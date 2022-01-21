Union girls advance to title game in Jenks/Union Invitational

For Union, the experience of playing in a loaded tournament could pay dividends when the postseason arrives.

“We talked going into this week about how this was the last real preparation for a state-tournament type of situation — three tough games in three nights, back to back to back,” coach Joe Redmond said. “It’s one day at a time, but it’s still a monumental task when you put it all together.”

The Redhawks, ranked fifth in Class 6A, have delivered a pair of dominant victories in the Jenks/Union Invitational including a 44-27 win against Putnam North in Friday’s semifinal at the UMAC.

“Going into today, we wanted to make sure we were sharp mentally and letting our minds carry our bodies,” Redmond said. “I think our seniors did a great job making sure we were prepared and they looked like they were ready, and I think the rest of the team followed.”

Union (10-2) went up 15-0 on a steal and layup from SMU signee TK Pitts, and fellow senior Desiree Marshall-Penny pushed the lead to 25-5 on a 3-pointer late in the second quarter. With the game well out of reach, Redhawk reserves played for most of the second half.