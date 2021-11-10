 Skip to main content
Signing day: UTA `felt like home' for Broken Arrow's Taleyah Jones
High School Photo Day (copy)

Taleyah Jones signed with Texas-Arlington on Wednesday

 Ian Maule., Tulsa World

BROKEN ARROW -- Taleyah Jones received perhaps the loudest ovation among all the Broken Arrow college signees honored on Wednesday at BA’s Varsity Club.

“I’m very excited, my heart is really racing,” she said of signing with UT-Arlington. “I just got to see a lot of people. I really enjoy my teammates and family, they give me so much support.”

Jones, a 5-9 guard who was named as the Tulsa World’s Ms. Outside and was named to the All-World Second Team after averaging 22.2 points and 5.3 rebounds per game last season, is looking forward to joining the Mavericks next year.

“I really like the campus, I enjoyed the teammates that I will be with, I really enjoyed the coach,” she said. “It just felt like home."

john.tranchina@tulsaworld.com

