tournament with a quarterfinal loss to Webster. “We’re going all the way. That’s the plan.

“This team is really driven with a goal, which is to win a state championship. But it is also just a fun brotherhood, just having fun with each other, with the coaches, just playing together. Just having fun.”

Tyrus Teehee topped the Indians with nine points.

Stilwell 48, Verdigris 40, 2 OT (girls): The Cardinals (22-4) trailed 23-12 in the second quarter after the Indians (22-6) snapped an 8-8 tie with a 15-4 scoring blitz.

In the run, all 15 points came via 3-pointers as Stilwell — which lost 40-33 to Verdigris in a regional final Tuesday night in Verdigris — sank seven treys in the first half.

Down six at the half, the Cardinals fought back to knot the contest at 31-31 on a 3-pointer by freshman Kate Wiginton.

Trailing 38-35, Verdigris’ Bobbi Jones banked in a trey with 22 seconds remaining in regulation to tie the game.

The Cardinals had 3-point attempts at the end of regulation and at the end of the first overtime that would have given Verdigris the win but neither found the bottom of the net.

In the second OT, Stilwell grabbed a 43-40 lead before Borgstadt fouled out with 2:20 left. The Indians converted with a pair of free throws for a five-point advantage on the way to the victory.

Snowden Watie paced the Indians with 17 points while reserve Windi Holmes swished four treys as part of a 14-point night.

VICTORY CHRISTIAN 63, STILWELL 37 (boys)

Stilwell;3;15;6;13;—;37

Victory Christian;13;13;20;17;—63

Stilwell (24-3): Teehee 9, Lee 6, Ramirez 6, Petree 5, Kimble 3, Fourkiller 2, Wolf 2, James 2, Hitcher 2.

Victory Christian (23-4): Udoumoh 23, Granderson 12, Malhi 9, Patton 7, Doctor 6, Banner 3, Farquhar 3.

STILWELL 48, VERDIGRIS 40, 2 OT (girls)

Verdigris;10;9;9;10;2;0;—;40

Stilwell;14;11;6;7;2;8—;48

Verdigris (22-4): Borgstadt 18, Daniel 8, Wiginton 5, B. Jones 4, Stout 3, Daniels 2.

Stilwell (22-6): Watie 17, Holmes 14, Johnson 6, Thurber 6, Mink 5.