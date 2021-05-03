Rogers senior QuinNae Love commits to Texas Wesleyan

Will Rogers senior guard QuinNae Love commtted to playing college basketball at Texas Wesleyan University, Ropers coach Carlin Adkism said.
Love averaged 14 points per game, leading the Ropers to a 14-6 record and the final rung of the 2020-21 area tournament. She was part of Class 5A state tournament teams as a sophomore and junior.
She received All-State recognition from the Oklahoma Girls Basketball Coaches Association and was a first-team All-Green Country Conference selection.
Texas Wesleyan is a small private school located in Fort Worth Texas. It competes in the NAIA and Sooner Athletic Conference.
Mike Brown
Sports Writer
I have covered high school football, basketball and baseball for the Tulsa World since Spencer Tillman, Wayman Tisdale and Troy Aikman were in the 10th grade. Phone: 918-581-8390
