NORMAN — For the second time in the past four Class 6A girls state tournaments, there won't be a Tulsa-area team in the semifinals.

Broken Arrow's McKenzie Mathurin, Bixby's Gracy Wernli and Booker T. Washington's Marcayla Johnson produced strong performances, but it wasn't enough to lift their teams to victory in the quarterfinals Thursday at Lloyd Noble Center.

Mathurin scored 23 in Putnam West's 45-36 victory over Broken Arrow, Wernli delivered 24 points in Edmond North's 70-58 win against Bixby, and Johnson had 18 points with 10 rebounds for BTW in a 56-47 loss to Edmond Memorial.

As a result, it will be an all Oklahoma City-area semifinals Friday as East No. 3 Norman (21-4) meets West No. 2 Edmond Memorial (22-4) at 10:30 a.m. and West No. 1 Edmond North (27-0) faces West No. 3 Putnam West (23-4) at 1:30 p.m.

Putnam West 45, Broken Arrow 36: The East No. 5 Tigers jumped to a 21-14 lead early in the second quarter, but could only manage 15 points over the final 21 1/2 minutes. Mathurin, a sophomore who finished 3-of-6 on 3s and 10-of-10 on free throws, scored 18 of her points in the first half.

"She played phenomenal in the first half," Broken Arrow coach Shane Coffey said. "In the second half, I think we all got sped up a little too much. She's a phenomenal kid and did some phenomenal things for us this year. We expect some great things from her the next two years."

Broken Arrow led 25-23 at intermission, but Putnam West started the second half with a 9-0 run and was never caught. Kayla Constant led the Lady Patriots with 12 points.

The Tigers made only 5-of-20 shots in the second half.

"Going into the game, we knew we couldn't turn this into a track meet and I thought our kids did a really good job of that in the first half, moving the ball around efficiently and getting great looks," Coffey said. "I felt our offense was very fluent in the first half.

"But in the second half their pressure cranked up even more and we started playing quicker than we needed to. We really didn't get into much of an offense in the second half, but credit to them, they have a bunch of athletes who will lock you up defensively. That was a key point for us to win this game. In the second half, we just didn't execute the way we wanted to."

Broken Arrow was in its first state tournament since 2016.

"I think we planted some seeds now and we're a program on the rise," Coffey said.

Edmond Memorial 57, B.T. Washington 48: Johnson, a Baylor commit, is another sophomore who made her state tournament debut. She scored 14 of her points in the second half.

"She's a heck of a player on both ends and I'm just so happy to coach her for two more years," Hornets coach Rabu Leyva said.

Memorial led 40-28 with 3:40 left in the third quarter, but the Hornets reeled off an 11-0 run over the next three minutes to cut their deficit to one, but could never catch the Bulldogs.

"Both teams gave phenomenal effort," Levya said. "Every time we punched them, Edmond Memorial punched back, but that's what you expect at state.

"I told my girls there's nothing to hang your head about. They played extremely hard. These girls keep fighting."

The Hornets led briefly before Memorial forged ahead 15-12 with the first quarter's final five points. BTW's Ky'Liin Johnson-Cooper scored 11 of her 12 points in the first half that ended with Memorial ahead 30-25.

Addy Johnson led Memorial with 16 points.

East No. 1 BTW (20-7), with a starting lineup of two freshmen and three sophomores, was in the state tournament for the first time since 2018.

"Any time you go is a blessing and you can't assume you'll go back," Leyva said. "What impresed me in this game is all those young kids played with no fear. They didn't play timid or afraid to lose, they just got after it."

Edmond North 70, Bixby 58: Gatorade state player of the year Laci Steele scored 29 and Allison Heathcock added 19 points for the Huskies in a rematch of last year's state title game won by Edmond North in overtime. Steele was 4-of-5 on 3s and Wernli was 6-of-13.

East No. 2 Bixby (19-9) trailed 50-45 before Edmond North went on a decisive 9-0 run midway through the second half.

Norman 62, Norman North 47: Kayla Jones had 18 points and 10 rebounds to lead Norman. Seleh Harmon paced East No. 6 Norman North (17-11) with 22 points.

PUTNAM WEST 45, BROKEN ARROW 36

Putnam West;14;9;11;11;--;45

Broken Arrow;16;9;6;5;--;36

Putnam West (23-4): Constant 12, Bert 10, Adams 8, Jefferson 8, Gray 5, Brown 2.

Broken Arrow (18-9): Mathurin 23, Pippett 9, Howard 2, Marraccini 2.

EDMOND MEMORIAL 57, B.T. WASHINGTON 48

B.T. Washington;12;13;14;9;--;48

Ed. Memorial;15;15;12;15;--;57

B.T. Washington (20-7): Johnson 18, Johnson-Cooper 12, Mayberry 6, Leyva 5, Owens 5, Brooks 2.

Edmond Memorial (22-4): Johnson 16, Berry 10, Franz 10, Williams 8, Hensley 6, Hjelmstad 4, Hall 3.

EDMOND NORTH 70, BIXBY 58

Bixby;14;18;13;13;--;58

Edmond North;21;18;18;13;--;70

Bixby (19-9): G. Wernli 24, Nielsen 14, K. Wernli 13, Baldwin 3, Daniel 2, Musick 2.

Edmond North (27-0): Steele 29, Heathcock 19, Papahronis 9, Peeler 8, G. Jackson 2, M. Jackson 2, Melton 1.

NORMAN 62, NORMAN NORTH 47

Norman North;12;8;10;17;--;47

Norman;12;10;18;22;--;62

Norman North (17-11): Harmon 22, Fields 6, Clouse 6, Wollenberg 5, Watkins 4, Epps 2, Robbins 2.

Norman (21-4): Jones 18, Begay 17, Hybl 9, Simmons 9, Rollins 6, Parks 3.