Union, Stillwater girls win to advance to Class 6A state tournament

For a fourth time in four years, Union is headed to the state tournament.

The Redhawks punched their ticket Saturday afternoon at Rogers High School, knocking off Putnam North 44-32 to join the Class 6A girls field next week in Norman.

“The seniors talked about it at the beginning of the year: They’ve been three years in a row and they wanted to go four years in a row and give themselves a chance to win a gold ball,” coach Joe Redmond said. “That stuck with me.

“I didn’t want to let them down. We’ve been doing everything we can (as coaches) to give them that opportunity and to see it come to fruition is just exciting.”

Those seniors — TK Pitts, Desiree Marshall-Penny, Makenzie Malham and Sydni Smith — have carried the load for Union all year and did the same with the season on the line. After falling by two in overtime to Bixby on Thursday, the team quickly regrouped for another game.

“We were really upset about the Bixby loss,” Smith said. “Yesterday at practice, every moment was intense. Usually we are goofing around, but we were really serious.”

With the score knotted at 5 early, the Redhawks (18-6) rattled off a 14-0 run that started with four free throws from Pitts and ended with a 3-pointer from her. Pitts finished with a game-high 17 points.

While Pitts and Marshall-Penny each knocked down key 3-pointers to maintain double-digit separation, Smith held it down on the interior and Malham was the primary ball-handler to help drain the clock and hit free throws.

Smith, who had 12 points and 14 rebounds, delivered the dagger basket to push the advantage back to 15 down the stretch. The intensity never let up, preventing any second-chance points that would have opened the door for a comeback.

“The focus that these girls give on a daily basis and the attention to detail … it gives us a chance against anybody we play,” Redmond said.

Stillwater 47, Putnam West 42: The path to the Pioneers’ first state tournament since 2005 was not an easy one. In each of their four playoff games, they were the underdogs.

“We aren’t expected to win,” coach Kendra Kilpatrick said. “Nobody expects anything out of us, so we are going to come out and surprise people.”

After eliminating talented Booker T. Washington and Tahlequah teams, Stillwater (14-13) won a thriller Saturday afternoon, getting late stops to prevail in a wild game that featured 51 free throws.

“We shot terribly,” Kilpatrick said. “Shots that we normally hit weren’t falling. We had every opportunity to shut down and to give up and there were times when they could have really gotten discouraged and quit and they didn’t.”

Chrissen Harland tied the game with three minutes left on a three-point play and Janiyah Williams attacked the basket to put Stillwater up two. Williams, a freshman who wasn’t alive when the Pioneers last went to state, hit four free throws in the final 90 seconds and finished with 20 points.

Putnam West (19-7) trailed by four in the final minute but made the conclusion dramatic when Caya Smith drained a 3-pointer. The Patriots got a steal but missed the go-ahead layup, allowing Stillwater to seal the win.

“I’m so proud of how we finished,” Kilpatrick said. “It was a little rocky, but it went down as a win.”

UNION 44, PUTNAM NORTH 32

Putnam North;5;5;9;13;--;32

Union;11;9;14;10;--;44

Putnam North: Hardwick 14, Geretta 10, Nguyen 3, Davis 2, Powell 2, McCloud 1.

Union: Pitts 17, Smith 12, Marshall-Penny 9, Hishaw 3, Malham 3.

STILLWATER 47, PUTNAM WEST 42

Putnam West;8;7;16;11;--;42

Stillwater;8;10;12;17;--;47

Putnam West: Bert 14, Smith 13, K. Brown 6, J. Brown 4, Ray 4, Hutchins 1.

Stillwater: Williams 20, Harland 13, Mason 7, McFadden 3, Crawford 2, Clarkson 2.

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.