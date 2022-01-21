Union girls advance to title game in Jenks/Union Invitational

For Union, the experience of playing in a loaded tournament could pay dividends when the postseason arrives.
“We talked going into this week about how this was the last real preparation for a state-tournament type of situation — three tough games in three nights, back to back to back,” coach Joe Redmond said. “It’s one day at a time, but it’s still a monumental task when you put it all together.”
The Redhawks, ranked fifth in Class 6A, have delivered a pair of dominant victories in the Jenks/Union Invitational including a 44-27 win against Putnam North in Friday’s semifinal at the UMAC.
“Going into today, we wanted to make sure we were sharp mentally and letting our minds carry our bodies,” Redmond said. “I think our seniors did a great job making sure we were prepared and they looked like they were ready, and I think the rest of the team followed.”
Union (10-2) went up 15-0 on a steal and layup from SMU signee TK Pitts, and fellow senior Desiree Marshall-Penny pushed the lead to 25-5 on a 3-pointer late in the second quarter. With the game well out of reach, Redhawk reserves played for most of the second half.
Pitts and Marshall-Penny, who is committed to Ottawa, each scored 12 points. Union advances to play No. 1 Edmond North in Saturday night’s championship game.
“They’re a great team and a well-coached team, but if you’re going to be a champion you have to beat somebody like that,” Redmond said. “We’re looking forward to it.”
UNION 44, PUTNAM NORTH 27
Putnam North;0;7;7;13;--;27
Union;11;16;12;5;--;44
Putnam North: McCloud 6, Powell 6, Hardwick 5, Geretta 4, Dillard 3, Sanchez 3.
Union: Marshall-Penny 12, Pitts 12, Malham 5, Coleman 4, Hishaw 4, S. Smith 4, Tease 3.
Edmond North 56, Sand Springs 32: Sand Springs encountered its toughest test of the season Friday afternoon, leading to the Sandites’ first defeat.
Edmond North cruised to the 56-32 victory at Frank Herald Fieldhouse in the semifinals of the Jenks/Union Invitational, showing why it’s the top-ranked team in Class 6A.
“It took us a little bit to get settled in,” Sand Springs coach Josh Berry said. “This was one of the first big games that we’ve gotten to play in, and Edmond North is really, really good. They came out and made shots, made plays early on and we got into a hole.”
The Huskies (13-0) scored the first six points and jumped out to a 15-2 advantage in the opening period on a 3-pointer from Laci Steele, who finished with a team-high 14 points.
After trailing by 14 at halftime, Sand Springs fell behind 39-19 midway through the third quarter after a pair of and-one plays from Ryan Franklin. Ataya Casaus pushed the lead to 22 on a 3-pointer and to 27 on a layup early in the fourth quarter.
“They just made more plays,” Berry said. “They made the open shots and we didn’t quite make as many open shots. They made layups and they made free throws. We missed those opportunities.”
The Sandites, ranked sixth in 6A, moved to 11-1. They were led by Journey Armstead, who had 14 points, and Hailey Jackson, who added eight.
EDMOND NORTH 56, SAND SPRINGS 32
Edmond North;18;13;15;10;--;56
Sand Springs;8;9;5;10;--;32
Edmond North: Steele 14, Franklin 12, Casaus 11, Heathcock 9, Melton 5, T. Papahronis 5.
Sand Springs: Armstead 14, Jackson 8, L. Morris 3, T. Morris 3, Kirkendoll 2, Wilson 2.