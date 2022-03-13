 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
All-Tournament Girls Basketball

Tulsa World's girls all-state tournament teams, MVPs, scoring leaders for Classes 6A-4A

  • Updated
  • 0

Class 6A

FIRST TEAM

Player, School;Ht.;Cl.;Ppg

Meredith Mayes, Bixby;6-3;Jr.;12.0

Toni Papahronis, Edmond North;6-0;Sr.;10.3

TK Pitts, Union;6-0;Sr.;13.0

x-Laci Steele, Edmond North;5-11;Jr.;17.7

Gracy Wernli, Bixby;5-10;Jr.;14.0

SECOND TEAM

Player, School;Ht.;Cl.;Ppg

Journey Armstead, Sand Springs;5-8;Sr.;13.0

Gentry Baldwin, Bixby;5-6;Jr.;7.0

Alyssa Nielsen, Bixby;6-0;Jr.;11.7

Elle Papahronis, Edmond North;5-11;Jr.;12.0

Aubrey Hishaw, Union;5-10;Jr.;10.0

x-Most Valuable Player

Leading scorers: Laci Steele, Edmond North 53; Gracy Wernli, Bixby 42; Elle Papahronis, Edmond North 36; Meredith Mayes, Bixby 36; Alyssa Nielsen, Bixby 35; Toni Papahronis, Edmond North 31; Journey Armstead, Sand Springs 26; TK Pitts, Union 26; Gentry Baldwin, Bixby 21; Aubrey Hishaw, Union 20.

Class 5A

FIRST TEAM

Player, School;Ht.;Cl.;Ppg

Pauline Black-Harmon, El Reno;5-10;So.;13.7

Ashlyn Evans-Thompson, El Reno;5-9;Sr.;18.3

Stailee Heard, Sapulpa;5-11;Jr.;26.5

Jayda Holiman, McAlester;5-5;Jr.;10.3

x-Stevie Stinchcomb, McAlester;5-5;Sr.;16.7

SECOND TEAM

Player, School;Ht.;Cl.;Ppg

Janae Black-Harmon, El Reno;5-9;Sr.;9.7

Azariah Jackson, Lawton MacArthur;5-3;Sr.;21.0

Raegan McQuarters, Rogers;5-4;Jr.;12.0

Elizabeth Milligan, McAlester;5-10;Sr.;11.7

Tyla Heard, Sapulpa;5-11;So.;6.0

x-Most Valuable Player

Leading scorers: Ashlyn Evans-Thompson, El Reno 55; Stailee Heard, Sapulpa 53; Stevie Stinchcomb, McAlester 50; Pauline Black-Harmon, El Reno 41; Raegan McQuarters, Rogers 36; Elizabeth Milligan, McAlester 35; Jayda Holiman, McAlester 31; Janae Black-Harmon, El Reno 29; Azariah Jackson, Lawton MacArthur 21; Tyla Heard, Sapulpa 18; Julianna Matlock, Rogers 18.

Class 4A

FIRST TEAM

Player, School;Ht.;Cl.;Ppg

Landry Allen, Tuttle;6-2;Jr.;13.3

Micah Gray, Classen SAS;5-8;Sr.;13.0

Elise Hill, Holland Hall;5-7;Jr.;14.5

Kalayia Johnson, Holland Hall;5-9;Jr.;13.5

x-Darianna Littlepage-Buggs, Classen SAS;6-2;Sr.;15.7

SECOND TEAM

Player, School;Ht.;Cl.;Ppg

Jordan Harrison, Classen SAS;5-6;Sr.;13.0

Allie Rehl, Tuttle;5-9;So.;9.3

Madi Surber, Tuttle;5-10;Sr.;9.7

Addy Hoffman, Weatherford;5-9;Jr.;12.5

Ava Greer, Holland Hall;5-10;Sr.;11.5

x-Most Valuable Player

Leading scorers: Darianna Littlepage-Buggs, Classen SAS 47; Landry Allen, Tuttle 40; Jordan Harrison, Classen SAS 39; Micah Gray, Classen SAS 39; Madi Surber, Tuttle 29; Elise Hill, Holland Hall 29; Allie Rehl, Tuttle 28; Kalayia Johnson, Holland Hall 27; Addy Hoffman, Weatherford 25; Ava Greer, Holland Hall 23.

— Kelly Hines, Tulsa World

Sports Writer

I have covered college football and college basketball for the Tulsa World since 2012. I spend my spare time as an animal rescue volunteer, focusing on spaying and neutering community cats in the Tulsa area. Phone: 918-581-8452

