AREA TOURNAMENTS

Class 6A Girls

WINNERS BRACKET

All games at 6 p.m. Thursday. Winners advance to state tournament, March 9-11. Losers play Saturday afternoon at site in parentheses for berth in the state tournament.

Norman vs. Bixby at Kellyville (Sapulpa)

B.T. Washington vs. Broken Arrow at Sapulpa (Sapulpa)

Edmond North vs. Midwest City at Chickasha (Chickasha)

Putnam West vs. Edmond Memorial at Moore (Chickasha)

LOSERS BRACKET

All games at 7:30 p.m. Thursday. Losers eliminated. Winners play Saturday at site in parentheses for berth in the state tournament.

Owasso vs. Sand Springs at Sapulpa (Sapulpa)

Jenks vs. Choctaw at Kellyville (Sapulpa)

Norman North vs. Moore at Chickasha (Chickasha)

Yukon vs. Mustang at Moore (Chiclkasha)

Class 6A Boys

WINNERS BRACKET

All games at 6 p.m. Friday. Winners advance to state tournament, March 9-11. Losers play Saturday night at site in parentheses for berth in the state tournament.

Owasso vs. Broken Arrow at Sapulpa (Sapulpa)

Moore vs. Putnam West at Kellyville (Sapulpa)

Edmond North vs. Choctaw at Moore (Chickasha)

Norman vs. Deer Creek at Chickasha (Chickasha)

LOSERS BRACKET

All games at 7:30 p.m. Friday. Losers eliminated. Winners play Saturday night at site in parentheses for berth in the state tournament.

Bixby vs. Putnam North at Sapulpa (Sapulpa)

Union vs. B.T. Washington at Kellyville (Sapulpa)

Norman North vs. Westmoore at Moore (Chickasha)

Mustang vs. Lawton at Chickasha (Chickasha)

Class 5A Girls

WINNERS BRACKET

All games at 6 p.m. Thursday. Winners advance to state tournament, March 8, 10-11. Losers play Saturday afternoon at site in parentheses for berth in the state tournament.

Sapulpa vs. Rogers at Jenks (Catoosa)

Holland Hall vs. Tahlequah at Catoosa (Catoosa)

Carl Albert vs. Glenpool at Edmond North (Edmond North)

Piedmont vs. El Reno at Mustang (Edmond North)

LOSERS BRACKET

All games at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at site in parentheses. Losers eliminated. Winners play Saturday afternoon at site in parentheses for berth in the state tournament.

McAlester vs. Pryor at Catoosa (Catoosa)

Shawnee vs. Grove at Jenks (Catoosa)

Del City vs. Lawton MacArthur at Mustang (Edmond North)

Guthrie vs. Guymon at Edmond North (Edmond North)

Class 5A Boys

WINNERS BRACKET

All games at 6 p.m. Friday. Winners advance to state tournament, March 8, 10-11. Losers play Saturday night at site in parentheses for berth in the state tournament.

Memorial vs. Hale at Jenks (Catoosa)

Edison vs. Holland Hall at Catoosa (Catoosa)

Del City vs. El Reno at Mustang (Edmond North)

Carl Albert vs. OKC Southeast at Edmond North (Edmond North)

LOSERS BRACKET

All games at 7:30 p.m. Friday. Losers eliminated. Winners play Saturday night at site in parentheses for berth in the state tournament.

Tahlequah vs. Glenpool at Jenks (Catoosa)

Bishop Kelley vs. Grove at Catoosa (Catoosa)

Guthrie vs. Piedmont at Mustang (Edmond North)

Mt. St. Mary vs. Noble at Edmond North (Edmond North)

Class 4A

WINNERS BRACKET

All games Friday, girls at 6 p.m., boys at 7:30 p.m. Winners advance to state tournament. Losers play Saturday for berth in state tournament, girls at 6 p.m., boys at 7:30 p.m.

At Hennessey

GIRLS: Bethany vs. Weatherford

BOYS: OCS vs. Weatherford

At Stroud

GIRLS: Lincoln Christian vs. Wagoner

BOYS: Ada vs. OKC Douglass

At Henryetta

GIRLS: Tuttle vs. Verdigris

BOYS: Crossings Christian vs. Stilwell

At Noble

GIRLS: Inola vs Fort Gibson

BOYS: Kingfisher vs. North Rock Creek

LOSERS BRACKET

All games Thursday. Losers eliminated. Winners play Friday, girls at 1:30 p.m., boys at 3 p.m.

At Hennessey

GIRLS: Bristow vs. Woodward, 1:30 p.m.; Elgin vs. Classen SAS, 6 p.m.

BOYS: Elgin vs. Classen SAS, 3 p.m.; Bethany vs. McLoud, 7:30 p.m.

At Stroud

GIRLS: Ada vs. Locust Grove, 1:30 p.m.; Harrah vs. Harding Charter, 6 p.m.

BOYS: Newcastle vs. Hilldale, 3 p.m.; Victory Christian vs. McLain, 7:30 p.m.

At Henryetta

GIRLS: Tecumseh vs. Muldrow, 1:30 p.m.; Plainview vs. Stilwell, 6 p.m.

BOYS: Tuttle vs. Vinita, 3 p.m.; Catoosa vs. Madill, 7:30 p.m.

At Noble

GIRLS: Kingfisher vs. Sallisaw 1:30 p.m.; Anadarko vs. Oologah, 6 p.m.

BOYS: Inola vs. Byng 3 p.m.; OKC Marshall vs. Anadarko, 7:30 p.m.

Class 3A

WINNERS BRACKET

All games Friday, girls at 6 p.m., boys at 7:30 p.m. Winners advance to state tournament. Losers play Saturday for berth in state tournament, girls at 6 p.m., boys at 7:30 p.m.

At Enid

GIRLS: Washington vs. Luther

BOYS: Metro Christian vs. Crooked Oak

At East Central University

GIRLS: Silo vs. Bethel

BOYS: Prague vs. Purcell

At Ada

GIRLS: Idabel vs Kingston

BOYS: Roland vs. Marlow

At Verdigris

GIRLS: Jones vs. Kiefer

BOYS: Millwood vs. Claremore Sequoyah

LOSERS BRACKET

All games Thursday. Losers eliminated. Winners play Friday, girls at 1:30 p.m., boys at 3 p.m.

At Enid

GIRLS: Alva vs. Berryhill, 1:30 p.m.; Perry vs. KIPP Tulsa, 6 p.m.

BOYS: Alva vs. Chandler, 3 p.m.; Cascia Hall vs. Washington, 7:30 p.m.

At East Central University

GIRLS: Sperry vs. Lone Grove, 1:30 p.m.; Holdenville vs. Purcell, 6 p.m.

BOYS: Henryetta vs. Silo, 3 p.m.; Okmulgee vs. Hugo, 7:30 p.m.

At Ada

GIRLS: Eufaula vs. Lindsay, 1:30 p.m.; Roland vs. Marlow, 6 p.m.

BOYS: Idabel vs. Atoka, 3 p.m.; Vian vs. Lindsay, 7:30 p.m.

At Verdigris

GIRLS: Morris vs. Sequoyah (Tahlequah), 1:30 p.m.; Central vs. Adair, 6 p.m.

BOYS: Keys vs. Westville, 3 p.m.; Central vs. Kiefer, 7:30 p.m.

Class 2A

WINNERS BRACKET

All games Friday, girls at 6 p.m., boys at 7:30 p.m. Winners advance to state tournament. Losers play Saturday for berth in state tournament, girls at 6 p.m., boys at 7:30 p.m.

At Stride Bank Center, Enid

GIRLS: Hooker vs. Merritt

BOYS: Hooker vs. Hennessey

At Seminole

GIRLS: Amber-Pocasset vs. Howe

BOYS: OCA vs. Wister

At Cleveland

GIRLS: Dale vs. Warner

BOYS: Dale vs. Colcord

At Wilburton

GIRLS: Hartshorne vs. Preston

BOYS: Preston vs. Pocola

LOSERS BRACKET

All games Thursday. Losers eliminated. Winners play Friday, girls at 1:30 p.m., boys at 3 p.m.

At Stride Bank Center, Enid

GIRLS: Fairview vs. Pawhuska, 1:30 p.m.; Hobart vs. Afton, 6 p.m.

BOYS: Fairview vs. Okla. Union, 3 p.m.; Hobart vs. Ketchum, 7:30 p.m.

At Seminole

GIRLS: Minco vs. Sallisaw Central, 1:30 p.m.; Walters vs. Oktaha, 6 p.m.

BOYS: Minco vs. Oktaha, 3 p.m.; Walters vs. Hulbert, 7:30 p.m.

At Cleveland

GIRLS: Cashion vs. Chouteau, 1:30 p.m.; Wewoka vs. Fairland, 6 p.m.

BOYS: Cashion vs. Warner, 3 p.m.; Christian Heritage vs. Fairland, 7:30 p.m.

At Wilburton

GIRLS: Pocola vs. Pawnee, 1:30 p.m.; Healdton vs. Okemah, 6 p.m.

BOYS: Calera vs. Pawnee, 3 p.m.; Latta vs. Rejoice Christian, 7:30 p.m.