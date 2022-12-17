Host Memorial, Sand Springs complete Veterans Arena Invitational sweeps

Host Memorial and Sand Springs share the Veterans Arena Invitational championship again after sweeping three games in three days.

Seth Pratt scored 27 points on a career-high nine treys to lead Memorial’s 100-46 victory over the OKC Knights. In Saturday’s opener, Michael Foster scored 16 points and Blake Johnson added 12 to lead Sand Springs past Greenwood (Arkansas) 48-35.

Memorial has never lost in the event’s seven-year history while Sand Springs has gone 3-0 in five of its seven appearances.

In Saturday’s third game, Collinsville edged NOAH 52-50. Collinsville finished 2-1 in the Invitational, followed by Greenwood at 1-2 while NOAH and the Knights were 0-3 each.

Memorial 100, OKC Knights 46: Pratt was 9-of-12 on 3-pointers after going 5-of-14 on Friday. He has 194 treys in his four seasons with Memorial.

“He just keeps adding to his great career legacy here,” Chargers coach Bobby Allison said. “He was in the gym last night until midnight.”

The Class 5A No. 2 Chargers (6-1) scored the game’s first 14 points and jumped out to a 20-3 lead with Pratt and Jarreth Ingram scoring nine points each in that early blitz. Ingram finished with 19 points and had 50 in the tournament while Pratt scored 54 for the three games.

Thirteen Chargers entered the scoring column, including freshman Jordan Powell, who was mobbed by his teammates after sinking a 3-pointer as time expired to lift Memorial to the century mark for the first time this season.

“Everybody showed bright spots.” Allison said. “Jordan Powell will have a good career here, but he’ll never forget his first bucket.”

Sand Springs 48, Greenwood 35: Johnson, a 6-foot-5 sophomore, averaged 12 points in three tournament games. His consecutive baskets at the end of the first half enabled Sand Springs to take a 25-22 lead into intermission.

Sand Springs then opened the second half with a 14-0 run to break the game open.

“Getting that transition offense going gave us the lead,” Johnson said.

Saturday’s game illustrated Johnson’s success at achieving one of his off-season goals.

“I’m really working on finishing around the rim,” Johnson said. “Tough finishes, I feel like I did better this weekend.”

Sandites coach Eric Savage likes Johnson’s potential.

“We’re trying to put weight on him,” Savage said. “But he’s really got a good basketball IQ. He sees the floor well and moves without the ball. He’s a pretty versatile player because we can use him as a passer or an extra dribbler. And he’s got some size and length where he can score inside. His future is really bright.”

The Sandites graduated all five starters from last year and start only one senior, Foster, who bounced back Saturday with four treys after struggling with his shooting in the first two tournament games.

“We’re really coming together as a team,” Johnson said. “We needed this. It feels good to get three big wins.”

Savage added, “Our sophomores are starting to grow up.”

The Sandites’ week started with a 77-72 loss to Bixby as they couldn’t overcome Notre Dame signee Parker Friedrichsen’s 40 points.

“We got some good competition,” Savage said. “We’re trying to build our rotation and get guys some experience. For spurts, we look really good and then there are spurts we revert back to bad habits we’re trying to break. I thought we executed when we had to the last two days in some close games and got some separation.

“Kind of the way our team is built this year, it’s probably going to be a different guy each game (as the scoring leader).”

Collinsville 52, NOAH 50: Midway through the fourth quarter, Kobe Bailey’s tiebreaking basket gave Collinsville (4-4) a 44-42 lead it didn’t relinquish. Bailey’s layup with 2:07 left increased the Cardinals’ lead to 50-47.

NOAH’s Baylor Bell, who had 17 points, sank a 3 with 39.8 seconds left to cut Collinsville’s lead to 51-50. Six seconds later, Bailey made 1-of-2 free throws. NOAH (5-5) missed a pressured 3-pointer as time expired.

MEMORIAL 100, OKC KNIGHTS 46

OKC Knights—10—9—17—10———46

Memorial—28—15—26—31———100

OKC Knights: Coombs 20, Chiarello 19, Grady 3, Ledd 2, Gerlt 2.

Memorial: Pratt 27, Ingram 19, Tobie 8, Thompson 8, Durant 8, Cotton 8, Radford 5, Colbert 3, Collins 3, Hubbard 3, Love 3, Powell 3, Jamerson 2.

SAND SPRINGS 48, GREENWOOD 35

Greenwood—10—12—5—8———35

Sand Springs12—13—14—9———48

Greenwood: Holt 9, Chick 6, Karnes 6, Kennon 5, Robins 5, Bollman 2, Mackey 2.

Sand Springs: Foster 16, Johnson 12, Allen 7, Kelly 6, Roper 3, Hooper 2, Mitchell 2.

COLLINSVILLE 52, NOAH 50

NOAH;16;11;12;11;—;50

Collinsville;21;13;6;12;—;52

NOAH: Connor Hislop 18, Bell 17, Colin Hislop 6, Brockett 5, Ross 2, Wagner 2.

Collinsville: Brown 16, Scyrkels 11, Bailey 9, Hadley 9, Anderson 3, Worden 2, Normandin 2.