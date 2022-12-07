Jenks takes `care of business' for OT win over Owasso in Frontier opener

JENKS -- "Takin' Care of Business," is the theme for Jenks' boys basketball team this season.

That's just what the Trojans did Tuesday night despite letting a 12-point lead slip away in the fourth quarter.

Late heroics by Dylan Golightly and Deke Hamilton helped the Trojans outlast Owasso for an 81-77 overtime victory in a Frontier Valley Conference basketball opener at Frank Herald Field House.

Golightly led Jenks with 19 points, including the go-ahead basket with 22.9 seconds left in OT.

Jenks prevailed despite Owasso's Brandon Mann scoring 33 points.

"The guys found a way," Jenks coach Will Finfrock said. "That's the Frontier Valley Conference. Every single night is a really, really tough game."

Jenks (2-0, 1-0) led most of the game and held a 58-46 advantage before Owasso opened the fourth quarter with an 11-0 run.

The Rams (0-1, 0-1) forged a tie at 62 on EJ Lewis' trey with 3:37 left and Mann followed with two baskets that gave Owasso a 66-62 lead before Golightly answered with a 3 at 1:03.

Mann and Owasso freshman Jalen Montonati each split two free throws for a 68-65 lead before Thompson sank a tying 3 with 9.1 seconds left. The Trojans then forced a turnover as time expired.

Midway through the OT, Mann's three-point play put Owasso ahead 73-72, but Golightly made 3-of-4 free throws as Jenks went up 75-73 with 1:08 left. Eighteen seconds later, Owasso freshman Boden Williams answered with a 3, but then the last lead change occurred on Golightly's final basket off of a follow shot.

"I went for a floater, missed it, my teammates got the rebound, I pump faked, saw two people go by and saw I had the layup," Golightly said.

Owasso was called for an illegal screen on the ensuing possession and Jenks' Gron Tata sank two free throws with 8.6 seconds left. Jenks then fouled Lewis before he could launch a 3-point shot. Lewis made the first free throw and intentionally missed the second without hitting the rim. Carter Mundy's two free throws with four seconds left sealed the outcome.

"Owasso's a great team, we knew that coming in, has some great young talent," said Finfrock, who praised his team's "grit and grind they showed at the end."

Gron Tata added 16 points and Hamilton 14 for Jenks.

"It's a huge win," Finfrock said.

Lewis had 18 points with five 3s for Owasso. Montonati had 16 points and 10 rebounds before fouling out with 1:18 left in OT.

Golightly had nine points before halftime and his final 10 came in the final eight minutes. He spent the night defending Montonati and later, Mann.

"He's going to be guarding their best opponent ever night," Finfrock said.

"Offensively he's a force, he commands so much attention. He's a great teammate as well."

A quick start this season is important for the Trojans, who are looking for a second consecutive trip to the Class 6A state tournament despite graduating All-State players Ben Averitt and Chase Martin from last year's team.

"We went through adversity after we were up 13," Golightly said. "But it was a good team win.

"I definitely feel we're slept on right now. We're going to make it to state this year."

Jenks 74, Owasso 58 (girls)

Jill Twiehaus scored 20 of her 26 points in the first half to spark Jenks (2-0, 1-0), which led 45-31 at intermission and was never threatened. Alex McGarrah paced Owasso (0-1, 0-1) with 20 points.

JENKS 81, OWASSO 77, OT (boys)

Owasso;12;15;19;22;9;--;77

Jenks;18;18;22;10;13'--;81

Owasso (0-1): Mann 33, Lewis 18, Montonati 16, Williams 6, Harbaugh 4.

Jenks (2-0): Golightly 19, Tata 16, Thompson 14, Hart 10, Evans 9, Mundy 8, Dodder 5.

JENKS 74, OWASSO 58 (girls)

Owasso;11;20;15;12;--;58

Jenks;22;23;15;14;--;74

Owasso (0-1): McGarrah 20, Yokley 18, Austin 6, Wolford 5, Pruitt 4, Elbert 3, Tease 2.

Jenks (2-0): Twiehaus 26, Simpson 15, Langley 14, Forgione 9, White 8, Graves 2.