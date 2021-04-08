Temira Poindexter, Kaylen Nelson, Kate Bradley among OCA All-State girls basketball honorees

Sapulpa’s Temira Poindexter, who helped lead her team to the Class 5A girls basketball state title, was among the Tulsa-area standouts who received All-State recognition Thursday from the Oklahoma Coaches Association.

The annual All-State games will be played July 28 at a site to be determined as part of the OCA’s annual convention in Tulsa. The small-school game is set for 7 p.m. and the large-school game will be played 8:30.

Other Tulsa-area standouts include Bixby’s Kate Bradley and Union’s Kaylen Nelson for the Large East. Bradley led the Spartans to a 6A state runner-up finish and Nelson helped lead Union to the 6A semifinals.

Still others include Coweta’s Linda Brice and Verdigris’ Lexy Borgstadt for the Large East and Kellyville’s Jade Upshaw and Lincoln Christian’s Micah Clayton, who led their teams to 3A semifinal finishes, for the Small East.

The Large East team will be coached by McAlester's Jarrod Owen, with assistance from Glenpool's Bobby Belveal. The Small East team will be coached by Jon Hurt of Vanoss, with assistance from Okemah's Will Seymour.

Large East