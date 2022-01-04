High schools: Dow leads Broken Arrow boys past Bixby; Spartans take girls game

BROKEN ARROW — The Dow was on the rise for the Broken Arrow boys basketball team on Tuesday night.
Connor Dow scored all 15 of his points in the second half, including nine during a key third-quarter surge, as Class 6A No. 5 Broken Arrow rallied from an 11-point deficit to capture a 71-60 win against Bixby in Frontier Conference action at the Broken Arrow Field House.
Dow was one of five players for the Tigers (6-2, 2-1) to finish with double-digit points. Joining him were Ethan Ellison with a team-high 16, while Anthony Allen netted 15, David Howell added 14 and Aaron Johnson chipped in 11 points.
The Tigers trailed 34-27 at halftime, and their deficit grew to 36-27 after a pair of free throws by the Spartans’ Parker Friedrichsen in the first minute of the third quarter.
Friedrichsen paced all scorers with 20 points, including a trio of baskets from long distance.
Dow then hit the first of three successive 3-pointers — and the first beyond the arc for Broken Arrow in the game after the Tigers went 0-for-8 in the first half — to ignite the comeback.
With the Tigers trailing 44-33, Dow’s third trey started a 20-4 run that gave Broken Arrow a 53-48 advantage entering the final period.
His fourth 3-pointer ended a 24-4 burst that put the Tigers in front 56-48 with 6:50 to play.
“I told him, ‘Hey, you are the best shooter in the gym. Just keep shooting the ball,’” Tigers head coach Beau Wallace said about Dow, who attempted only two 3-pointers in the first half.
“I thought he played much more freely in the second half. He was able to come away with what he has been doing lately.”
But Friedrichsen notched seven of the next 12 points for Bixby (1-5, 0-3), including a 3-pointer from the right corner that brought the Spartans to within 62-60 with 2:25 to go.
Broken Arrow responded with seven consecutive points capped by Dow’s final 3-pointer of the night to increase his team’s lead to 69-60 with 1:15 left.
Bixby 39, Broken Arrow 29 (girls): Meredith Mayes and Gracy Wernli combined for 25 points as the Spartans (7-2, 2-1) won their fourth straight game despite not scoring from the field in the third quarter and garnering only 14 second-half points.
Mayes posted a double-double with 14 points and 10 rebounds while also blocking four shots. Meanwhile, Wernli scored 11 points, including a trio of 3-pointers.
Mayes and Wernli were co-MVPs as Bixby captured the girls’ title in last week’s Tournament of Champions.
Bixby held a seemingly comfortable 25-12 lead at halftime, but Broken Arrow (3-3, 2-1) crept to within 27-24 midway through the fourth quarter before Wernli responded with a 3-pointer to stem the Tigers’ rally.
McKenzie Mathurin led Broken Arrow with 11 points and six rebounds, while Taleyah Jones contributed nine points.
BROKEN ARROW 71, BIXBY 60 (boys)
Bixby 15 19 14 12 — 60
Broken Arrow 15 12 26 18 — 71
Bixby (1-5 0-3): P. Friedrichsen 20, Druver 15, McCormick 12, Isham 5, Hill 5, Page 3.
Broken Arrow (6-2, 2-1): Ellison 16, Dow 15, Allen 15, Howell 14, Johnson 11.
BIXBY 39, BROKEN ARROW 29 (girls)
Bixby 11 14 2 12 — 39
Broken Arrow 7 5 8 9 — 29
Bixby (7-2, 2-1): Mayes 14, Wernli 11, Nielsen 8, Baldwin 3, Daniel 3.
Broken Arrow (3-3, 2-1): Mathurin 11, Jones 9, Pippett 5, Howard 2, Jacobs 2.