Jenks’ rally falls short as Union wins 65-64 in double overtime

Deke Thompson’s 3-point marksmanship gave Jenks a chance to steal a road win on Friday night, but Union held on for a 65-64 victory in double overtime.

With 10 seconds remaining in the second overtime and the Redhawks leading by four, Thompson converted on an off-balance 3-point bucket for the Trojans. After Union committed a turnover, Jenks would have one final chance at victory.

Thompson wound up getting a clean look at the basket, but his 3-point attempt from the left wing rimmed out. He finished with 24 points for the Trojans, who rallied from a 12-point, third-quarter deficit.

For the Redhawks (9-7), Cedric Dixon totaled 18 points and 6-foot-7 freshman Miles Flemmons scored eight of his 14 points during the overtime periods. Union 7-foot junior Erik Madrid added 12 points and eight rebounds.

A Flemmons 3-pointer gave Union its largest lead at 12 points – 34-22 – with five minutes remaining in the third quarter. Thompson answered for Jenks with eight points during the final three minutes of the period.

At 1:03 mark of the fourth, Madrid scored to give the Redhawks a 49-46 advantage. With 13 seconds left, Jenks senior Zander Hart countered with his only bucket of the game – a 3-pointer that was launched from near the Trojan bench and sent the game to overtime.

After scoring eight early points and providing great energy at the defensive end, Jenks senior guard Gron Tata sustained what appeared to have been a right-ankle injury and did not return to the game. With the loss, Jenks is 9-6.

Jenks 59, Union 49 (girls): Rising-star junior Jill Twiehaus scored 29 points as the Trojans recorded their 10th victory of the season. Mackenzie Forgione added 16 points for the Trojans, who rolled to a 20-7, first-quarter lead and controlled the game.

For the Redhawks, Esme’ Smith and Yonae’ Edwards each totaled nine points.

The Jenks-Union doubleheader occurred as a new class of Union Athletics Hall of Fame inductees were honored. The 2023 class includes former longtime Union girls’ basketball coach Jim Stacy, whose 2007-08 squad was undefeated and the Class 6A champion.

UNION 65, JENKS 64 (2 OT, boys)

Jenks;10;6;23;10;5;10;--;64

Union;11;15;15;8;5;11;--;65

Jenks: Deke Thompson 24, Dylan Golightly 14, Carter Mundy 9, Gron Tata 8, Alex Dodder 4, Zander Hart 3, Kason Evans 2.

Union: Cedric Dixon 18, Miles Flemmons 14, Erik Madrid 12, Justin Chappell 8, Korbin Gunn 7, Journey Chaney-Jones 2, Ethan Bowen 2, Kenneth Dorsey 2.

JENKS 59, UNION 49 (girls)

Jenks;20;14;16;9;--;59

Union;7;15;14;13;--;49

Jenks: Jill Twiehaus 29, Mackenzie Forgione 16, Paige Langley 7, Addison Dodder 3, Mandy Simpson 2, Chloe Graves 2.

Union: Esme’ Smith 9, Yonae’ Edwards 9, Isabella McSwain 7, Vannessa Coleman 7, Deanna Stith 6, Jamiya Woodard 5, Brooke Bettis 4, Kennedhi Barnes 2.

