Sapulpa bolts past Noble to advance to 5A girls state tournament

OWASSO — Stailee Heard was determined to get her team back to the state tournament, and she certainly played well enough Thursday night to do just that.

Heard scored 16 first-quarter points as part of a 29-point performance to lead Class 5A East top-ranked Sapulpa to a runaway 70-41 victory against No. 12 Noble in a winners bracket game of a Class 5A area tournament at the Owasso High School gym.

The victory sends the Chieftains (19-6) to next week’s Class 5A state tournament where they will defend their title from a year ago.

Noble, meanwhile, will get a second chance to earn a trip to state when the Bears (10-15) meet No. 6 Rogers at 1:30 p.m. Saturday in an area tournament consolation final at Jenks.

The Ropers (15-8), paced by 13 points from Raegan McQuarters, outlasted No. 7 Collinsville 49-45 in an elimination contest Thursday night.

Heard netted the first six and 10 of her team’s first 12 points against Noble, and the Chieftains never looked back, rolling to a 23-9 advantage after just one quarter.

“She is so competitive,” Sapulpa head coach Darlean Calip said about her standout junior guard.

“She wants to play hard every possession. She loves to rebound. That is just typical of her. Any basketball she can get she is going to go get.”

Besides her game-high 29 points, Heard finished with 11 rebounds with four of those coming in her breakout first quarter.

“To me, I have to come ready to play,” Heard said of her quick start against the Bears.

“For me, (I need) to get the team going. I am the leader. I take on a lot of responsibility. I am glad my team stepped up and scored. They played really well.”

In all nine players reached the scoring column for the Chieftains, who extended their winning streak to six games.

Tyla Heard added 11 points while Jaselyn Rossman chipped in seven for Sapulpa, which will be seeking its sixth state title next week.

“This is by far the best we have played so far, which is probably the most important time,” said Heard who was 13-for-19 from the field with one 3-pointer.

“These are the games we have been looking forward to to get to state. We got to state. Now the goal is to win again.”

Rogers 49, Collinsville 45: The Ropers saw a 15-point third-quarter lead shrink to just two with four minutes remaining in the game, but a late five-point flurry was enough to keep Rogers’ postseason hopes alive.

McQuarters had a pair of baskets during a 10-2 run to open the second half, that gave the Ropers a 37-22 lead with 4:49 to play in the third quarter.

But the Cardinals (12-13) responded with a 10-1 scoring spurt of their own to close within 38-33 on Makayla Meadows’ jumper just before the horn to end the third period.

Collinsville crept to within 42-40 on a pair of free throws by Abby Stamper with 4:25 to play. But baskets by Brianna Gist and Sanaiyah Morrison plus a McQuarters free throw gave the Ropers a 47-40 advantage with 48 seconds left.

Rogers had only eight players in uniform, but six of those scored. Morrison added 10 points, while Gist had nine and Julianna Matlock chipped in eight.

Brie Smith topped the Cardinals with 15 points while Segen Henley contributed eight points, all in the second half.

SAPULPA 70, NOBLE 41

Noble;9;12;9;11;—;41

Sapulpa;23;17;21;9;—;70

Noble (10-15): Heeke 15, H. George 8, Steely 6, Cottrell 6, L. George 5, Smith 1.

Sapulpa (19-6): S. Heard 29, T. Heard 11, Rossman 7, Bilby 6, Hall 6, Berry 4, Adkisson 3, Osborn 2, Gouyd 2.

ROGERS 49, COLLINSVILLLE 45

Collinsville;7;13;13;12;—;45

Rogers;7;20;11;11;—;49

Collinsville (12-13): Smith 15, Henley 8, Wickman 6, Stamper 6, White 4, Thomas 4, Meadows 2.

Rogers (15-8): McQuarters 13, Morrison 10, Gist 9, Matlock 8, Candler 5, Overstreet 2, Simmons 2.