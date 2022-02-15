Verdigris girls edge Inola; Inola boys win on last-second shot

VERDIGRIS — Twenty seconds in, full-court pressure from Verdigris forced Inola to call a timeout.
The Cardinals set the tone early with their defensive intensity and went on to prevail 45-36 in a showdown of girls teams ranked in the top 10 in Class 4A.
“Our No. 1 goal was to guard — guard your player, get down and work and make every possession tough for them,” coach Mike Buntin said.
Verdigris (19-2) used an 11-point second quarter from standout Morgan Borgstadt to build a narrow advantage, and teammate Maddy Daniels made a layup as the halftime buzzer sounded for the 22-18 lead.
In the third quarter, Emily Stout and Kate Wiginton knocked down 3-pointers to increase the Cardinals’ cushion. Borgstadt continued to dominate and finished with 27 points along with six rebounds.
“When she has a chip on her shoulder and is motivated, she is unstoppable,” Buntin said. “She can do so many things and she carried us.”
After dropping the first meeting with Inola, Borgstadt was determined to help produce a different outcome this time.
“It was really important to me to come out and play like we should have (the first time around),” she said. “I don’t think we played to our full potential last time. I still think we could have hit more shots and played a little better.”
The Longhorns (17-4) received 16 points from Addison Mootry, who also had eight rebounds.
Inola 51, Verdigris 49 (boys): With three seconds left, Keaton Miller heaved a pass toward the Inola goal and teammate Logan Hayes collected it, went up for the buzzer-beater and scored the game-winner before being mobbed by his teammates.
“I missed the ball … and it bounced off his (the defender’s) hands,” Hayes said. “I just chunked it up. I see everyone go up (in reaction) and I see the clock run down. It’s the best thing that’s ever happened to me in basketball.”
The Longhorns (12-9) started hot, taking a 20-9 lead in the first quarter and remaining in control for most of the game. Verdigris battled back with a 22-4 run to take the lead down the stretch.
In a key moment, Inola was called for an intentional foul that occurred after a steal from Lucas Lechlider. He made both free throws and Brant Teague buried a 3-pointer on the ensuing possession, putting the Cardinals up 49-45.
From there, the visitors scored the final six points including a 3-pointer from Jackson Welch to close out the regular season with the upset. Welch and Christian Jones led Inola with 13 pieces apiece.
“We’re a young team, but we’ve put in so much passion and hard work,” Hayes said. “Every game has ups and downs, and luckily we had the last up."
Cody and Lucas Lechlider combined for 30 points for Verdigris (18-3).
VERDIGRIS 45, INOLA 36 (GIRLS)
Inola;13;5;6;12;--;36
Verdigris;9;13;8;15;--;45
Inola: Mootry 16, Moore 7, Weast 6, Catron 3, Eaves 2, Wheeler 2.
Verdigris: Borgstadt 27, Daniels 5, B. Jones 5, E. Stout 3, Wiginton 3, Daniel 2.
INOLA 51, VERDIGRIS 49
Inola;20;11;10;10;--;51
Verdigris;9;14;12;14;--;49
Inola: Jones 13, Welch 13, Ford 9, Miller 8, Hayes 6, Maner 2.
Verdigris: C. Lechlider 20, L. Lechlider 10, Layton 9, Brant Teague 6, Buntin 4.