OSSAA tables action on state tournament basketball site; ORU, OSU and OU have each made bids to host

OKLAHOMA CITY — A decision on the site of the Class 6A-5A state basketball tournaments for the next three years will have to wait for at least another month.
The Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association’s board of directors tabled action Wednesday until the November meeting. Executive director David Jackson said additional information had been received, which made the postponement necessary.
Mike Whaley, associate director and basketball chairman, said it is an issue with digital ticketing and making sure all three bidding sites will have a comparable process.
Oral Roberts University, which has hosted the 6A-5A tournaments in the Mabee Center continuously since 2010, was joined by the University of Oklahoma and Oklahoma State University in bidding for the 2022, 2023 and 2024 tournaments.
Whaley said having three bids allows the OSSAA to consider “moving this event around. Maybe that’s what we need to do and maybe not. There is that `Big House’ mentality with the Mabee Center. It has been the destination station for 6A-5A basketball and the membership has been very pleased.”
The large-school state tournaments have been held in the Tulsa area with the Mabee Center as the headquarter site 29 times since 1982. COVID-19 forced cancellation of the 2020 tournaments.
OU last hosted the tournaments in the Lloyd Noble Center in 2007 and 2009. OSU hosted at Gallagher-Iba Arena in 2002.
In other action Wednesday, the board approved soccer districts for the 2022 and 2023 seasons and a measure that allows the OSSAA staff executive power to designate the home team for some neutral-site postseason games.
Normally, the home team is determined by whether it is an odd- or even-numbered year and where the competing teams fall on the bracket.
Jackson said the staff would deviate from that formula only in extreme cases where it was clear that a school with a large fan following would be inconvenienced by limited seating on the visitor's side when a school with a smaller following was likely to occupy only a fraction of the seats on the home side.
2022, 2023 soccer districts
CLASS 6A
District 1: Deer Creek, Yukon, Edmond Memorial, Norman, Lawton, Putnam ity West, Northwest Classen, Southmoore
District 2: U.S. Grant, Mustang, Capitol Hill, Westmoore, Edmond Santa Fe, Moore, Norman North, Putnam North
District 3: Enid, Sand Springs, Putnam City, Stillwater, Jenks, Choctaw, Union, Edmond North
District 4: Tahlequah, Booker T. Washington, Owasso, Muskogee, Bixby, Bartlesville, Ponca City, Broken Arrow
CLASS 5A
District 1: Santa Fe South, Duncan, Eisenhower, Elgin, Altus, Ardmore, MacArthur, Noble
District 2: Piedmont, Guthrie, El Reno, Southeast, Guymon, Midwest City, Bishop McGuinness, Carl Albert
District 3: Sapulpa, Durant, Memoria, Edison Prep, McAlester, Bishop Kelley, Shawnee, Del City
District 4: Coweta, Will Rogers, Claremore, East Central, Nathan Hale, Glenpool, Grove, Collinsville
CLASS 4A
District 1: Ada, Madill, Bethany, Chickasha, Harrah, Newcastle, Cleveland, Cache
District 2: Weatherford, Classen SAS, Woodward, Harding Charter Prep, ASTEC, Western Heights, Clinton, Elk City
District 3: Holland Hall, Metro Christian Academy, Oologah-Talala, Miami, McLain, Wagoner, Catoosa, Skiatook
District 4: Ft. Gibson, Sallisaw, Regent Prep, Stilwell, Pryor, Hilldale, Poteau, Cascia Hall
CLASS 3A
District 1: McLoud, Christian Heritage Academy, Millwood (Girls), Crossings Christian School, Oklahoma Christian School, Bridge Creek (Girls), Atoka, Douglass (Boys), Crooked Oak
District 2: Heritage Hall, Community Christian School, Cordell, Alva, Kingfisher, Newkirk (Girls), Mount St. Mary, Cushing (Girls)
District 3: Commerce, Drumright (Girls), Verdigris, Central, Locust Grove, Summit Christian, Mannford (Girls), Riverfield Country Day, Westville
District 4: Heavener, Keys Parkhill (Girls), Rejoice Christian, Sequoyah Claremore, Hugo (Boys), Victory Christian School, Porter Consolidated (Girls), Daniel Webster, Bristow, Inola (Girls)