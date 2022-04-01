Green Country Conference honors Memorial's Ty Frierson, Rogers' Raegan McQuarters as basketball MVPs

Memorial's Ty Frierson and Rogers' Raegan McQuarters were announced Friday as the Green Country Conference's basketball most valuable players in coaches' voting.
Frierson sparked Memorial to the Class 5A boys state title while McQuarters helped lead Rogers to the 6A girls semifinals.
Rogers' Carlin Adkism was the girls coach of the year while Memorial's Bobby Allison and Hale's Daniel McChesney shared the boys' award.
GREEN COUNTRY CONFERENCE
BOYS
MVP: Ty Frierson, Memorial
Co-coaches of the year: Bobby Allison, Memorial, and Daniel McChesney, Hale
All-conference
Caylen Goff-Brown and Tyi'onn Cox, Central; Bradyn Hubbard, Seth Pratt and Killian Spellman, Memorial; Eimon Galloway, McLain; Tray Davis, Webster; Jeremiah Johnson, Jay Overton-Tobie and Luke Parish, Edison; Jacari Barnes and Kabron Lewis, Hale; Landon Lacy and Davonte Pruitt, Rogers; Delonte Wallace, East Central.
Honorable mention
Sean Edmundson and Caylon Williams, Central; Quinton Bailey and Caleb McKinney, Hale; Jeremy James and Derek Marlow, Webster; Montae Collins, Jarreth Ingram and Dominic Turner, Memorial; Terrance Thomas and Antwone Johnson, Rogers; Kentrell Anderson, East Central; KJ Nichols, McLain.
GIRLS
MVP: Raegan McQuarters, Rogers
Coach of the year: Carlin Adkism, Rogers
All-conference
Makayla Washington, East Central; Nakya Blakley, Chiovari Palmore and Destiny Smith, Memorial; Adrianna Brinkley, Montay Davis and Jahleah Smith, Central; Eimeya Galloway, McLain; Julianna Matlock, Saniyah Morrison and Nellie Simmons, Rogers; Madison Alexander, Edison.
Honorable mention
Sam Tracy, Webster; Amontanise Randolph and Deanna Robinson, Hale; Sydney Baker, McLain; Carrie McClellan and Felicia Green, East Central; Aaliyah Smith and Kaaliyah Ruble, Memorial; Lynzie Overstreet and Jerreyah Jones, Rogers.