State basketball: Holland Hall girls advance in 4A, Victory Christian boys also advance

OKLAHOMA CITY — Ava Greer and Kalayia Johnson scored 14 points apiece and No. 3 Holland Hall bolted to a quick start to establish control on the way to a 43-27 victory against No. 8 Fort Gibson in Class 4A state girls’ basketball quarterfinal action Tuesday morning at State Fair Arena.

The Lady Dutch (22-3) closed the first quarter on a 14-2 run to take a 19-8 lead after one period. Greer had eight points, including a pair of 3-pointers, in the big first quarter for Holland Hall, which moves on to play the winner of the Blanchard-Classen SAS contest Friday morning in the semifinals.

The Tigers (24-6) pulled to within 25-20 midway through the third quarter following back-to-back 3-pointers from Feather Twoshields.

But Greer tallied off an inbounds pass then came up with a steal that led to another Lady Dutch basket for a 29-20 advantage. Fort Gibson would get no closer than six points the rest of the way.

Twoshields and Addy Whiteley scored 10 points apiece to pace the Tigers.

4A boys: Victory Christian 60, Mt. Saint Mary's 53

Buoyed by a big rebounding advantage, No. 2 Victory Christian overcame a second-quarter hiccup to regain control in the third quarter before hanging on to defeat No. 10 Mt. St. Mary 60-53 Tuesday afternoon in the quarterfinals of the Class 4A boys’ state tournament at State Fair Arena in Oklahoma City.

Luke Patton (11 points, 13 rebounds) and Joshua Udoumoh (16 points 11 rebounds) both finished with double-doubles for the Conquerors, who will meet the winner of the Weatherford-Heritage Hall matchup at 4:30 p.m. Friday in the semifinals at State Fair Arena.

Victory Christian (24-4) raced out of the gate to take a 20-7 advantage after one quarter. Jude Malhi, who paced Victory with a game-high 18 points, notched nine points in that surge with three of the Conquerors’ four 3-pointers in the period.

But the Comets (21-5), who saw their 16-game winning streak snapped, bounced back with a 17-2 run to start the second quarter to briefly take a 24-22 lead before Victory moved in front by four at halftime.

Patton had two of his team’s three putback baskets in the third quarter to help Victory take a 45-37 lead entering the final period. The Conquerors outrebounded Mt. St. Mary 39-22 in the game.

Braeden Lloyd topped the Comets with 16 points while C.J. Johnson pitched in 14 and Robert Kalsu contributed 13.





4A BOYS At State Fair Arena, OKC TUESDAY Quarterfinals No. 2 Victory Christian 60, No. 10 Mt. St. Mary (21-5) 53 No. 12 Weatherford 77, No. 3 OKC Heritage Hall 63 No. 1 Kingfisher 41, NR Blanchard (16-13) 28 No. 11 Holland Hall (18-7) vs. No. 4 Crossings Christian (19-7), 9 p.m. FRIDAY Semifinals Victory (24-4) vs. Weatherford (23-6), 4:30 p.m. Kingfisher (26-1) vs. Holland Hall/Crossings Christian winner, 6 p.m. 4A GIRLS At State Fair Arena, OKC TUESDAY Quarterfinals No. 4 Weatherford 50, vs. No. 6 Kingfisher (24-6) 41 No. 1 Tuttle 72, No. 15 Stilwell (22-7) 24 No. 3 Holland Hall 43, No. 8 Fort Gibson (24-6) 27 No. 2 Classen SAS 53, No. 20 Blanchard (19-10) 24 FRIDAY Semifinals Holland Hall (22-3) vs. Classen SAS (22-1), 9 a.m. Tuttle (24-1) vs. Weatherford (24-4), 10:30 a.m.

