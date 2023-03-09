OKLAHOMA CITY – Morgan Borgstadt kept Verdigris afloat for much of its Class 4A quarterfinal against Fort Gibson, until the Cardinals’ defense kicked in with a fury in the fourth quarter and Kate Wiginton swished the shot of her life.

Borgstadt, a senior, finished with 21 points, seven rebounds and seven steals, Wiginton’s 3-pointer with 41 seconds left gave No. 6 Verdigris its first lead and the Cardinals held on for a 43-39 win over No. 15 Fort Gibson on Wednesday night at Jim Norick Arena.

With only the third state-tournament win in program history, Verdigris (22-6) advanced to play No. 1 Lincoln Christian (26-1) in the semifinals at 2 p.m. Friday in Yukon. Lincoln Christian downed Oklahoma City Classen SAS 62-33 in another late quarterfinal game. No. 3 Bethany (27-1) will meet No. 2 Tuttle (26-2) in the other semifinal at noon.

Fort Gibson (22-6) had a 17-game winning streak snapped. Two of the Tigers’ losses this season came against Verdigris.

“We just didn’t quit,” said Borgstadt, who has signed with NCAA Division I Tennessee-Martin. “We kept pushing. We kept playing defense. We kept doing the things we needed to do and made some shots.

“My mindset is to get a bucket when my teammates need it. When we’re down, all I want to do is get a big bucket.”

Verdigris fell into a quick 8-0 hole, not scoring its first basket until :02 remained in the first quarter. The Cardinals trailed 24-15 at halftime and 34-23 after a 3-pointer by Fort Gibson’s Stephanie Hickman with 1:43 left in the third quarter.

The Cardinals switched to a trapping, pestering defense in the final minutes that flummoxed Fort Gibson. The Tigers managed only five points in the fourth quarter and saw their turnover total balloon to 19 – 15 of those being steals by Verdigris.

“I think our pressure really made them struggle,” Borgstadt said. “Us picking up on defense helped out.”

Verdigris forged its first tie at 34-34 on a basket by Borgstadt, but Laynee Stanley – who led Fort Gibson with 15 points and seven rebounds – answered with 17-foot jumper and a 3-pointer to put the Tigers back up 39-34 with 3:12 left. Those proved to be Fort Gibson’s final points.

Borgstadt’s final basket, with 2:28 left, pulled her team within 39-38. After a Fort Gibson turnover, Wiginton – who hadn’t scored and who’d taken only two shots to that point – found herself open in a corner and buried the 3-pointer to put Verdigris ahead.

Borgstadt stole the basketball from Heaven Frost and was fouled with 13.7 seconds left. Borgstadt missed the front end of a one-and-one free-throw opportunity and Fort Gibson rebounded, but Addy Whiteley’s short jumper in the lane for the Tigers missed. Maddy Daniels rebounded for Verdigris and made two free throws with 2.7 seconds left for the final margin.

Lincoln Christian 62, OKC Classen SAS 33: No. 1 Lincoln Christian took a large early lead and cruised most of the final three quarters against No. 12 Classen SAS.

Maddi Stewart scored 18 points to go with nine rebounds, Audrey Hopkins had 16 points and Kayli Atkinson added 14 points for the Bulldogs. Hopkins scored nine of her points in the first 3½ minutes as Lincoln Christian jumped to a 9-2 lead against the Comets (20-10) and Classen never threatened after that.

Lincoln Christian led 18-9 after one quarter, 38-19 at halftime and 53-27 after Adyson Roberts beat the third-quarter buzzer with a 3-pointer.

Classen shot only 27.9% (12-of-43) from the field. Skylar Durley led the Comets with 12 points.

“I really felt like that matchup was a very tough one for us,” Lincoln Christian coach Melody Stewart said. “Coming in, we wanted to be prepared for all of the things they can do. … It was a difficult preparation for us. I thought our kids handled themselves very well, being patient, not getting out of whack.

“We ran the floor really well. We knew they weren’t very deep and so wanted to get up and down the floor and push them to have to stay with us. I feel like we did a pretty good job of that.”

VERDIGRIS 43, FORT GIBSON 39

Fort Gibson;8;16;10;5;–;39

Verdigris;4;11;13;15;–;43

Fort Gibson (22-6): Stanley 15, Hickman 6, Whiteley 6, Snell 5, Foutch 4, Frost 3..

Verdigris (22-6): Borgstadt 21, Brown 9, Daniel 6, Wiginton 3, Daniels 2, Waters 2.

LINCOLN CHRISTIAN 62, OKC CLASSEN SAS 33

Classen;9;10;8;6;-–;33

Lincoln Christian;18;20;15;9;-–;62

Classen (20-10): Durley 12, Sutton 9, Moore 8, Toure 4.

Lincoln Christian (26-1): Stewart 18, Hopkins 16, Atkinson 14, Roberts 9, Brueggemann 5.