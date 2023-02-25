Rhyian Mayberry had three older sisters deliver some special moments as Booker T. Washington basketball players and she produced a classic of her own on Saturday afternoon.

Mayberry, a sophomore, sank the go-ahead trey with 17 seconds left in overtime to propel the top-ranked Hornets past No. 8 Jenks 66-63 in a Class 6A East regional final at Nathan E. Harris Field House.

“Very excited, almost overwhelmed,” Mayberry, said about her reaction after she made the shot that gave the Hornets a 64-63 lead. “It was just something that you can’t even really describe.”

After the Hornets then forced a turnover, Marcayla Johnson made two free throws that stretched the lead with 4.4 seconds left, and Alexis Leyva blocked Jill Twiehaus’ tying 3 as time expired. On Feb. 14, Twiehaus made a 3 at the buzzer to give Jenks a 48-46 win over BTW.

This was the fourth meeting of the season between the teams and all have been close. BTW has won three, including both that have gone into OT.

“I just think it’s two really talented teams going against each other and it can be anybody’s game,” Mayberry said.

BTW coach Rabu Leyva added, “Tip your hats to Jenks. They played a heck of a game.”

Tierra Owens was the leading scorer for the Hornets with 18 points. Twiehaus paced Jenks with 30 points, including 6-of-12 on 3s, and eight rebounds.

BTW (19-5) advances to meet No. 5 Broken Arrow in an area tournament title game at 6 p.m. Thursday at Sapulpa while Jenks (14-9) will face No. 4 Choctaw in an area elimination game at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Kellyville.

Saturday’s game was filled with large runs and ended with BTW scoring the last eight points.

Jenks led 63-58 after Twiehaus’ 3-point play with 1:22 left. BTW’s Ky’Liin Johnson-Cooper made 3-of-4 free throws to reduce the deficit and after two missed Jenks free throws, Mayberry made her winning shot.

BTW used a 9-0 run to take a 15-10 lead early in the second quarter, but Jenks answered with 13 consecutive points provided by five players for a 23-15 advantage. Johnson sank a jumper with two seconds left in the half to send the teams tied at 27 going into intermission.

Jenks opened the second half with an 11-0 run after Mimi White’s basket was followed by Twiehaus’ three consecutive 3s for a 38-27 lead.

The Trojans started the fourth quarter with a 48-40 advantage, but the Hornets tied it with an 8-0 run. Twiehaus’ 2-pointer and Mandy Simpson’s two free throws regained a 52-48 lead for Jenks. Owens made two free throws with 2:43 left, and then the next two minutes were filled with an exchange of several turnovers capped by Owens’ 3-point play off a steal with 35 seconds remaining as BTW moved ahead at 53-52.

Chloe Graves made a trey with 15 seconds to give Jenks a 2-point lead that was erased by Johnson’s tying jumper with six seconds remaining. On regulation’s final possession, Kamryn Bacon connected on a 3-point shot and for a moment the Trojans celebrated, but the shot was ruled to have been launched after the buzzer, sending the game into an OT, that was ultimately decided by Mayberry’s lone 3 of the game.

“Rhyian put in a ton of work this summer to get better and I was so glad her hard work paid off because it doesn’t always work out that way,” Rabu Leyva said. “For her to be ready for her moment was awesome.”

B.T. WASHINGTON 66, JENKS 63, OT

Jenks;10;17;21;7;8;—;63

B.T. Washington;12;15;13;15;11;—;66

Jenks (14-9): Twiehaus 30, Simpson 9, Graves 8, Forgione 8, White 4, Dodder 3, Dodder 1.

B.T. Washington (19-5): Owens 18, Leyva 14, Johnson-Cooper 12, Johnson 11, Mayberry 7, Braxton 2, Brooks 2.