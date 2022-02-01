Hornets win showdown over Trojans for 6A East's top seed

With the Class 6A playoff pairings set to be determined next week, Booker T. Washington and Jenks met Tuesday night with the East's No. 1 boys seed likely at stake.
BTW, which moved up to No. 1 last week for the first time since 2020, should stay on top after a 75-59 victory over visiting No. 2 Jenks at Nathan E. Harris Field House.
It was the Hornets' second win over Jenks in 11 days as BTW also prevailed 61-48 in the Jenks/Union Invitational title game.
"I sure hope so," Hornets coach Eli K. Brown III said about whether that should clinch the No. 1 seed. "Down two starters, guys had to step up and it was a good night for us."
Also on the line Tuesday was the Frontier Valley Conference lead, now held alone by the Hornets (16-1, 8-1).
Aaron Potter led the Hornets with 31 points and Kam Parker scored 29.
Brown said it was their best combined performance of the season.
"We wanted to give those two the ball more because we knew we were down Ijai Johnson and Richard Wilson," Brown said. "Some other guys we planned on playing got hurt in JV, so we were only with nine kids tonight. We knew those two had to do more of the ballhandling duties and they stepped up."
Chase Martin led Jenks (14-4, 7-2) with 16 points.
"We didn't shoot the ball well and when you play a good team you're going to have to make some shots," Jenks coach Clay Martin said. "They did a good job dictating the shots that we took. I thought we could've been a little bit better at that but kudos to those guys, who really just play so hard and made a lot of shots.
"The world's not going to end just yet, but I would've liked to have seen more of our identity come through tonight, I don't think it did."
The Hornets were in control after the first few minutes. Potter scored 13 points with three treys in the first quarter as the Hornets raced to a 22-15 lead.
BTW led 36-28 at halftime and stretched that advantage to 53-41 by the end of the third quarter as Parker scored 12 during that period. Potter scored 10 in the fourth to keep the Trojans from ever getting close.
It was the Hornets' last game before the pairings are set as Friday's matchup against Bixby was postponed after Tulsa Public Schools canceled classes through the rest of the week due to the winter weather forecast.
"I told them (the players) it was our last opportunity to show that we should be No. 1 and we came out and played like it," Brown said.
B.T. Washington 54, Jenks 42 (girls)
Marcayla Johnson had 19 points and 11 rebounds to lead the 6A East No. 7 Lady Hornets (8-9, 5-3).
"She's special, she makes plays I can't coach," Hornets coach Rabu Leyva said.
Johnson, a freshman, averaged 18 points and 10 rebounds in two wins last week and had the winning basket with 11 seconds left against Bartlesville.
Jill Twiehaus scored 26 with six treys to lead No. 13 Jenks (5-9, 2-6) while teammate Mackenzie Forgione had 15 rebounds.
Johnson's basket at the end of the first half gave the Hornets a 28-26 lead going into intermission, but Twiehaus opened the third quarter with a trey to put Jenks ahead 29-28. The Hornets, however, answered with a decisive 11-2 run.
"I told my girls this is a game you want to be in because it's like the first round of the playoffs," Leyva said. "Our girls battled hard. It was a good game at both ends.
"We played better down low in the second half. In the first half we gave up a lot of offensive rebounds. In the second half we shored it up."
B.T. WASHINGTON 75, JENKS 59 (boys)
Jenks;15;13;13;18;—;59
B.T. Washington;22;14;17;22;—;75
Jenks (14-4): Martin 16, Golightly 11, Wilkins 11, Averitt 10, Mundy 6, Coffey 3, Dodder 3.
B.T. Washington (16-1): Potter 31, Parker 29, Boone 7, Smith 4, Chambers 2, Ware 2.
B.T. WASHINGTON 54, JENKS 42 (girls)
Jenks;11;15;5;11;—;42
B.T. Washington;15;13;11;15;—;54
Jenks (5-9): Twiehaus 26, Forgione 6, Luciano 6, Brown 2, Williams 2.
B.T. Washington (8-9): Johnson 19, Hill 13, Smith 12, Owens 8, DeLouiser 2.