Temira Poindexter, Kaylen Nelson, Kate Bradley among OCA All-State girls basketball honorees

Sapulpa’s Temira Poindexter, who helped lead her team to the Class 5A girls basketball state title, was among the Tulsa-area standouts who received All-State recognition Thursday from the Oklahoma Coaches Association.
The annual All-State games will be played July 28 at a site to be determined as part of the OCA’s annual convention in Tulsa. The small-school game is set for 7 p.m. and the large-school game will be played 8:30.
Other Tulsa-area standouts include Bixby’s Kate Bradley and Union’s Kaylen Nelson for the Large East. Bradley led the Spartans to a 6A state runner-up finish and Nelson helped lead Union to the 6A semifinals.
Still others include Coweta’s Linda Brice and Verdigris’ Lexy Borgstadt for the Large East and Kellyville’s Jade Upshaw and Lincoln Christian’s Micah Clayton, who led their teams to 3A semifinal finishes, for the Small East.
The Large East team will be coached by McAlester's Jarrod Owen, with assistance from Glenpool's Bobby Belveal. The Small East team will be coached by Jon Hurt of Vanoss, with assistance from Okemah's Will Seymour.
Large East
Lexy Borgstadt, Verdigris; Kate Bradley, Bixby; Linda Brice, Coweta; Kacey Fishinghawk, Tahlequah; Jordan Gann, Fort Gibson; Rory Geer, Grove; Aubrie MeGehee, Shawnee; Kaylen Nelson, Union; Landyn Owens, Ada; Temira Poindexter, Sapulpa.
Coaches: Jarrod Owen, McAlester (head) and Bobby Belveal, Glenpool.
Small East
Micah Clayton, Lincoln Christian; Carson Dean, Latta; Emrie Ellis, Vanoss; Ashton Hackler, Hartshorne; Kye Stone, Kiowa; Makayla Twyman, Howe; Jade Upshaw, Kellyville; Avri Weeks, Kingston; Emily Wilson, Vanoss; Elaine Witt, Dale.
Coaches: Jon Hurt, Vanoss (head) and Will Seymour, Okemah.
Large West
Kaylee Borden, Anadarko; Delanie Crawford, Piedmont; Chantae Embry, Norman; Trinity Good, Choctaw; Raychael Harjo, Moore; Lakysia Johnson, Altus; Aaliyah Moore, Moore; Ashlyn Sage, Weatherford; Angel Scott, Edmond Deer Creek; Kelbie Washington, Norman.
Coaches: Eric Carr, Piedmont; Stacie Terbush, Altus
Small West
Rachel Barry, Hydro-Eakly; Macey Buss, Hydro-Eakly; Emma Duffy, Lomega; Jade Hazelbaker, Vici; Tirzah Moore, Jones; Trinity Moore, Jones; Caton Muncy, Amber-Pocasset; Nykale Kramer, OKC Millwood; Brianna Wietelman, Oklahoma Christian Academy; Ady Wilson, Lomega.
Coaches: Kyle Williams, Fletcher (head); assistant to be named.