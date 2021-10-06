 Skip to main content
OSSAA tables action on state tournament basketball site; ORU, OSU and OU have each made bids to host
Sapulpa vs Tahlequah (copy)

Fans and teammates celebrate with Sapulpa standout Temira Poindexter (21) after the Chieftains defeated Tahlequah for the Class 5A girls basketball state championship last March at the Mabee Center. On Wednesday, the OSSAA's board of directors postponed its decision on where to the large-school state touraments in 2022, 2023 and 2024 until least November.

 Ian Maule, Tulsa World

Video courtesy of FOX23

OKLAHOMA CITY — A decision on the site of the Class 6A-5A state basketball tournaments for the next three years will have to wait for at least another month.

The Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association’s board of directors tabled action Wednesday until the November meeting. Executive director David Jackson said additional information had been received, which made the postponement necessary.

Mike Whaley, associate director and basketball chairman, said it is an issue with digital ticketing and making sure all three bidding sites will have a comparable process.

Oral Roberts University, which has hosted the 6A-5A tournaments in the Mabee Center continuously since 2010, was joined by the University of Oklahoma and Oklahoma State University in bidding for the 2022, 2023 and 2024 tournaments.

Whaley said having three bids allows the OSSAA to consider “moving this event around. Maybe that’s what we need to do and maybe not. There is that `Big House’ mentality with the Mabee Center. It has been the destination station for 6A-5A basketball and the membership has been very pleased.”

The large-school state tournaments have been held in the Tulsa area with the Mabee Center as the headquarter site 29 times since 1982. COVID-19 forced cancellation of the 2020 tournaments.

OU last hosted the tournaments in the Lloyd Noble Center in 2007 and 2009. OSU hosted at Gallagher-Iba Arena in 2002.

In other action Wednesday, the board approved soccer districts for the 2022 and 2023 seasons and a measure that allows the OSSAA staff executive power to designate the home team for some neutral-site postseason games.

Normally, the home team is determined by whether it is an odd- or even-numbered year and where the competing teams fall on the bracket.

Jackson said the staff would deviate from that formula only in extreme cases where it was clear that a school with a large fan following would be inconvenienced by limited seating on the visitor's side when a school with a smaller following was likely to occupy only a fraction of the seats on the home side.

2022, 2023 soccer districts

CLASS 6A

District 1: Deer Creek, Yukon, Edmond Memorial, Norman, Lawton, Putnam ity West, Northwest Classen, Southmoore

District 2: U.S. Grant, Mustang, Capitol Hill, Westmoore, Edmond Santa Fe, Moore, Norman North, Putnam  North

District 3: Enid, Sand Springs, Putnam City, Stillwater, Jenks, Choctaw, Union, Edmond North

District 4: Tahlequah, Booker T. Washington, Owasso, Muskogee, Bixby, Bartlesville, Ponca City, Broken Arrow

CLASS 5A

District 1: Santa Fe South, Duncan, Eisenhower, Elgin, Altus, Ardmore, MacArthur, Noble

District 2: Piedmont, Guthrie, El Reno, Southeast, Guymon, Midwest City, Bishop McGuinness, Carl Albert

District 3: Sapulpa, Durant, Memoria, Edison Prep, McAlester, Bishop Kelley, Shawnee, Del City

District 4: Coweta, Will Rogers, Claremore, East Central, Nathan Hale, Glenpool, Grove, Collinsville

CLASS 4A

District 1: Ada, Madill, Bethany, Chickasha, Harrah, Newcastle, Cleveland, Cache

District 2: Weatherford, Classen SAS, Woodward, Harding Charter Prep, ASTEC, Western Heights, Clinton, Elk City

District 3: Holland Hall, Metro Christian Academy, Oologah-Talala, Miami, McLain, Wagoner, Catoosa, Skiatook

District 4: Ft. Gibson, Sallisaw, Regent Prep, Stilwell, Pryor, Hilldale, Poteau, Cascia Hall

CLASS 3A

District 1: McLoud, Christian Heritage Academy, Millwood (Girls), Crossings Christian School, Oklahoma Christian School, Bridge Creek (Girls), Atoka, Douglass (Boys), Crooked Oak

District 2: Heritage Hall, Community Christian School, Cordell, Alva, Kingfisher, Newkirk (Girls), Mount St. Mary, Cushing (Girls)

District 3: Commerce, Drumright (Girls), Verdigris, Central, Locust Grove, Summit Christian, Mannford (Girls), Riverfield Country Day, Westville

District 4: Heavener, Keys Parkhill (Girls), Rejoice Christian, Sequoyah Claremore, Hugo (Boys), Victory Christian School, Porter Consolidated (Girls), Daniel Webster, Bristow, Inola (Girls)

 

 

 

mike.brown@tulsaworld.com

