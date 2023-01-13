Hale edges Edison for record-setting 12th consecutive win

Hale's boys team has made tremendous strides over the past two years.

A year ago, the Rangers went 12-11 after going 1-15 in 2020-21.

This year, the fifth-ranked Rangers are 12-1 after coming up with a last-second defensive stop for a 60-58 victory over No 8 Edison in a Class 5A showdown Friday night at Hale's David Moss Gymnasium.

"We knew going into this it was a playoff game, fighting for seeding on the East side of the state," Hale coach Daniel McChesney said. "We knew there would be some runs, and knew there would be some adversity. I have to give it up to my assistant coach Alex Echevarria, his defensive game plan was perfect. Our guys on the court battled through so much."

The victory not only will help the Rangers in their bid to host a regional, but it was historic. Hale's 12th consecutive win is a school record, breaking the previous best of 11 in 1997-98 -- the last time the Rangers reached the state tournament.

Kabron Lewis scored 20 of his 24 points in the second half to lead the Rangers.

"It's so much fun," Lewis said. "I've never experienced anything like this."

Lewis had 13 of the Rangers' 15 points in the fourth quarter.

"To his credit, he knows when we need him, the players know when we need him, and what we needed from him in the second half was the ball in his hands as much as possible and making plays," McChesney said.

"When you have 15 guys committed to a group, and not worried about the scorebook, but rather what the scoreboard says, good things happen."

Neither team held more than a seven-point lead. Jermiah Johnson paced Edison (8-3) with 20 points.

"It was definitely a playoff atmosphere," Edison coach Michael Parish said. "Both schools' crowds were great, it was a loud gymnasium."

While Lewis was held to four points in the first half, Jordan Johnson led Hale with 16 as the game was tied at 28 at halftime. Hale then jumped to a 40-34 lead after Jacarri Barnes scored five consecutive points. Edison, however, answered with a 13-2 run for a 47-42 lead late in the third quarter.

Lewis, however, then took command in the final period. Edison took its last lead at 51-50 on Luke Parish's free throw, before a Lewis basket regained the lead for the Rangers.

After Johnson's basket cut Hale's lead to 56-55, Lewis converted a steal into a layup with 1:50 remaining and added another basket for a 60-55 lead. Johnson's basket cut Edison's deficit to 60-58 with 48 seconds left. Hale then held the ball until Damario Adams was fouled with 11.3 seconds left.

Adams missed two free throws, but Edison couldn't take advantage. With Adams defending, Jay Overton-Tobie's close-range shot rolled off the rim as Hale escaped with the win.

"We're definitely going to have other games with this atmosphere so it's actually good to have a game like this so we'll know what to do in these situations," Lewis said. "Last year, we kind of folded in close games. Now we've been there a couple times and we've got it."

Edison 51, Hale 24 (girls)

Jaycee Davis scored 15 points while Jada Lyons and Malasia Brown added 14 each to lead Edison (1-7) past Hale (0-8).

HALE 60, EDISON 58 (boys)

Edison;12;16;19;11;--;58

Hale;14;14;17;15;--;60

Edison: Johnson 20, Overton-Tobie 11, C.Hawkins 9, Parish 9, R.Hawkins 5, Falling 3, Bailey 1.

Hale: Lewis 24, Johnson 16, Barnes 8, Adams 7, Greggs 5.

EDISON 51, HALE 24 (girls)

Edison;10;8;12;21;--;54

Hale;9;4;7;4;--;24

Edison: Davis 15, Brown 14, Lyons 14, Chatman 4, Lacroix 4.

Hale: Morland 10, Randolph 6, D.Robinson 5, Bowie 2, Taylor 1.