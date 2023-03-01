Who is Mr. Inside? Vote now It’s time to decide who is Mr. Inside in Tulsa-area high school basketball. Here are our selections for 15 boys who play closer to the basket. From today through 3 p.m. March 3, fans can vote for their favorites. Winners will be announced March 6-9. You can vote once per device. You voted: Zac Brown, Collinsville Jarren Cargil, Liberty Jadon Cool, Holland Hall Ethan Ellison, Broken Arrow Dylan Golightly, Jenks Jarreth Ingram, Memorial Jermiah Johnson, Edison Erik Madrid, Union Brandon Mann, Owasso Chris Mason, Victory Christian Ke'nardre Maxie, East Central Titus Miller, Catoosa Jay Overton-Tobie, Edison Wyatt Powell, Metro Christian Ben Radford, Memorial Vote View Results Back

STATE TOURNAMENTS

At Jim Norick Arena, Oklahoma City

CLASS A BOYS

Wednesday

No. 2 Rattan 75, No. 5 Okarche 60

No. 4 Okay 58, No. 10 Texhoma 40

No. 6 Seiling 59, No. 18 Liberty 51

No. 1 Caddo 51, NR Drummond 34

Friday

Rattan (27-4) vs. Okay (25-2), 4:30 p.m.; Caddo (22-2) vs. Seiling (24-2) 6 p.m.

Saturday

Championship, 7 p.m.

CLASS A GIRLS

Wednesday

No. 1 Seiling (24-1) vs. NR Quinton (23-6), 4:30 p.m.; No. 6 Cyril (24-4) vs. No. 7 Okarche (23-5), 6 p.m.; No. 16 Okla. Bible (24-3) vs. No. 2 Caddo (24-2), 7:30 p.m.; No. 4 Riverside (26-1) vs. No. 3 Vanoss (24-3), 9 p.m.

Friday

Seiling/Quinton winner vs. Cyril/Okarche winner, noon; Riverside/Vanoss winner vs. OBA/Caddo winner, 1:30 p.m.

Saturday

Championship, 2 p.m.

CLASS B BOYS

Thursday

No. 1 Fort Cobb-Broxton (26-1) vs. No. 8 Goodwell (25-3), 9 a.m.; No. 2 Roff (25-6) vs. No. 10 Glencoe (25-5), 10:30 a.m.; No. 12 Sentinel (24-5) vs. No. 4 Calumet (26-1), noon; No. 5 Buffalo Valley (26-3) vs. No. 6 Kinta (24-4), 1:30 p.m.

Friday

FCB/Goodwell winner vs. Roff/Glencoe winner, 9 a.m.; Buffalo Valley/Kinta winner vs. Sentinel/Calumet winner, 10:30 a.m.

Saturday

Championship, noon

CLASS B GIRLS

Thursday

No. 1 Hammon (22-5) vs. No. 11 Leedey (20-11), 4:30 p.m.; No. 7 Buffalo Valley (25-5) vs. No. 4 Varnum (27-3), 6 p.m.; No. 9 Calvin (23-8) vs. No. 2 Lomega (27-2), 7:30 p.m.; No. 3 Pittsburg (25-4) vs. No. 5 Lookeba-Sickles (24-5), 9 p.m.

Friday

Hammon/Leedey winner vs. Buffalo Valley/Varnum winner, noon; Pittsburg/Lookeba-Sickles winner vs. Calvin/Lomega winner, 1:30 p.m.

Saturday

Championship, 5 p.m.

