Union, Bixby girls win in 6A quarterfinals to set up fourth meeting of season

MIDWEST CITY — Union coach Joe Redmond watched film of quarterfinal opponent Mustang and issued a challenge to his players.

“You’ve got to go beat these girls,” he told them. “They’re coming to beat you. You’ve got to step it up and play.”

While pulling away for the 43-34 victory Thursday night at Carl Albert, the Redhawks upped their game in the second half, allowing three points in the third quarter and delivering crucial baskets down the stretch.

“The fact that we could hold on and make just enough plays in the fourth quarter after playing as well as we did in the third quarter, you’re just proud of them,” Redmond said. “It’s that time of year — live to play another day.”

A 3-pointer from Desiree Marshall-Penny ignited Union (19-6) in the third quarter and a putback from Aubrey Hishaw followed. TK Pitts extended the advantage to seven with four points in a row.

A steal from Makenzie Malham resulted in a layup from Hishaw, who pushed the score to double-digit separation on another basket. Hishaw, a junior who joins four seniors in the starting lineup, had 11 points before fouling out in the fourth quarter.

“She’s kind of that missing piece for us,” Redmond said. “When she plays well, we’re awfully tough to beat. … She had some flashes tonight of what she’s capable of.”

The win against the Broncos (22-5) sets up a fourth meeting with 6A East No. 1 Bixby at 9 a.m. Friday at the Lloyd Noble Center. The Spartans have prevailed in two of the three matchups, including an overtime outcome last week.

“There was absolutely no doubt in my mind at any point in the season that if you’re planning on doing anything great, you’re going to have to beat Bixby,” Redmond said. “Here it is.”

UNION 43, MUSTANG 34

Union;11;9;7;16;--;43

Mustang;8;11;3;12;--;34

Union: Pitts 15, Hishaw 11, Marshall-Penny 9, Malham 4, Smith 4.

Mustang: Johnson 14, Harding 7, Pogi 6, Niehues 5, Simonsen 2.

Bixby 49, Edmond Memorial 29: The Spartans flipped a switch midway through the third quarter and coasted to a comfortable victory.

Meredith Mayes delivered an and-one and Gentry Baldwin delivered a steal and transition 3-pointer for the 15-point advantage. Alyssa Nielsen added a fast-break layup to keep the run going.

“I think once we started playing as a team, it showed,” Baldwin said. “That’s when we start to take off.”

Down the stretch, Mayes connected on back-to-back shots and Baldwin knocked down a corner 3-pointer.

In the first half, Gracy Wernli kept Bixby afloat amid a slow start, making a 3-pointer and following with a jumper at the halftime buzzer.

“We played tight the first half,” Thomas said. “We missed uncharacteristic shots. I knew they would settle down into their groove.”

The Bulldogs (18-9) made it to the state tournament despite losing a key player in the preseason and another one in the regular-season finale. They were paced Thursday by Avery Hjemlmstad, who scored 16.

“What an awesome year they’ve had,” Thomas said. “They’ve had a lot of injuries … and they just kept battling.”

Bixby (23-3) received double-digit outings from its four junior standouts, led by Nielsen with 14. Mayes finished with 11 points, 15 rebounds, four blocks and four assists.

“Our four juniors each (scored in double figures) — exactly how I tell them I want each game to go,” Thomas said. “I want everybody to (be balanced) so we can’t key on them.”

BIXBY 49, EDMOND MEMORIAL 29

Edmond Memorial;8;7;8;6;--;29

Bixby;15;10;7;17;--;49

Edmond Memorial: Hjelmstad 16, Franz 10, Hensley 3, Hall 1.

Bixby: Nielsen 14, Baldwin 13, Mayes 11, Wernli 11.

Edmond North 72, Stillwater 37: Stillwater’s Cinderella run ended in the quarterfinals where the Pioneers collided with Edmond North, the top team from the West.

The Huskies (26-1) built a 15-point advantage late in the first quarter and went up 20 in the second quarter on a shot from Laci Steele. The lead grew to as many as 35 in the second half.

Freshman Janiyah Williams scored a team-high 17 points for Stillwater (14-14) and Chrisson Harland added 10. In previous rounds, the Pioneers upset three teams to make their first state tournament appearance during a season dedicated to coach Kendra Kilpatrick, who is battling cancer.

“There’s a lot of underclassmen in that locker room with a lot of potential,” Kilpatrick said. “So next year, just keep pushing … and maybe we can get further than this team did. Try to make one step more every year and eventually you’re in that state-title game.”

Steele had 20 points for Edmond North, which advances to play the winner of the late Sand Springs-Choctaw game at noon Friday.

EDMOND NORTH 72, STILLWATER 37

Stillwater;8;11;7;11;--;37

Edmond North;23;19;18;12;--;72

Stillwater: Williams 17, Harland 10, Mason 3, McFadden 3, Clarkson 2, Martin 2.

Edmond North: Steele 20, Heathcock 16, E. Papahronis 12, Casaus 8, Franklin 4, Peeler 4, T. Papahronis 3, Harmon 2.

Sand Springs 48, Choctaw 38: While sending her team to the semifinals with a 17-point performance, Journey Armstead surpassed 1,500 points for her stellar career.

“She’s one of the best,” coach Josh Berry said. “She doesn’t get credit for it very much, but I’m glad to be able to coach a guard like her, especially to have her in these types of moments.”

In Thursday’s late game, Armstead was the aggressor during the decisive moments, making four field goals in a key stretch to help the Sandites (24-3) secure the win.

The last one, a layup in the fourth quarter, increased the lead to nine. Layne Kirkendoll, who had 14 points, added another basket and free throws.

Sand Springs will play Edmond North on Friday, a team it lost to by 24 points in January.

“It’s like David going against Goliath out there,” Berry said. “Anything can happen. We’re going to go out there and play hard and see what happens.”

SAND SPRINGS 48, CHOCTAW 38

Choctaw;8;9;11;10;--;38

Sand Springs;7;17;10;14;--;48

Choctaw: Hunt 12, Adams 8, Jackson 7, Gasaway 5, Smith 4, Purifoy 2.

Sand Springs: Armstead 17, Kirkendoll 14, Jackson 6, Y. Morris 3, Taylor 3, Wilson 2.

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.