High schools: Dow leads Broken Arrow boys past Bixby; Spartans take girls game

His fourth 3-pointer ended a 24-4 burst that put the Tigers in front 56-48 with 6:50 to play.

“I told him, ‘Hey, you are the best shooter in the gym. Just keep shooting the ball,’” Tigers head coach Beau Wallace said about Dow, who attempted only two 3-pointers in the first half.

“I thought he played much more freely in the second half. He was able to come away with what he has been doing lately.”

But Friedrichsen notched seven of the next 12 points for Bixby (1-5, 0-3), including a 3-pointer from the right corner that brought the Spartans to within 62-60 with 2:25 to go.

Broken Arrow responded with seven consecutive points capped by Dow’s final 3-pointer of the night to increase his team’s lead to 69-60 with 1:15 left.

Bixby 39, Broken Arrow 29 (girls): Meredith Mayes and Gracy Wernli combined for 25 points as the Spartans (7-2, 2-1) won their fourth straight game despite not scoring from the field in the third quarter and garnering only 14 second-half points.

Mayes posted a double-double with 14 points and 10 rebounds while also blocking four shots. Meanwhile, Wernli scored 11 points, including a trio of 3-pointers.