Watch Now: Signing day: Union's TK Pitts' `amazing growth pattern' as a student-athlete leads her to SMU

TK Pitts, who signed to play basketball at SMU, and basketball teammate Makenzie Malham, who signed to play soccer at Arkansas, laugh after Pitts had trouble opening her pen during Wednesday's signing ceremony.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
TK Pitts signed to play basketball with SMU during a signing day ceremony Wednesday at Union.
For Union basketball's TK Pitts, the only tough aspect about Signing Day was opening the pen during a signing ceremony in the UMAC's Redzone Room.
"It was a little rough to get off," Pitts said with a smile after signing with SMU. "I was thinking you have to twist it and I started taking my pen apart by accident."
Pitts, who signed with SMU and chose the Mustangs over 30 other offers when she committed in June.
"They made me feel at home and my family feel at home," Pitts said. "I'm very excited."
Pitts averaged 10.9 points per game last season to help Union reach the Class 6A semifinals.
"Just an amazing growth pattern for a young lady from where she was when she got in the program in eighth grade to where she is now as an athlete and as a student," Union coach Joe Redmond said. "She's matured at a high level."
