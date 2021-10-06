OSSAA tables action on state tournament basketball site; ORU, OSU and OU have each made bids to host

OKLAHOMA CITY — A decision on the site of the Class 6A-5A state basketball tournaments for the next three years will have to wait for at least another month.

The Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association’s board of directors tabled action Wednesday until the November meeting. Executive director David Jackson said additional information had been received, which made the postponement necessary.

Mike Whaley, associate director and basketball chairman, said it is an issue with digital ticketing and making sure all three bidding sites will have a comparable process.

Oral Roberts University, which has hosted the 6A-5A tournaments in the Mabee Center continuously since 2010, was joined by the University of Oklahoma and Oklahoma State University in bidding for the 2022, 2023 and 2024 tournaments.

Whaley said having three bids allows the OSSAA to consider “moving this event around. Maybe that’s what we need to do and maybe not. There is that `Big House’ mentality with the Mabee Center. It has been the destination station for 6A-5A basketball and the membership has been very pleased.”