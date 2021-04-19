Sapulpa girls basketball standout Temira Poindexter signs with the University of Tulsa

Sapulpa girls basketball standout Temira Poindexter got a surprise after committing to play at the University of Tulsa last month.

One day after she talked with former Hurricane head coach Matilda Mossman about her decision, Mossman phoned to say she was retiring after 10 years at the helm.

“I was like, `What, really?’ But it all worked out,” Poindexter said Monday at the Chieftain Center as she signed letter of intent with the Golden Hurricane.

TU hired Angie Nelp last week as Mossman's replacement. She is a former Canadian High standout and was associate head coach at Arizona State last season.

“I like her. She seems nice and it seems like she’s doing good so far," Poindexter said. "She told me I was stuck with her, so that’s really good."

The 6-foot-2 Poindexter averaged 20.6 points and 5.3 rebounds while shooting 43% from 3-point range as a senior, leading the Chieftains to the Class 5A state championship.

She was joined Monday by senior teammates Alexis Lewis and De’Shawnti Thomas, who also signed college letters.