Hornets show title potential on Ring of Honor Night

On Tuesday night, Booker T. Washington held its third annual Ring of Honor ceremony between games of the Hornets’ basketball doubleheader against Sapulpa.
The nine inductees, now with their banners in the Nathan E. Harris Field House rafters, were former NFL players Mark Anderson, Reggie Brooks and J.W. Lockett; former NBA player Clint McDaniel; former major league outfielder Roy Foster; runners Kimberly Motley Grayson and Tommy Manning; and coaches Larry McGee and Bill Bond.
“It is amazing, I’m so excited about being inducted,” said Motley Grayson, who was Gatorade’s girls state track athlete of the year in 1993.
Motley Grayson and Bond were the only living inductees able to be at the ceremony that was rescheduled from Feb. 4 due to weather.
“It’s a tremendous honor, I’m very humbled by it,” said Bond, who coached BTW to state titles in volleyball (1976) and swimming (1981). “I think constantly about the men and women who put me here — all the student-athletes that sacrificed a lot of time, effort and hard work to become state champions.”
Lockett, Foster and McGee were inducted posthumously. Former BTW coach Mike Mims, a 2020 inductee into the Ring of Honor, was a basketball teammate of Foster, a 1963 graduate who was The Sporting News’ American League rookie player of the year in 1970, and remembers watching Lockett, a ‘56 graduate.
“J.W. Lockett was definitely the best all-around athlete who has ever come through this building,” Mims said during a pre-ceremony reception at the BTW Historical Building, which was formerly the front section of the school. “I knew Roy Foster could play there (in the majors), he could knock them balls over the fence.”
Mims, who coached three BTW state champions, likes the potential of this season’s boys basketball team to add another gold ball to the Hornets’ rich athletic tradition. The Class 6A East No. 1 Hornets followed the Ring of Honor ceremony with a 91-29 victory over 5A East No. 15 Sapulpa as they set their season-highs for points and winning margin.
“Right now it has a chance to be that good,” Mims said. “They are playing within their capabilities and minimizing mistakes.”
Seven Hornets combined for 15 treys. Lathan Boone led the Hornets with 14 points — all in the first half as Washington led 52-18 at intermission.
Aaron Potter, who is the Hornets’ leading scorer this season, had 10 points on two 3s and two impressive dunks in limited action.
Washington (19-1, 11-1) will play for sole possession of the Frontier Valley Conference title when it hosts Owasso (16-6, 11-2) on Friday night. The Hornets host Bixby Wednesday in a rescheduled game.
Sapulpa 48, B.T. Washington 34 (girls): Another team with realistic state title aspirations, 5A No. 1 Sapulpa, led only 31-28 before closing out the game with a 17-6 run. Stailee Heard led the Lady Chieftains (17-4, 9-4) with 25 points, including nine in the fourth quarter. Her sister, Tyla, added 12 points.
The Heards combined for all of their team’s points in an opening 11-2 run and Sapulpa was never caught although the 6A East No. 8 Hornets cut their deficit to 22-20 early in the third quarter.
Aunisty Smith, honored at halftime for reaching 1,000 career points, led the Hornets (10-11, 7-5) with 17 points.
B.T. WASHINGTON 91, SAPULPA 29 (boys)
Sapulpa;9;9;4;7;—;29
B.T. Washington;25;27;24;15;—;91
Sapulpa (4-18): Edwards 8, Hobbs 5, Lindsey 5, Ragsdale 5, Read 4, Abbage 2.
B.T. Washington (19-1): Boone 14, Ware 13, Oates 12, Smith 12, Potter 10, English 9, Johnson 8, Chambers 6, Parker 5, Simpson 2.
SAPULPA 48, B.T. WASHINGTON 34 (girls)
Sapulpa;14;8;9;17;—;48
B.T. Washington;6;10;9;9;—;34
Sapulpa (17-4): S.Heard 25, T.Heard 12, Berry 3, Bilby 3, Adkisson 3, Hall 2.
B.T. Washington (10-11): Smith 17, M.Johnson 10, Hill 4, Owens 3.