NORMAN — Stailee Heard's basket with 3.5 seconds left lifted Sapulpa over Holland Hall 75-74 in the Class 5A girls state championship game Saturday at Lloyd Noble Center.

Heard took the inbounds pass and drove into the lane and launched her 12-foot shot that climbed over the rim and through the net.

East No. 1 Sapulpa (25-2) won its sixth state girls basketball title and second in three years.

Heard had 41 points and eight rebounds. Her sister, Tyla, scored 20 points.

Elise Hill led East No. 3 Holland Hall (24-4) with 36 points.​

Photos: Sapulpa vs. Holland Hall in 5A girls state championship