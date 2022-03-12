Victory Christian sees late lead slip away in loss to Kingfisher in 4A boys final

OKLAHOMA CITY — Leading by two points entering the fourth quarter, No. 2 Victory Christian went silent from the field for more than five minutes and No.1 and defending state champion Kingfisher responded with nine unanswered points to take control for a 51-43 victory in the championship game of the Class 4A boys’ state tournament Saturday afternoon at State Fair Arena.

The title is the third in four years for the Yellowjackets (no tournament in 2020 due to COVID-19) and Kingfisher’s fourth in five years after winning the 2017 crown.

The Conquerors (25-5) led 35-33 after three quarters and went ahead 37-35 with 6:27 to play on a drive down the lane by Joshua Udoumoh, who led all scorers with 19 points.

But that would be the last points for Victory Christian for the next five minutes.

Kingfisher (28-1), closing its season with 14 consecutive wins, took advantage of the opportunity and did so quickly with a 9-0 run in just less than 90 seconds.

Chase Davis, who paced Kingfisher with 14 points, connected on a 3-pointer with 5:41 to play to put his team ahead for good and ignite the flurry. Caden Kitchens, who tallied 10 points, scored a basket then got a steal on the ensuing Conqueror inbounds play before scoring to give Kingfisher a 44-37 advantage with 4:07 remaining.

Luke Patton added 11 points and six rebounds for Victory Christian, which won 15 of its last 17 games.