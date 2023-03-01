Who is Mr. Inside? Vote now
AREA TOURNAMENTS
Class 6A Girls
WINNERS BRACKET
All games at 6 p.m. Thursday. Winners advance to state tournament, March 9-11. Losers play Saturday afternoon at site in parentheses for berth in the state tournament.
Norman vs. Bixby at Kellyville (Sapulpa)
B.T. Washington vs. Broken Arrow at Sapulpa (Sapulpa)
Edmond North vs. Midwest City at Chickasha (Chickasha)
Putnam West vs. Edmond Memorial at Moore (Chickasha)
LOSERS BRACKET
All games at 7:30 p.m. Thursday. Losers eliminated. Winners play Saturday at site in parentheses for berth in the state tournament.
Owasso vs. Sand Springs at Sapulpa (Sapulpa)
Jenks vs. Choctaw at Kellyville (Sapulpa)
Norman North vs. Moore at Chickasha (Chickasha)
Yukon vs. Mustang at Moore (Chiclkasha)
Class 6A Boys
WINNERS BRACKET
All games at 6 p.m. Friday. Winners advance to state tournament, March 9-11. Losers play Saturday night at site in parentheses for berth in the state tournament.
Owasso vs. Broken Arrow at Sapulpa (Sapulpa)
Moore vs. Putnam West at Kellyville (Sapulpa)
Edmond North vs. Choctaw at Moore (Chickasha)
Norman vs. Deer Creek at Chickasha (Chickasha)
LOSERS BRACKET
All games at 7:30 p.m. Friday. Losers eliminated. Winners play Saturday night at site in parentheses for berth in the state tournament.
Bixby vs. Putnam North at Sapulpa (Sapulpa)
Union vs. B.T. Washington at Kellyville (Sapulpa)
Norman North vs. Westmoore at Moore (Chickasha)
Mustang vs. Lawton at Chickasha (Chickasha)
Class 5A Girls
WINNERS BRACKET
All games at 6 p.m. Thursday. Winners advance to state tournament, March 8, 10-11. Losers play Saturday afternoon at site in parentheses for berth in the state tournament.
Sapulpa vs. Rogers at Jenks (Catoosa)
Holland Hall vs. Tahlequah at Catoosa (Catoosa)
Carl Albert vs. Glenpool at Edmond North (Edmond North)
Piedmont vs. El Reno at Mustang (Edmond North)
LOSERS BRACKET
All games at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at site in parentheses. Losers eliminated. Winners play Saturday afternoon at site in parentheses for berth in the state tournament.
McAlester vs. Pryor at Catoosa (Catoosa)
Shawnee vs. Grove at Jenks (Catoosa)
Del City vs. Lawton MacArthur at Mustang (Edmond North)
Guthrie vs. Guymon at Edmond North (Edmond North)
Class 5A Boys
WINNERS BRACKET
All games at 6 p.m. Friday. Winners advance to state tournament, March 8, 10-11. Losers play Saturday night at site in parentheses for berth in the state tournament.
Memorial vs. Hale at Jenks (Catoosa)
Edison vs. Holland Hall at Catoosa (Catoosa)
Del City vs. El Reno at Mustang (Edmond North)
Carl Albert vs. OKC Southeast at Edmond North (Edmond North)
LOSERS BRACKET
All games at 7:30 p.m. Friday. Losers eliminated. Winners play Saturday night at site in parentheses for berth in the state tournament.
Tahlequah vs. Glenpool at Jenks (Catoosa)
Bishop Kelley vs. Grove at Catoosa (Catoosa)
Guthrie vs. Piedmont at Mustang (Edmond North)
Mt. St. Mary vs. Noble at Edmond North (Edmond North)
Class 4A
WINNERS BRACKET
All games Friday, girls at 6 p.m., boys at 7:30 p.m. Winners advance to state tournament. Losers play Saturday for berth in state tournament, girls at 6 p.m., boys at 7:30 p.m.
At Hennessey
GIRLS: Bethany vs. Weatherford
BOYS: OCS vs. Weatherford
At Stroud
GIRLS: Lincoln Christian vs. Wagoner
BOYS: Ada vs. OKC Douglass
At Henryetta
GIRLS: Tuttle vs. Verdigris
BOYS: Crossings Christian vs. Stilwell
At Noble
GIRLS: Inola vs Fort Gibson
BOYS: Kingfisher vs. North Rock Creek
LOSERS BRACKET
All games Thursday. Losers eliminated. Winners play Friday, girls at 1:30 p.m., boys at 3 p.m.
At Hennessey
GIRLS: Bristow vs. Woodward, 1:30 p.m.; Elgin vs. Classen SAS, 6 p.m.
BOYS: Elgin vs. Classen SAS, 3 p.m.; Bethany vs. McLoud, 7:30 p.m.
At Stroud
GIRLS: Ada vs. Locust Grove, 1:30 p.m.; Harrah vs. Harding Charter, 6 p.m.
BOYS: Newcastle vs. Hilldale, 3 p.m.; Victory Christian vs. McLain, 7:30 p.m.
At Henryetta
GIRLS: Tecumseh vs. Muldrow, 1:30 p.m.; Plainview vs. Stilwell, 6 p.m.
BOYS: Tuttle vs. Vinita, 3 p.m.; Catoosa vs. Madill, 7:30 p.m.
At Noble
GIRLS: Kingfisher vs. Sallisaw 1:30 p.m.; Anadarko vs. Oologah, 6 p.m.
BOYS: Inola vs. Byng 3 p.m.; OKC Marshall vs. Anadarko, 7:30 p.m.
Class 3A
WINNERS BRACKET
All games Friday, girls at 6 p.m., boys at 7:30 p.m. Winners advance to state tournament. Losers play Saturday for berth in state tournament, girls at 6 p.m., boys at 7:30 p.m.
At Enid
GIRLS: Washington vs. Luther
BOYS: Metro Christian vs. Crooked Oak
At East Central University
GIRLS: Silo vs. Bethel
BOYS: Prague vs. Purcell
At Ada
GIRLS: Idabel vs Kingston
BOYS: Roland vs. Marlow
At Verdigris
GIRLS: Jones vs. Kiefer
BOYS: Millwood vs. Claremore Sequoyah
LOSERS BRACKET
All games Thursday. Losers eliminated. Winners play Friday, girls at 1:30 p.m., boys at 3 p.m.
At Enid
GIRLS: Alva vs. Berryhill, 1:30 p.m.; Perry vs. KIPP Tulsa, 6 p.m.
BOYS: Alva vs. Chandler, 3 p.m.; Cascia Hall vs. Washington, 7:30 p.m.
At East Central University
GIRLS: Sperry vs. Lone Grove, 1:30 p.m.; Holdenville vs. Purcell, 6 p.m.
BOYS: Henryetta vs. Silo, 3 p.m.; Okmulgee vs. Hugo, 7:30 p.m.
At Ada
GIRLS: Eufaula vs. Lindsay, 1:30 p.m.; Roland vs. Marlow, 6 p.m.
BOYS: Idabel vs. Atoka, 3 p.m.; Vian vs. Lindsay, 7:30 p.m.
At Verdigris
GIRLS: Morris vs. Sequoyah (Tahlequah), 1:30 p.m.; Central vs. Adair, 6 p.m.
BOYS: Keys vs. Westville, 3 p.m.; Central vs. Kiefer, 7:30 p.m.
Class 2A
WINNERS BRACKET
All games Friday, girls at 6 p.m., boys at 7:30 p.m. Winners advance to state tournament. Losers play Saturday for berth in state tournament, girls at 6 p.m., boys at 7:30 p.m.
At Stride Bank Center, Enid
GIRLS: Hooker vs. Merritt
BOYS: Hooker vs. Hennessey
At Seminole
GIRLS: Amber-Pocasset vs. Howe
BOYS: OCA vs. Wister
At Cleveland
GIRLS: Dale vs. Warner
BOYS: Dale vs. Colcord
At Wilburton
GIRLS: Hartshorne vs. Preston
BOYS: Preston vs. Pocola
LOSERS BRACKET
All games Thursday. Losers eliminated. Winners play Friday, girls at 1:30 p.m., boys at 3 p.m.
At Stride Bank Center, Enid
GIRLS: Fairview vs. Pawhuska, 1:30 p.m.; Hobart vs. Afton, 6 p.m.
BOYS: Fairview vs. Okla. Union, 3 p.m.; Hobart vs. Ketchum, 7:30 p.m.
At Seminole
GIRLS: Minco vs. Sallisaw Central, 1:30 p.m.; Walters vs. Oktaha, 6 p.m.
BOYS: Minco vs. Oktaha, 3 p.m.; Walters vs. Hulbert, 7:30 p.m.
At Cleveland
GIRLS: Cashion vs. Chouteau, 1:30 p.m.; Wewoka vs. Fairland, 6 p.m.
BOYS: Cashion vs. Warner, 3 p.m.; Christian Heritage vs. Fairland, 7:30 p.m.
At Wilburton
GIRLS: Pocola vs. Pawnee, 1:30 p.m.; Healdton vs. Okemah, 6 p.m.
BOYS: Calera vs. Pawnee, 3 p.m.; Latta vs. Rejoice Christian, 7:30 p.m.