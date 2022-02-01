Hornets win showdown over Trojans for 6A East's top seed

Chase Martin led Jenks (14-4, 7-2) with 16 points.

"We didn't shoot the ball well and when you play a good team you're going to have to make some shots," Jenks coach Clay Martin said. "They did a good job dictating the shots that we took. I thought we could've been a little bit better at that but kudos to those guys, who really just play so hard and made a lot of shots.

"The world's not going to end just yet, but I would've liked to have seen more of our identity come through tonight, I don't think it did."

The Hornets were in control after the first few minutes. Potter scored 13 points with three treys in the first quarter as the Hornets raced to a 22-15 lead.

BTW led 36-28 at halftime and stretched that advantage to 53-41 by the end of the third quarter as Parker scored 12 during that period. Potter scored 10 in the fourth to keep the Trojans from ever getting close.

It was the Hornets' last game before the pairings are set as Friday's matchup against Bixby was postponed after Tulsa Public Schools canceled classes through the rest of the week due to the winter weather forecast.