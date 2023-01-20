Greyson Lewallen, Titus Miller propel Catoosa past Victory in Port City Classic semifinals; Kelley edges Edison

CATOOSA — Greyson Lewallen’s shooting slump ended at an ideal time for Catoosa on Friday night.

Lewallen scored 28 points, including 13 in the fourth quarter, to rally the Indians past Victory Christian 71-64 in a Class 4A showdown in the 57th annual Port City Classic semifinals at the Catoosa Student Activity Center.

“It means a lot to me to know we can beat the No. 7 team in 4A,” Lewallen said. “It’s going to set the tone for when the playoffs come to know we’ll be able to match up with these kind of teams.”

Titus Miller had 24 points and 14 rebounds for 16th-ranked Catoosa (11-3), which advances to meet 5A No. 11 Bishop Kelley, a 54-50 winner over 5A No. 6 Edison in Friday’s other semifinal, in the title game at 8:30 p.m. Saturday. The Indians have never won the Port City Classic and are in the final for the first time since 1996.

After going 1-for-14 from the field in Thursday’s quarterfinal, Lewallen had an early workout Friday.

“This morning he came in at 8:30 and I told him he owed me 400 made 3s before the game tonight, `so you need to go over to the practice gym, we’ll get our gun (basketball shooting machine) out and we’ll get 400 makes this morning,’ “ Catoosa coach Evan Drake said. “I said we’re getting you out of this slump.”

Catoosa trailed 49-36 in the third quarter and 53-48 entering the fourth. Lewallen sank three of his six treys in the fourth to spark the comeback even though he wasn’t feeling great physically.

“I started cramping,” Lewallen said. “I just felt like I couldn’t come off the court because I felt my team needed me to be a leader.”

Chris Brown’s layup gave Catoosa a 56-55 lead it would not relinquish.

The Indians’ lead was 62-60 before a clinching 6-0 run that included baskets by Lewallen and Brown plus Lewallen’s two technical free throws with 41 seconds left.

Catoosa put an exclamation point on the win when Lewallen came up with a steal in the final seconds, raced down court and sent a pass off the backboard for a Miller dunk as time expired.

“I thought that was a perfect play to close out that game,” Lewallen said.

Chris Mason led Victory (10-5) with 19 points and 10 rebounds while Michael Doctor, who hit the winning shot in Thursday’s quarterfinal against Claremore, had 18 points. Victory’s Ayden Hamilton scored 17 — 15 in the first half as the Conquerors took a 42-33 lead into intermission.

Friday’s game had a better ending for Miller than the last time he went up against Mason in a matchup of 6-foot-6 juniors — Miller emerged from that fall league game with a broken nose.

“This was a big-time win,” Miller said.

Bishop Kelley 54, Edison 50 (boys): The Comets led 31-21 at halftime and prevailed despite only four baskets in the second half. Bishop Kelley sank 14-of-19 free throws after intermission. Seth Taylor's free throw with 7.9 seconds left sealed the outcome. Charlie Dee led the Comets (10-5) with 15 points.

Bishop Kelley jumped ahead 11-2 and the lead grew to 27-13 late in the second quarter.

Edison cut its deficit to one early in the fourth and was down only 44-42 with 2:45 left before Kelley's Cooper Harris came up with a steal and 3-point play for his only scoring of the game. Kelley's Jack Hawkins, who had 14 points, made two key free throes with 17.5 seconds left.

"Very proud of my team tonight," Kelley coach Jordan Nagel said. "We talk about our senior leadership every time we talk and tonight we showed it.

"Our guys just handled pressure and knocked down free throws."

Jermiah Johnson led the Eagles (10-4) with 23 points.

In boys losers bracket games, Michael Foster had 14 points to lead Sand Springs past Claremore 66-48, and Coy Lemons scored 18 to lift Verdigris past Duncan 60-38.

Duncan 36, Central 29 (girls): In the semifinals, Addie Siess had 11 points to lead 5A No. 13 Duncan (9-4). Nakya Blakley paced Central (8-7) with 13 points.

After Blakley scored six in Central’s opening 9-3 run, Siess had nine points in the second quarter to lift Duncan to a 17-11 halftime lead. Duncan’s Amiya Williams scored eight of her 10 points in the third as Duncan expanded its lead to 29-20. In the fourth, Duncan thwarted Central’s comeback hopes with the help of two free throws each from Ariyah Harris and KK Miller.

Duncan advances to the title game at 7 p.m. Saturday against 4A No. 5 Verdigris (12-3), which defeated Bishop Kelley 53-38 in the other semifinal.

Verdigris 53, Bishop Kelley 38 (girls): Morgan Borgstadt made 14-of-19 free throws as she led Verdigris with 26 points. Her 3-pointer as time expired gave the Cardinals a 24-19 lead going into halftime. Borgstadt had 12 points in the first half.

In girls losers bracket games, Hope Bump scored 18 points to propel Claremore past Catoosa 53-39 and Victory Christian defeated Edison 43-24. Alex Treverbaugh scored 14 points for Victory.

CATOOSA 71, VICTORY 64 (boys)

Victory;19;23;11;11;—;64

Catoosa;14;19;15;23;—;71

Victory Christian: Mason 19, Doctor 18, Hamilton 17, Farquhar 6, Brown 4.

Catoosa: Lewallen 28, Miller 24, Beauchamp 10, Brown 7, Woods 2.

BISHOP KELLEY 54, EDISON 50 (boys)

Kelley;16;15;8;15;--;54

Edison;7;14;13;16;--;50

Bishop Kelley: Dee 15, J. Hawkins 14, Taylor 8, Schultz 7, Lissau 5, Harris 3, Smith 2.

Edison: J. Johnson 23, Falling 9, D. Johnson 6, Parish 5, R. Hawkins 4, Overton-Tobie 3.

VERDIGRIS 53, BISHOP KELLEY 38 (girls)

Kelley;10;9;10;9;--;38

Verdigris;16;8;12;17;--;53

Bishop Kelley: Standmark 10, Weber 9, Roy 6, Blankenship 4, Grisaffe 4, Rehm 3, Evans 2.

Verdigris: Borgstadt 26, Brown 10, Daniel 7, Young 6, Wiginton 4.

DUNCAN 36, CENTRAL 29 (girls)

Duncan;3;14;11;8;—;36

Central;9;2;9;9;—;29

Duncan: Siess 11, Williams 10, Williams 8, Miller 7.

Central: Blakley 13, Davis 8, Fortenberry 3, Mullins 2, Tarver 2, Knighten 1.

CLAREMORE 53, CATOOSA 39 (girls)

Claremore;8;18;12;15;--;53

Catoosa;6;15;8;10;--;39

Claremore: Bump 18, Israel 13, Cookson 12, Tillis 6, Vanaman 3, Factor 1.

Catoosa: Brown 19, Mitchell 11, Lucero 5, Buckmaster 2, Cornwell 2.

VICTORY 43, EDISON 24 (girls)

Edison;4;2;7;11;--;24

Victory;8;6;9;20;--;43

Edison: Davis 13, Chatman 4, Lyons 3, Brown 2, Lacroix 2.

Victory Christian: Treverbaugh 14, Scott 8, Brown 6, Cato 5, Elliot 5, Edwards 2, Rodriguez 2, Farquhar 1.

SAND SPRINGS 66, CLAREMORE 48 (boys)

Sand Springs;15;19;19;13;--;66

Claremore;6;10;17;15;--;48

Sand Springs: Foster 14, Holland 10, Roper 10, Allen 8, Kelly 8, Fueshko 6, Hooper 4, Mitchell 4, Johnson 2.

Claremore: Mann 12, Chancellor 10, Etheridge 7, Lagers 7, Seidel 6, Jones 5, Clark 1.

VERDIGRIS 60, DUNCAN 38 (boys)

Duncan;7;13;4;14;--;38

Verdigris;11;18;18;13;--;60

Duncan: Cross 8, Carr 7, Petty 6, Rochon 6, Stevens 6, Coskrey 3, Pennypacker 2.

Verdigris: Lemons 18, Repschlaeger 12, Brant Teague 9, Willis 7, Large 4, Lechlider 4, Boren 2, Finch 2, Brady Teague 2.

Photos: Catoosa takes down Victory Christian, 71-64, in boys' match; Duncan defeats Central in girls' game, 36-29 Catoosa Tournament Catoosa Tournament Catoosa Tournament Catoosa Tournament Catoosa Tournament Catoosa Tournament Catoosa Tournament Catoosa Tournament Catoosa Tournament Catoosa Tournament Catoosa Tournament Catoosa Tournament Catoosa Tournament Catoosa Tournament Catoosa Tournament Catoosa Tournament Catoosa Tournament Catoosa Tournament Catoosa Tournament Catoosa Tournament Catoosa Tournament Catoosa Tournament Catoosa Tournament Catoosa Tournament Check out our latest digital-only offer and subscribe now