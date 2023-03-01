Who is Mr. Inside? Vote now
It’s time to decide who is Mr. Inside in Tulsa-area high school basketball. Here are our selections for 15 boys who play closer to the basket. From today through 3 p.m. March 3, fans can vote for their favorites. Winners will be announced March 6-9. You can vote once per device.
Who is Mr. Outside? Vote now
It’s time to decide who is Mr. Outside in Tulsa-area high school basketball. Here are our selections for 15 boys who play closer to the 3-point line. From today through 3 p.m. March 3, fans can vote for their favorites. Winners will be announced March 6-9. You can vote once per device.
STATE TOURNAMENTS
At Jim Norick Arena, Oklahoma City
CLASS A BOYS
Wednesday
No. 2 Rattan 75, No. 5 Okarche 60
No. 4 Okay 58, No. 10 Texhoma 40
No. 6 Seiling 59, No. 18 Liberty 51
No. 1 Caddo 51, NR Drummond 34
Friday
Rattan (27-4) vs. Okay (25-2), 4:30 p.m.; Caddo (22-2) vs. Seiling (24-2) 6 p.m.
Saturday
Championship, 7 p.m.
CLASS A GIRLS
Wednesday
No. 1 Seiling (24-1) vs. NR Quinton (23-6), 4:30 p.m.; No. 6 Cyril (24-4) vs. No. 7 Okarche (23-5), 6 p.m.; No. 16 Okla. Bible (24-3) vs. No. 2 Caddo (24-2), 7:30 p.m.; No. 4 Riverside (26-1) vs. No. 3 Vanoss (24-3), 9 p.m.
Friday
Seiling/Quinton winner vs. Cyril/Okarche winner, noon; Riverside/Vanoss winner vs. OBA/Caddo winner, 1:30 p.m.
Saturday
Championship, 2 p.m.
CLASS B BOYS
Thursday
No. 1 Fort Cobb-Broxton (26-1) vs. No. 8 Goodwell (25-3), 9 a.m.; No. 2 Roff (25-6) vs. No. 10 Glencoe (25-5), 10:30 a.m.; No. 12 Sentinel (24-5) vs. No. 4 Calumet (26-1), noon; No. 5 Buffalo Valley (26-3) vs. No. 6 Kinta (24-4), 1:30 p.m.
Friday
FCB/Goodwell winner vs. Roff/Glencoe winner, 9 a.m.; Buffalo Valley/Kinta winner vs. Sentinel/Calumet winner, 10:30 a.m.
Saturday
Championship, noon
CLASS B GIRLS
Thursday
No. 1 Hammon (22-5) vs. No. 11 Leedey (20-11), 4:30 p.m.; No. 7 Buffalo Valley (25-5) vs. No. 4 Varnum (27-3), 6 p.m.; No. 9 Calvin (23-8) vs. No. 2 Lomega (27-2), 7:30 p.m.; No. 3 Pittsburg (25-4) vs. No. 5 Lookeba-Sickles (24-5), 9 p.m.
Friday
Hammon/Leedey winner vs. Buffalo Valley/Varnum winner, noon; Pittsburg/Lookeba-Sickles winner vs. Calvin/Lomega winner, 1:30 p.m.
Saturday
Championship, 5 p.m.
Who is Ms. Inside? Vote now
It’s time to decide who is Ms. Inside in Tulsa-area high school basketball. Here are our selections for 15 girls who play closer to the basket. From today through 3 p.m. March 3, fans can vote for their favorites. Winners will be announced March 6-9. You can vote once per device.
Who is Ms. Outside? Vote now
It’s time to decide who is Ms. Outside in Tulsa-area high school basketball. Here are our selections for 15 girls who play closer to the 3-point line. From today through 3 p.m. March 3, fans can vote for their favorites. Winners will be announced March 6-9. You can vote once per device.