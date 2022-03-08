Tough schedule prepared top-ranked Lincoln Christian for state tournament

When the Class 3A girls basketball state tournament begins Thursday in Oklahoma City, Lincoln Christian will be ready.

The top-ranked Bulldogs played a loaded slate throughout the season including high-level tournaments featuring other elite teams from across the state.

“I think that playing in the Tournament of Champions prepared us tremendously, just because of the short turnaround and the high-quality caliber opponents,” coach Melody Stewart said.

Lincoln Christian was runner-up in the Tournament of Champions to Bixby, the top team in 6A East. In total, eight of the Bulldogs' opponents wound up making it to state including Sapulpa (No. 1 in 5A East) and Holland Hall (No. 3 in 4A).

“Mentally this season has been pretty exhausting for them to come ready every single night because of the great teams on our schedule,” Stewart said. “You could tell our kids were almost plateauing a little bit.

“And then, all of a sudden, in the last week and a half, they’ve kind of turned a corner, mentally and physically. You can tell that they’re amped and ready to go.”

In the playoffs, the Bulldogs (19-5) rattled off comfortable victories against Metro Christian, Tahlequah Sequoyah and Kansas to reach the state tournament for a second year in a row.

“We have been working hard all year,” standout guard Ellie Brueggemann said. “We feel we have a really good shot (to win it). We know it will take all of us to get there.”

Lincoln Christian has a variety of tools at its disposal: a savvy point guard (Adyson Roberts); a sharpshooter who has made a 3-pointer in every game of the past two seasons (Brueggemann); and a high-ceiling post presence (Audrey Hopkins).

There also are three seniors — Lexi Murphy, Chloe Ricke and Gracie Talley — who find ways to contribute.

“Honestly, this might be the most unselfish group I have ever coached in my entire career,” Stewart said. “We have multiple players on this team who have been our high-point scores. We’ve had players that come off the bench that have led us in scoring.

“These kids are willing to do whatever it takes to win. They don’t care who gets the credit for it.”

In pursuit of the program’s first state championship, Lincoln Christian first plays sixth-ranked Luther (23-4) at noon Wednesday.

“There are no bad teams this time of year,” Stewart said. “We’ve told our players from the get-go that people know who you are and they’re going to bring it, so you better come ready every single game.”

