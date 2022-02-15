Watch Now: Verdigris girls edge Inola; Inola boys win on last-second shot

The Longhorns (17-4) received 16 points from Addison Mootry, who also had eight rebounds.

Inola 51, Verdigris 49 (boys): With three seconds left, Keaton Miller heaved a pass toward the Inola goal and teammate Logan Hayes collected it, went up for the buzzer-beater and scored the game-winner before being mobbed by his teammates.

“I missed the ball … and it bounced off his (the defender’s) hands,” Hayes said. “I just chunked it up. I see everyone go up (in reaction) and I see the clock run down. It’s the best thing that’s ever happened to me in basketball.”

The Longhorns (12-9) started hot, taking a 20-9 lead in the first quarter and remaining in control for most of the game. Verdigris battled back with a 22-4 run to take the lead down the stretch.

In a key moment, Inola was called for an intentional foul that occurred after a steal from Lucas Lechlider. He made both free throws and Brant Teague buried a 3-pointer on the ensuing possession, putting the Cardinals up 49-45.

From there, the visitors scored the final six points including a 3-pointer from Jackson Welch to close out the regular season with the upset. Welch and Christian Jones led Inola with 13 pieces apiece.