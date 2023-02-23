Pryor and Rogers both posted convincing wins in Class 5A girls basketball regional action Thursday night at the Rogers Activity Center.

Kayley Aly scored 16 points to lead Pryor past East Central 55-25 before Rogers downed Edison 57-7. Rogers (18-5) and Pryor (15-9) will square off in the regional final at 2 p.m.

Alt topped 1,000 career points Friday. Pryor's Shaylee Brewer and Maggie Martin also reached double figures with 12 and 10 points, respectively.

"I liked the team effort," said Pryor coach Donnie Martin. "We had a lot of people contribute. We attacked well and that's something we've been trying to focus on."

Jatayia Wallace and Carrie McClellan were the leaders for the Cardinals (10-12). Wallace had a a team-high 11 points. McClellan came off the bench to score eight points and grab a game-high 10 rebounds.

"All around I liked our energy," said Martin. "East Central is very athletic but I thought we came out of the gates really well-focused."

The Tigers scored the first nine points of the game, hitting their first four field goals in the process. They eventually were ahead 17-4 at the end of the first quarter.

Pryor then opened the second period with eight consecutive points en route to a 32-11 advantage at the half.

The Tigers then surrendered just two points in the third quarter and cruised to victory.

"I am always glad to have this one out of the way," said Martin. "Regardless of how good you think you are, there is always that nervousness of 'What If'' you have a bad night."

Rogers 57, Edison 7: Julianna Matlock and Jerreyah Jones fueled the Ropers. Matlock registered a double-double, 19 points and 10 rebounds, while Jones scored 17 points. The Eagles (3-18) had just five players suited up. Jada Lyons finished with five points.

Rogers scored the first 20 points of the game. Edison didn't get on the board until Lyons converted a baseline jumper at the 4:26 mark of the second period.

The Ropers scored the next eight points on the way to a 28-2 lead at the half. They were ahead 42-7 after three quarters and then gave up no points in the final frame.

PRYOR 55, EAST CENTRAL 25

East Central;4;7;2;12;--;25

Pryor;17;15;15;8;--;55

East Central (10-12): Wallace 11, McClellan 8, Rogers 4, Green 2

Pryor (15-9): Alt 16, Brewer 12, Martin 10, Rhymer 5, Crisp 3, Elam 3, Ross 3, Stimson 2, Hawkes 1

ROGERS 57, EDISON 7

Edison;0;2;5;0;--;7

Rogers;11;17;14;15;--;57

Edison (3-18): Lyons 5, Monreal 2.

Rogers (18-5): Matlock 19, Jones 17, Morrison 9, Overstreet 8, Oliver 4.