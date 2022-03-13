Tulsa World's girls all-state tournament teams, MVPs, scoring leaders for Classes 6A-4A

Class 6A Player, School;Ht.;Cl.;Ppg
Meredith Mayes, Bixby;6-3;Jr.;12.0
Toni Papahronis, Edmond North;6-0;Sr.;10.3
TK Pitts, Union;6-0;Sr.;13.0
x-Laci Steele, Edmond North;5-11;Jr.;17.7
Gracy Wernli, Bixby;5-10;Jr.;14.0
Journey Armstead, Sand Springs;5-8;Sr.;13.0
Gentry Baldwin, Bixby;5-6;Jr.;7.0
Alyssa Nielsen, Bixby;6-0;Jr.;11.7
Elle Papahronis, Edmond North;5-11;Jr.;12.0
Aubrey Hishaw, Union;5-10;Jr.;10.0
Leading scorers: Laci Steele, Edmond North 53; Gracy Wernli, Bixby 42; Elle Papahronis, Edmond North 36; Meredith Mayes, Bixby 36; Alyssa Nielsen, Bixby 35; Toni Papahronis, Edmond North 31; Journey Armstead, Sand Springs 26; TK Pitts, Union 26; Gentry Baldwin, Bixby 21; Aubrey Hishaw, Union 20. Class 5A Player, School;Ht.;Cl.;Ppg
Pauline Black-Harmon, El Reno;5-10;So.;13.7
Ashlyn Evans-Thompson, El Reno;5-9;Sr.;18.3
Stailee Heard, Sapulpa;5-11;Jr.;26.5
Jayda Holiman, McAlester;5-5;Jr.;10.3
x-Stevie Stinchcomb, McAlester;5-5;Sr.;16.7
Janae Black-Harmon, El Reno;5-9;Sr.;9.7
Azariah Jackson, Lawton MacArthur;5-3;Sr.;21.0
Raegan McQuarters, Rogers;5-4;Jr.;12.0
Elizabeth Milligan, McAlester;5-10;Sr.;11.7
Tyla Heard, Sapulpa;5-11;So.;6.0
Leading scorers: Ashlyn Evans-Thompson, El Reno 55; Stailee Heard, Sapulpa 53; Stevie Stinchcomb, McAlester 50; Pauline Black-Harmon, El Reno 41; Raegan McQuarters, Rogers 36; Elizabeth Milligan, McAlester 35; Jayda Holiman, McAlester 31; Janae Black-Harmon, El Reno 29; Azariah Jackson, Lawton MacArthur 21; Tyla Heard, Sapulpa 18; Julianna Matlock, Rogers 18. Class 4A Player, School;Ht.;Cl.;Ppg
Landry Allen, Tuttle;6-2;Jr.;13.3
Micah Gray, Classen SAS;5-8;Sr.;13.0
Elise Hill, Holland Hall;5-7;Jr.;14.5
Kalayia Johnson, Holland Hall;5-9;Jr.;13.5
x-Darianna Littlepage-Buggs, Classen SAS;6-2;Sr.;15.7
Jordan Harrison, Classen SAS;5-6;Sr.;13.0
Allie Rehl, Tuttle;5-9;So.;9.3
Madi Surber, Tuttle;5-10;Sr.;9.7
Addy Hoffman, Weatherford;5-9;Jr.;12.5
Ava Greer, Holland Hall;5-10;Sr.;11.5
Leading scorers: Darianna Littlepage-Buggs, Classen SAS 47; Landry Allen, Tuttle 40; Jordan Harrison, Classen SAS 39; Micah Gray, Classen SAS 39; Madi Surber, Tuttle 29; Elise Hill, Holland Hall 29; Allie Rehl, Tuttle 28; Kalayia Johnson, Holland Hall 27; Addy Hoffman, Weatherford 25; Ava Greer, Holland Hall 23.
Photos: Edmond North girls defeat Bixby in overtime to claim Class 6A Championship
Edmond North's Katie Melton knocks the ball from Bixby's Gentry Baldwin during the 6A championship game between Bixby and Edmond North at Lloyd Noble Center in Norman, Okla. on Saturday, March 12, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Bixby's Meredith Mayes reacts after missing her shot while being fouled during the 6A championship game between Bixby and Edmond North at Lloyd Noble Center in Norman, Okla. on Saturday, March 12, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Edmond North's Elle Papahronis dribbles past Bixby's Meredith Mayes during the 6A championship game between Bixby and Edmond North at Lloyd Noble Center in Norman, Okla. on Saturday, March 12, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Edmond North players lift the OSSAA championship trophy as Bixby players watch after Edmond North's 59-57 win in overtime at Lloyd Noble Center in Norman, Okla. on Saturday, March 12, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Memorial players watch the 6A championship game between Bixby and Edmond North at Lloyd Noble Center in Norman, Okla. on Saturday, March 12, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Edmond North players celebrate as Bixby's Meredith Mayes and Brynn Daniel walk off the court after their 57-59 championship loss to Edmond North at Lloyd Noble Center in Norman, Okla. on Saturday, March 12, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
A Bixby staff member hugs Meredith Mayes after their team's 57-59 championship loss to Edmond North at Lloyd Noble Center in Norman, Okla. on Saturday, March 12, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Bixby's Meredith Mayes grabs a rebound in front of Edmond North's Laci Steele during the 6A championship game between Bixby and Edmond North at Lloyd Noble Center in Norman, Okla. on Saturday, March 12, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Edmond North's Toni Papahronis fouls Bixby's Meredith Mayes as she attempts a shot during the 6A championship game between Bixby and Edmond North at Lloyd Noble Center in Norman, Okla. on Saturday, March 12, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Bixby's Gentry Baldwin reacts after she is called for traveling during the 6A championship game between Bixby and Edmond North at Lloyd Noble Center in Norman, Okla. on Saturday, March 12, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Edmond North's Elle Papahronis grabs a rebound during the 6A championship game between Bixby and Edmond North at Lloyd Noble Center in Norman, Okla. on Saturday, March 12, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Edmond North's Elle Papahronis and Ataya Casaus celebrate as Bixby's Gentry Baldwin, Brynn Daniel, Alyssa Nielsen, and Kass Blankenship react while Edmond North players celebrate on the the court after Toni Papahronis, not pictured, game winning basket in overtime to give Edmond North a 59-57 championship victory at Lloyd Noble Center in Norman, Okla. on Saturday, March 12, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Edmond North's head coach Pete Papahronis yells after a Bixby basket during the 6A championship game between Bixby and Edmond North at Lloyd Noble Center in Norman, Okla. on Saturday, March 12, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Bixby's Gracy Wernli attempts a shot during the 6A championship game between Bixby and Edmond North at Lloyd Noble Center in Norman, Okla. on Saturday, March 12, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Bixby's Gracy Wernli shoots over Edmond North's Elle Papahronis during the 6A championship game between Bixby and Edmond North at Lloyd Noble Center in Norman, Okla. on Saturday, March 12, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Bixby's Gracy Wernli attempts a shot while Edmond North's Katie Melton defends during the 6A championship game between Bixby and Edmond North at Lloyd Noble Center in Norman, Okla. on Saturday, March 12, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Bixby's Meredith Mayes grabs a rebound in front of Edmond North's Laci Steele and Elle Papahronis during the 6A championship game between Bixby and Edmond North at Lloyd Noble Center in Norman, Okla. on Saturday, March 12, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Bixby's Meredith Mayes looks to pass the ball while Edmond North's Laci Steele defends during the 6A championship game between Bixby and Edmond North at Lloyd Noble Center in Norman, Okla. on Saturday, March 12, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Bixby's Meredith Mayes attempts a shot while Edmond North's Laci Steele defends during the 6A championship game between Bixby and Edmond North at Lloyd Noble Center in Norman, Okla. on Saturday, March 12, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Bixby's Meredith Mayes grabs a rebound over Edmond North's Laci Steele during the 6A championship game between Bixby and Edmond North at Lloyd Noble Center in Norman, Okla. on Saturday, March 12, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Bixby's Meredith Mayes goes up for a shot while Edmond North's Ryan Franklin defends during the 6A championship game between Bixby and Edmond North at Lloyd Noble Center in Norman, Okla. on Saturday, March 12, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Edmond North's Allison Heathcock collides with Bixby's Gracy Wernli during the 6A championship game between Bixby and Edmond North at Lloyd Noble Center in Norman, Okla. on Saturday, March 12, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Edmond North's Elle Papahronis and Ataya Casaus celebrate as Bixby's Alyssa Nielsen, Meredith Mayes and Kass Blankenship react while Edmond North players celebrate on the the court after Toni Papahronis', not pictured, game winning basket in overtime to give Edmond North a 59-57 championship victory at Lloyd Noble Center in Norman, Okla. on Saturday, March 12, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Bixby's Brynn Daniel cries after receiving her second place medal after her team's 57-59 championship loss to Edmond North at Lloyd Noble Center in Norman, Okla. on Saturday, March 12, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Bixby's Alyssa Nielsen goes up for a basket while Edmond North's Toni Papahronis goes out of bounds during the 6A championship game between Bixby and Edmond North at Lloyd Noble Center in Norman, Okla. on Saturday, March 12, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Bixby's Gracy Wernli shoots the ball during the 6A championship game between Bixby and Edmond North at Lloyd Noble Center in Norman, Okla. on Saturday, March 12, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Bixby's Gracy Wernli and Alyssa Nielsen grab a rebound during the 6A championship game between Bixby and Edmond North at Lloyd Noble Center in Norman, Okla. on Saturday, March 12, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Bixby's Gracy Wernli shoots over Edmond North's Allison Heathcock during the 6A championship game between Bixby and Edmond North at Lloyd Noble Center in Norman, Okla. on Saturday, March 12, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Bixby's Meredith Mayes cries after receiving her second place medal after her team's 57-59 championship loss to Edmond North at Lloyd Noble Center in Norman, Okla. on Saturday, March 12, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Bixby's Meredith Mayes makes a move towards the basket while Edmond North's Allison Heathcock defends during the 6A championship game between Bixby and Edmond North at Lloyd Noble Center in Norman, Okla. on Saturday, March 12, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Edmond North's Laci Steele reacts while Bixby's Alyssa Nielsen celebrates with Meredith Mayes after Mayes is fouled with during the 6A championship game between Bixby and Edmond North' at Lloyd Noble Center in Norman, Okla. on Saturday, March 12, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Edmond North’s Allison Heathcock collides with Bixby’s Gracy Wernli during the 6A championship game between Bixby and Edmond North at Lloyd Noble Center in Norman, Okla. on Saturday, March 12, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Kelly Hines, Tulsa World
