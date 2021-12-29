Watch Now: Bixby dominates en route to TofC girls title

Quick starts and strong defense were keys for Bixby en route to winning the Tournament of Champions girls title this week.
On Wednesday night, the Class 6A No. 6 Spartans shot 56% in the first half in taking a 12-point intermission lead and were never threatened during the rest of a 56-31 victory over the Lincoln Christian Bulldogs in the championship game at the BOK Center.
Four players scored at least a dozen points for Bixby (6-2) — led by Alyssa Nielsen with 14. Gracy Wernli and Gentry Baldwin had 13 each, and Meredith Mayes scored 12 to go with 11 rebounds. Baldwin also had six assists.
The TofC title is the first for Bixby.
“It’s really special,” Bixby coach Tina Thomas said. “I just told the girls they checked off a bucket list item and I couldn’t be more proud of them.”
Bixby, last season’s 6A state runner-up, won three tournament games by an average of 20.7 points and held its opponents to an average of 37 points.
“It’s like a feeling I haven’t felt,” Mayes said about winning the TofC. “I loved it, and our synergy was insane.”
Ellie Brueggemann paced 3A No. 2 Lincoln (8-1) with 15 points.
Baldwin had 10 points in the first half to help the Spartans (6-2) take command after Lincoln briefly held a four-point lead.
Bixby led 24-12 at halftime and 37-24 at the end of the third quarter. The Spartans then quickly ended any Lincoln comeback hopes with an 8-0 run capped by a Wernli basket to open the fourth quarter. Nielsen scored 12 in the second half.
The Spartans shot 57% from the field for the game compared to Lincoln’s 36%.
Norman 59, Holland Hall 57: In the third-place game, Jordyn Rollins scored on a follow shot with nine seconds left to keep the defending 6A state champion Tigers from being upset by the 4A No. 3 Dutch.
Aaliyah Henderson led Norman with 24 points and 10 rebounds, while Rollins scored 15. Kalayia Johnson paced Holland Hall with 18 points and nine rebounds.
Holland Hall led most of the game, with its biggest advantage at 43-33 late in the third, but then Henderson took over as the Tigers cut their deficit to 48-45 by the end of the quarter.
Henderson scored the first three baskets of the fourth quarter as Norman took a 51-48 lead. After Holland Hall’s Kalayia Johnson’s two free throws tied the game at 53, Henderson’s two baskets gave Norman a 57-53 lead with 1:57 left. But 60 seconds later. Mia Fugate’s trey tied the game at 57.
The Dutch had a chance to take the lead, but Jaki Rollins’ block gave Norman a chance for the last shot and she was fouled with 10 seconds remaining. She missed both free throws, but Jordyn Rollins scored off the rebound.
Howe 49, Seiling 48: Shiloh Fletcher made a fadeaway 10-foot jumper as time expired to give the 2A No. 1 Lions the consolation title in the fifth-place game.
Kalan Nye led 2A No. 1 Howe with 19 points and Raelyn Delt scored 10. Kenley Gore paced Seiling with 18 points and Aryahna Whetstone scored 16, including 14 in the first half as the Lady Cats took a 27-19 lead into intermission.
But the Lions roared back as they outscored Seiling 19-8 in the third quarter for a 38-35 lead. Seiling’s Braci Nyberg had a pair of 3s early in the fourth to regain the lead at 43-40.
Howe’s Kayley Turner’s two free throws tied the game at 43, then Delt’s layup and Maddie Ramsey’s two free throws with 56 seconds left gave the Lions a 47-43 lead. Gore answered with a 3 and then made a 10-foot jumper with 8.7 seconds left to give Seiling a 48-47 lead that disappeared on Fletcher’s winning shot.
Tahlequah 44, B.T. Washington 42: Smalls Goudeau scored 13 points, including two tiebreaking free throws with 5.1 seconds left, to lift the Tigers in the seventh-place game.
After Tahlequah’s Lydia McAlvain made two free throws to tie the game at 40 with 1:48 left, BTW’s Carrigan Hill’s steal and layup gave the Hornets a 42-40 advantage with 53 seconds remaining. But 10 seconds later, Tahlequah tied it again on Kori Rainwater’s basket.
Aunisty Smith scored 16 points and Marcayla Johnson added 15 for the Hornets.
BIXBY 56, LINCOLN CHRISTIAN 31
Lincoln 6 6 12 7 — 31
Bixby 11 13 13 19 — 56
Lincoln Christian (8-1): Brueggemann 15, Roberts 11, Murphy 3, Steele 2.
Bixby (6-2): Nielsen 14, Baldwin 13, Wernli 13, Mayes 12, Daniel 4.
NORMAN 59, HOLLAND HALL 57
Norman 12 17 16 14 — 59
Holland Hall 16 22 10 9 — 57
Norman (7-2): Henderson 24, Jordyn Rollins 15, Roberts 8, Jaki Rollins 6, Simmons 5, Watkins 1.
Holland Hall (7-2): K.Johnson 18, Greer 9, Hill 7, Davis 6, Fugate 6, Regalado 6, M.Johnson 5.
HOWE 49, SEILING 48
Howe 10 9 19 11 — 49
Seiling 15 12 8 13 — 48
Howe (9-3): Nye 19, Delt 10, Fletcher 9, Turner 5, Dalton 2, Harrison 2, Ramsey 2.
Seiling (4-2): Gore 18, Whetstone 16, Nyberg 8, Hamar 3, Hammons 2, Klaver 1.
TAHLEQUAH 44, B.T. WASHINGTON 42
B.T. Washington 8 7 14 13 — 42
Tahlequah 8 15 1 9 — 44
B.T. Washington (3-5): Smith 16, Johnson 15, Owens 6, Hill 4, Delousier 1.
Tahlequah (8-2): Goudeau 13, McAlvain 12, Rainwater 10, Springwater 5, Buttery 4.