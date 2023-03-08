NORMAN — The drive to win another championship is fueling Sapulpa and it showed on Wednesday.

Stailee Heard had 18 points and 13 rebounds, along with five assists and four steals, to help lead the Chieftains to a dominant victory in their 5A state quarterfinal.

Taylor Bilby added 17 points, six rebounds and six assists for No. 1E Sapulpa (23-2), which is now 16-1 over its last 17 outings, with several of those wins coming against teams in the 6A tournament. Stailee’s sister Tyla Heard contributed 14 points and seven rebounds.

“I thought we played well the first half, I thought we really settled down and played better the second half and gave some of our perimeter kids an opportunity to play,” said Sapulpa coach Darlean Calip. “And of course, that opened it up for the inside. You build a lead and it opens it up for transition points and we got a lot of points in transition.”

The Chieftains, who outrebounded Glenpool by a 44-23 margin, return to the state semifinals after winning the championship in 2021. They will face No. 3W El Reno on Friday here at noon, the team that eliminated them in last year’s semifinals.

“We came in here today, we knew we were going to win, we just had to do what we knew we could do,” said Stailee Heard, who has signed with Oklahoma State. “I feel like last year, going in, we underestimated them a little bit, but this year, I feel we’re more disciplined and more athletic. We just have to stay us and be us and do the little things that matter.”

“They haven’t said much but I can tell they wanted to get back and try to avenge the loss last year,” Calip added. “We have tremendous respect for El Reno, so we’ll just have to come in and be us, play our game and hopefully, we come out on top.”

For No. 5W Glenpool (18-10), sophomore Aaliyah Shawnee scored 22 points and had four rebounds and three steals, while freshman Tyra McKinnie contributed 14 points and nine rebounds in the Warriors’ first appearance at the state tournament since 1981.

“Sapulpa’s a great team with a lot of experience, they’re here every year, they’ve got a lot of state tournament experience,” said Glenpool coach Bobby Belveal. “And we have some young girls that play big roles for us. I think experience kind of won out there, but I’m so proud of how hard the girls competed the entire game and never stopped. That’s been the story of our season really. The girls have just worked and worked to put ourselves in this position. I couldn’t be more proud of the effort.”

Holland Hall 54, Lawton MacArthur 48: This is the third year in a row that Holland Hall’s girls have been to the state tournament and that big-game experience is starting to pay off.

In a game where it looked like the Dutch might have let a big fourth quarter lead slip away, that poise and experience of having been in the tough moments before helped the squad keep their composure and finish the job.

University of Tulsa signee Elise Hill scored 20 points and Sophia Regalado scored 19 points – 13 in the second half – and added eight rebounds to lead No. 3E Holland Hall to a hard-fought 54-48 victory over No. 4W Lawton MacArthur Wednesday morning at the Lloyd Noble Center.

Holland Hall, which is 17-1 in its last 18 games, has reached the final four for the second straight year after advancing to the 4A semifinals last year before moving up a class in January.

“Just excited to be able to pull off a win against a great team. I was really proud of our girls for our composure going into the game,” said Dutch coach Crystal Lawson. “Elise and Sophia are definitely the two that step up when it’s crunch time; when it’s close, you can always count on them to step up. We have been in this situation for three years now, so they have a little bit of experience and I thought they did a great job leading us.”

The Dutch (23-3) led 49-39 with 3:48 remaining and had to fend off a spirited comeback attempt by MacArthur (20-7), who pulled to within 51-48 with 38 seconds remaining, but couldn’t find the net again. Regalado sank two free throws with 4.3 seconds remaining to clinch the victory.

“We had been watching their film and see that sometimes they come back and get that run on, but we can usually go hard and I wasn’t really too worried,” Regalado said. “I knew we’d be able to stay ahead. I’d say we’re all probably a little nervous, but I think we all have confidence. We knew what team we are, we know we can finish it.”

Alysa Mack led the Highlanders with 19 points and nine rebounds, while Alayna Vines had 15 points and seven boards.

This was the first time in the playoffs that the Dutch were really challenged, as they’ve cruised through the postseason so far, with the smallest margin of victory in their playoff run being a 54-34 win over Grove in the Regional final.

As close as it was, Holland Hall never actually trailed in the game, although it was tied multiple times.

“It feels amazing. It was a tough game but our team, we got it done, worked hard,” Regalado said. “It definitely felt fun to have that close game, and the win obviously made it feel more successful. I’m proud of ourselves for being able to pull that out on a tough game.”

Now the focus turns to taking that next step and reaching the final. The Dutch will face No. 1W Midwest City Carl Albert in the semifinal on Friday at 9 a.m.

“I’m really excited for us, I know we can win it,” Regalado said. “I believe in our team. We’ve been here the past three years, this is our year. Third time’s the charm.”

Midwest City Carl Albert 61, Rogers 46

It was an impressive accomplishment just for Rogers to reach the Class 5A state tournament at all, pulling out an impressive 49-45 win over Grove in the Area Championship to qualify.

Despite Julianna Matlock’s double-double (scoring 20 points and adding 11 rebounds) and Saniyah Morrison’s 17 points and six rebounds, it wasn’t enough in their state quarterfinal on Wednesday.

“They’ve been doing it all year,” Rogers coach Carlin Adkism said of his dynamic duo. “They both, they put us on their backs and they led us here. At the end of the day, that’s who we’re going to hang our hat on. We’re going to give them the ball and leave it at that.”

The No. 4E Ropers (20-7) had defeated Carl Albert in the quarterfinals last year en route to a semifinal appearance, but this year, the Titans (22-5) were ranked No. 1 in the West, and their depth, with four players scoring in double digits, was too much for Rogers to overcome.

Ariana Diaz and Kamryn Sutton each scored 14 points, while Kennedy Cofer had 13 and Audrey Plunkett had 11 points and six rebounds for Carl Albert. The Titans connected on 8-of-21 3-point attempts, with Sutton hitting four and Cofer three.

“This group, it was a special year after what we had to go through,” Adkism said. “Just fighting back to get to this point is tough. The girls fought and that’s all you want to see at the end of the day. You fight hard and show how much you want it. Playing against a good team like Carl Albert, once that floodgate opens with the 3s, there’s no stopping. I’m proud of our group.”

Carl Albert advances to the state semifinals against Holland Hall here on Friday at 9 a.m.

Rogers started off well, taking an early 10-7 lead with 1:36 left in the opening quarter after Matlock’s layup, but Carl Albert ended the period on an 8-2 run to take a 15-12 egde into the second. Then the Titans built up a 30-20 advantage just before halftime, but the Ropers used an 8-0 run to pull to within 30-28 on Matlocks’s basket 1:30 into the third quarter.

It was 35-32 midway through the third, but Carl Albert ended the period on an 11-4 run to take a 46-36 advantage into the final period. Rogers then pulled to within 46-41 on Morrison’s free throw with five minutes remaining, but the Titans responded with 13 straight points over the next three-plus minutes to put the game away.

El Reno 61, Tahlequah 51

Despite receiving 21 points from Talyn Dick and 13 points and nine rebounds from Jersey Retzloff, Tahlequah could not hold onto an 11-point third quarter lead and ended up falling 61-51 to El Reno in their 5A state quarterfinal Wednesday.

Dick shot 7-of-10 from the floor and 5-of-6 from 3-point range, with all of her 3s coming from the same spot — just beyond the top of the key. Four of those 3s came in the first half.

No. 2E Tahlequah (22-4) also received a game-high 12 rebounds, five assists and four steals from Kori Rainwater. The Tigers outrebounded El Reno by a 40-25 margin, with 19 offensive boards.

“She had a great game for us, she played outstanding,” said Tahlequah coach David Qualls of Dick. “The game just kind of changed a little bit, they did a good job adjusting in the second half, kind of took her away and we just didn’t get enough scoring in other areas.”

But after leading 30-21 at halftime and going up by 11 in the third quarter, things started to fall apart for Tahlequah after Retzloff got into foul trouble later in the third.

“We played a great first half, hit seven 3s in the first half, playing well, the rhythm was good,” Qualls said. “We’re not a team that’s very deep and when Retzloff picked up her fourth about halfway through the third, I thought it kind of turned the tides a little bit. We just couldn’t score very well. You’ve got to give El Reno credit, they did a good job defensively the second half, but our biggest thing was, we were up nine at the half and we wanted to come out and win the third and we just didn’t shoot it well.”

In the first half, the Tigers shot 39.1 percent (9-for-23) and in the second half, they were just 6-for-27 (22.2 percent).

Pauline Black-Harmon scored 20 points and had six rebounds, while Nazhoni Sleeper scored 14 points to lead No. 3W El Reno (19-5), which returned to the state semifinals after reaching the 5A championship game last year.

Tahlequah led 22-21 with 3:29 left in the second quarter and then closed out the half with an 8-0 run, which included back-to-back 3s from Dick.

Tahlequah extended the lead to 32-21 early in the third quarter, but after that, El Reno found the momentum again, reeling off a 9-1 run to pull to with 33-30 with 2:09 left in the period.

The Tigers went up 38-32 on another Dick 3-pointer with 41 seconds left in the third, but El Reno took control after that, responding with a stunning 16-3 stretch that built a 50-41 with 3:50 remaining in the game. The Indians maintained at least a seven-point advantage the rest of the way.

Girls Class 5A Semifinals

At Lloyd Noble Center, Norman

HOLLAND HALL 54, LAWTON MacARTHUR 48

Lawton MacArthur;10;14;9;15;--;48

Holland Hall;15;10;13;16;--;54

Lawton MacArthur: Mack 19, Vines 15, Tajanah Mardenborough 5, Tajanea Mardenborough4, Moseby 3, Fisher 2.

Holland Hall: Hill 20, Regalado 19, Casper 7, Davis 5, Johnson 2, Fugate 1.

MIDWEST CITY CARL ALBERT 61, ROGERS 46

Rogers;12;10;14;10;--;46

MWC Carl Albert;15;15;16;15;--;61

Rogers: Matlock 20, Morrison 17, Simmons 7, Jones 2.

MWC Carl Albert: Diaz 14, Sutton 14, Cofer 13, Plunkett 11, Moore 7, Brown 2.

EL RENO 61, TAHLEQUAH 51

Tahlequah;14;16;8;13;--;51

El Reno;14;7;13;27;--;61

Tahlequah: Dick 21, Retzloff 13, Matthews 10, Rainwater 5, Qualls 2.

El Reno: Black-Harmon 20, Sleeper 14, Elizondo 11, Bugaj 8, Thomas 8.

SAPULPA 79, GLENPOOL 43

Glenpool;12;10;11;10;--;43

Sapulpa;18;19;22;10;--;79

Glenpool: Shawnee 22, McKinnie 14, Hull 4, Blades 3.

Sapulpa: S. Heard 18, Bilby 17, T. Heard 14, Parker-White 9, Hall 8, Adkisson 8, Re. McQuarters 4, Ri. McQuarters 1.