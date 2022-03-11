Rogers, Sapulpa fall in Class 5A girls semis; McAlester moves on to final

NORMAN — For the first time since winning a gold ball a dozen years ago, McAlester will play for a state championship.

The Buffaloes, ranked No. 2 in the East, knocked off Rogers on Friday night at the Lloyd Noble Center to advance to Saturday night’s Class 5A girls title game against El Reno, the No. 2 team from the West. McAlester has won three state championships, most recently in 2010.

“Let’s go get ready for the next one,” coach Jarrod Owen said. “At this point you have to get everything ready for the next opponent, because if you lose you’re done. It’s always good to be playing on the last day.”

McAlester scored nine of the game’s first 11 points and used a 6-0 run to lead by 10 late in the first half. Julianna Matlock delivered an and-one play before the break to make the halftime score 27-20.

In the third quarter, the Buffaloes (21-5) ramped up their defense and started pulling away. Jayda Holiman, who recorded 10 points and 10 rebounds, had a three-point play for a 14-point cushion midway through the period.

“I thought we came out in the second half and did a better job on (Raegan McQuarters) and (Saniyah Morrison) keeping them out of the paint,” Owen said. “It was kind of a chippy game, but we didn’t complain. We just found a way to win and made shots when it mattered and played good defense.”

The deficit entering the fourth quarter was 13 — the same as what the Ropers (17-9) overcame in the second half of a 49-37 victory against top-ranked Carl Albert the previous day. But on Friday night, the opponent wasn’t going to allow a comeback.

“We talked about that,” Owen said. “I told them they’re hot and they’re playing really well right now. They came through the losers’ bracket and they’re really well-coached and they play hard.

“They have size and good guards. We knew they’re a really good team and they were on a mission. We kept level-headed and did what we were supposed to do.”

A corner 3-pointer from Jada Ponce pushed the lead to 16 early in the fourth and double-digit separation remained the rest of the way, reaching as many as 18 with five minutes left.

Rogers, which had only eight players available, never led. McQuarters finished with a team-high 15 points.

El Reno 59, Sapulpa 50: The top team in 5A East, Sapulpa saw its pursuit of a second state championship in a row fell short after rallying from 15 down in the second half.

When a four-point halftime deficit reached a dozen in the third quarter, Stailee Heard willed her team back into the game with a series of big plays. She cashed in on a putback early in the fourth and followed with a crafty reverse to get the Chieftains within seven.

Despite struggling at the free-throw line, El Reno never let the lead dwindle from there, turning miscues into 17 points off turnovers. After Tyla Heard got the margin back to seven with free throws, Sapulpa (20-7) had a pair of costly late turnovers and couldn’t get any closer.

Stailee Heard finished with 27 points and 12 rebounds, while her younger sister had 11 points and 10 rebounds. Ashlyn Evans-Thompson had 23 points for the Indians (24-4).

McALESTER 56, ROGERS 40

Rogers 11 9 12 8 — 40

McAlester 15 12 18 11 — 56

Rogers: McQuarters 15, Matlock 9, Simmons 8, Morrison 6, Gist 2.

McAlester: Milligan 17, Holiman 10, Stinchcomb 10, Guyer 10, Ponce 7, Griffith 2.

EL RENO 59, SAPULPA 50

El Reno 14 15 17 13 — 59

Sapulpa 13 12 8 17 — 50

El Reno: Evans-Thompson 23, J. Black-Harmon 14, Sleeper 7, P. Black-Harmon 6, Sage 3, Blackowl 2.

Sapulpa: S. Heard 27, T. Heard 11, Bilby 8, Berry 2, Hall 2.

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.