Union girls take down Tahlequah to win 6A regional

Many teams would have been thrilled to lose only five games in the regular season, but that wasn’t good enough for Union and its four seniors.

“To be honest with you, they were disappointed,” coach Joe Redmond said.

Fueled by the motivation to compete for a state title, the Redhawks pulled away from Tahlequah in their Class 6A regional Tuesday night, prevailing 48-35 at the UMAC while leaning heavily on those seniors.

“There were a lot of chances at different times (in the season) for them to drop it down a notch and hang their head,” Redmond said. “Every single time there was adversity, those seniors put their chins in the air and said, ‘We’re better than this. Let’s go do it.’

“They didn’t have to say it. They did it with their body language and by example and they did it when nobody was watching — in the locker room and in practice and in meetings. It made all the difference for us and it’s gotten us a win from the state tournament.”

Union, which will face Bixby on Thursday night in Cleveland, advanced to the state semifinals last year before stumbling by three to champion Norman. The 2020 postseason was canceled, and in 2019 the Redhawks made it to the quarterfinals.

“We all have so much drive in us to get a state ring,” senior standout TK Pitts said. “We know what it’s like to be there.”

In a defensive showdown with Tahlequah, the teams combined for nine turnovers in the first quarter. Union (17-5) went up four at halftime behind a three-point play from Sydni Smith, another senior.

Pitts, who has signed with SMU, pushed the advantage to nine on an and-one midway through the third quarter and to 10 early in the fourth on another and-one. She finished with a game-high 18 points along with eight rebounds and three steals.

“It really starts with those seniors and they bring the energy like that every day,” Redmond said. “If you don’t do it every day you can’t do it on game night. I’m just proud of those seniors for being able to lead (the team) into something like this.”

The Tigers (22-3) fought back with a 6-0 run that featured a pair of 3-pointers but ran out of steam when savvy guard Smalls Goudeau fouled out with three minutes left. The loss ended a 15-game win streak and sent Tahlequah to a consolation-bracket meeting with Stillwater on Thursday at Rogers.

Union, meanwhile, gets a third attempt to beat Bixby, with the winner advancing to the state tournament in Norman and the loser needing another victory to get there. The Spartans, the top team in 6A East, won both of the regular-season meetings by single digits.

“(Coach) Tina Thomas and the Bixby Spartans are a machine,” Redmond said. “They’re well-oiled. You don’t rattle them. … You actually have to show up and beat them. You have to do it with 32 minutes of really, really good basketball.”

UNION 48, TAHLEQUAH 35

Tahlequah;13;6;11;5;--;35

Union;14;9;14;11;--;48

Tahlequah: Goudeau 12, Rainwater 9, Buttery 5, Springwater 4, McAlvain 3, Morrison 2.

Union: Pitts 18, Hishaw 10, Malham 9, S. Smith 5, Woodard 4, Marshall-Penny 2.

