Hornets show title potential on Ring of Honor Night

“J.W. Lockett was definitely the best all-around athlete who has ever come through this building,” Mims said during a pre-ceremony reception at the BTW Historical Building, which was formerly the front section of the school. “I knew Roy Foster could play there (in the majors), he could knock them balls over the fence.”

Mims, who coached three BTW state champions, likes the potential of this season’s boys basketball team to add another gold ball to the Hornets’ rich athletic tradition. The Class 6A East No. 1 Hornets followed the Ring of Honor ceremony with a 91-29 victory over 5A East No. 15 Sapulpa as they set their season-highs for points and winning margin.

“Right now it has a chance to be that good,” Mims said. “They are playing within their capabilities and minimizing mistakes.”

Seven Hornets combined for 15 treys. Lathan Boone led the Hornets with 14 points — all in the first half as Washington led 52-18 at intermission.

Aaron Potter, who is the Hornets’ leading scorer this season, had 10 points on two 3s and two impressive dunks in limited action.