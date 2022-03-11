Top-ranked Lincoln Christian rallies but sees season end in Class 4A girls semifinals

YUKON — Although Lincoln Christian kept applying the pressure in its state semifinal game Friday, the Bulldogs fell just short.

Lincoln Christian battled back from a seven-point third-quarter deficit to lead briefly in the fourth quarter, but No. 4 Idabel made the clutch plays down the stretch to upset the top-ranked Bulldogs 58-50 Friday afternoon in the semifinals of the Class 3A girls basketball state tournament at Yukon High School.

“We needed one or two more stops to get where we wanted to be,” Lincoln Christian head coach Melody Stewart said as the team’s dreams of its first state title ended with the loss.

The Bulldogs (20-6) trailed 25-21 at halftime, and that margin grew to 35-28 with 2:10 to go in the third quarter.

But Lincoln Christian scored eight of the final 10 points of the period then took the lead, 38-37, on a basket by Ellie Brueggemann in the opening 30 seconds of the fourth quarter. Brueggemann finished with 18 points.

Freshman Audrey Hopkins keyed the Bulldogs’ third-quarter comeback. She scored 12 of her team’s 15 points in the period, and 14 of her game-high 20 points came in the second half.

After Lincoln Christian regained the lead for the first time since the end of the first quarter, the contest was tied twice, including a final time at 42.

The Warriors (26-2) took the lead for good, 44-42, on a pair of free throws by Mary Carden, who finished with 12 points.

Idabel pulled ahead by five before a 3-pointer by the Bulldogs’ Lexi Murphy made it 51-50 with 1:13 remaining. Lincoln Christian had one chance to take the lead after a Warriors turnover, but the Bulldogs committed a turnover on their ensuing possession.

A three-point play by Jaylee Lopez, who paced all scorers with 19 points, gave the Warriors a four-point advantage and four more free throws ensured the win for Idabel.

“We had to expend a lot of energy in to come back from seven points down,” Stewart said about her team’s rally to get back into the game.

Mercedes Lopez chipped in 17 points for the Warriors, including a key offensive rebound of a missed Warriors free throw with 1:40 to play that Idabel converted into a 3-pointer and a five-point lead.

IDABEL 58, LINCOLN CHRISTIAN 50

Idabel;10;15;12;21;—;58

Lincoln Christian;14;7;16;13;—;50

Idabel (26-2): J. Lopez 19, M. Lopez 17, Carden 12, Winston 7, Jobe 3.

Lincoln Christian (20-6): Hopkins 20, Brueggemann 18, Murphy 6, Roberts 4, Ricke 2.