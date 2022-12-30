Heard sisters spark Sapulpa past Kiefer in TofC girls third-place matchup; Norman edges Holland Hall in 3 OTs

Stailee Heard, Tyla Heard, and Riki McQuarters all had career highs in scoring as Class 5A No. 1 Sapulpa downed Class 3A No. 5 Kiefer 86-60 in the Tournament of Champions girls third-place game Friday at the BOK Center.

Stailee Heard had 31 points and 10 rebounds. She had 22 points in the second half. Her sister, Tyla, also had a double-double with 27 points and 12 boards. McQuarters finished with 16 points off the bench.

Hannah Coons and Shayna Hendrix both registered double figures for the Trojans (6-2), scoring 29 and 17 points, respectively. Coons also had six rebounds and five assists.

The Chieftains (8-1) suffered their first loss Thursday, 59-54 to Class 4A second-ranked Lincoln Christian in the semifinals, but bounced back nicely.

Kiefer scored the first five points of the game, but Sapulpa eventually was up 19-15 as the first quarter ended and 40-27 at the half. Tyla Heard had 21 points before intermission. The Chieftains then steadily pulled away in the second half.

"We were obviously disappointed about last night but I was pleased how we responded," said Sapulpa coach Darlean Calip. "We just need to be more disciplined and do the little things. I really like this team. They like to play with each other and they get along well."

The championship game between 6A No. 2 Bixby and 4A No. 2 Lincoln Christian was not completed before the deadline for Saturday's print edition. Coverage of that game and the announcement of the all-tournament teams will be included in Sunday's World.

Norman 51, Holland Hall 47, 3 OT: Jordyn Rollins' two free throws with 3.8 seconds left in the third overtime ensured 6A No. 5 Norman's win in the consolation final.

Holland Hall (6-2) led for most of regulation, including 17-8 early in the second quarter, but Norman rallied for a 31-29 lead on Nessa Begay's layup with 5:29 left in the fourth. After that, there were nine lead changes. Holland Hall's Makayla Johnson sank a tying 3 with eight seconds left to send the game into OT.

In the first OT, Sophia Regalado's fourth 3 of the game gave Holland Hall a 43-41 lead, but Rollins quickly answered with the tying layup with 33 seconds remaining to extend the game.

Elise Hill's 3 with 1:06 left in the second OT gave 4A No. 5 Holland Hall a 46-45 lead, but Norman's Kayla Jones made a baseline shot with 40 seconds remaining for a 47-46 edge. Hill, after being fouled on a drive with 3.8 seconds left, split two free throws.

In the third OT, Begay made 1-of-2 free throws with 2:21 left and Jones did the same with 45 seconds left. After a missed Holland Hall trey, Rollins made the clinching free throws.

Jones had 15 points and 12 rebounds while Rollins had 13 points and 12 rebounds. Regalado led Holland Hall with 20 points. The Dutch's Miranda Davis had 15 rebounds.

Okarche 56, Pocola 40: In the seventh-place game, Emma Stover had 19 points and seven rebounds to lead Class A No. 9 Okarche (7-4), which raced to a 22-5 lead. Allyssa Parker had 25 points and six rebounds for 2A No. 1 Pocola (5-3).

Lincoln Christian 59, Sapulpa 54 (Thursday): Maddi Stewart scored 19 points, including two tiebreaking technical free throws with 1:29 remaining, to lift the Bulldogs in the semifinals.

Lincoln's Ellie Brueggemann finished with 17 points. Stailee Heard and Taylor Bilby finished with 16 and 15 points, respectively for Sapulpa.

The Bulldogs were ahead for all but 16 seconds against Sapulpa. Lincoln Christian's biggest advantage came at 45-34 at the 2:42 mark of the third period. Sapulpa answered with the final seven points of the frame.

The Chieftains forced the first tie of the game at 48-48 midway through the fourth quarter on a bucket from Bilby.

The Bulldogs answered with the next four points on baskets from Stewart and Payton Rea. Heard countered with two free throws and a bucket to knot the score at 52-52.

Heard was hit with a technical foul after her tying basket and Stewart sank both free throws. The remaining points for Lincoln Christian all came at the foul line. Rea split a pair with 47 seconds left, Brueggeman made two with 29 seconds remaining, and Audrey Hopkins hit two more with six seconds to play.

"We've always known our seniors are good leaders that do the right things at the right time," said Lincoln coach Meldoy Stewart. "I feel the big story was our three underclassmen (sophomores Hopkins and Rea, and freshman Maddi Stewart) on the floor down the stretch hitting big free throws."

SAPULPA 86, KIEFER 60

Sapulpa;19;21;21;25;--;86

Kiefer;15;12;16;17;--;60

Sapulpa (8-1): S. Heard 31, T. Heard 27, Riki McQuarters 16, Bilby 8, Hall 4

Kiefer (6-2): Coons 29, Hendrix 17, Rowton 5, Williams 4, Smith 3, Bonilla 2

NORMAN 51, HOLLAND HALL 47, 3 OT

Norman;8;5;9;15;6;4;4;4;--;51

Holland Hall;14;5;10;8;6;4;0;--;47

Norman (8-3): Jones 15, Rollins 13, Begay 12, Hybl 8, Bozeman 2, McGinnis 1.

Holland Hall (6-2): Regalado 20, Casper 8, Fugate 8, Hill 6, Johnson 5.

OKARCHE 56, POCOLA 40

Pocola;5;9;16;10;--;40

Okarche;22;10;15;9;--;56

Pocola (5-3): Parker 25, Lairamore 6, Chitwood 5, Jerrell 4.

Okarche (7-4): Stover 19, Jalie Rother 15, Jadyn Rother 11, Endres 6, VanDenDriessche 3, Payne 2.

Thursday

LINCOLN CHRISTIAN 59, SAPULPA 54

Sapulpa;13;21;7;13;--;54

Lincoln Christian;18;17;10;14;--;59

Sapulpa (7-1): S. Heard 16, Bilby 15, T. Heard 10, Raegan McQuarters 4, Hall 3, Riki McQuarters 3, Parker 3.

Lincoln Christian (7-0): Stewart 19, Brueggemann 17, Hopkins 11, Roberts 6, Jordan Faulkner 3, Rea 3.