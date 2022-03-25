OGBCA Large East All-State selections include Union's TK Pitts, Sydni Smith

Union and Tahlequah have two players each on the Oklahoma Girls Basketball Coaches Association's Large East team announced Friday night.
Union's selections are TK Pitts and Sydni Smith. Union's Joe Redmond was the Large Northeast's Coach of the Year. Tahlequah is represented by Smalls Goudeau and Faith Springwater.
All-State selections also included the World's Ms. Inside winner, Bristow's Camille Pritchard (Middle East), and Ms. Outside winner, Bishop Kelley's Rachel Avedon (Large East).
LARGE EAST
TK Pitts and Sydni Smith, Union; Smalls Goudeau and Faith Springwater, Tahlequah; Journey Armstead, Sand Springs; Taleyah Jones, Broken Arrow; Stevie Stinchcomb, McAlester; Aunisty Smith B.T. Washington; Rachel Avedon, Bishop Kelley; Chrissen Harland Stillwater.
MIDDLE EAST
Camille Pritchard, Bristow; Kylie Eubanks, Keys; Jaylee Lopez Idabel; Bailey Layman, Cleveland; Ava Greer, Holland Hall; Racheal Watie, Roland; Jenna Whiteley, Fort Gibson; Kyleigh Ortiz, Kansas; Kaydrin Scott, Hugo; Shayla Wofford, Ada.
People are also reading…
SMALL EAST
Samantha Shanks, Webbers Falls; Maggie Sockey, Crowder; Mika Scott, Pocola; Raelyn Delt, Shiloh Fletcher and Maddie Ramsey, Howe; Makenzie Gill and Faith Wright, Dale; Taryn Batterton, Latta; Alexus Belcher, Vanoss; Abby Harelson, Okemah; Grace Goins, Fairland; Trinity Wiseman, Pittsburg; Kelsie McCollom, Ripley; Austyn Wright, Whitesboro.
LARGE WEST
Toni Papahronis, Edmond North; Randi Harding, Mustang; Ashlyn Evans-Thompson, El Reno; Karley Johnson and Talia Pogi, Mustang; Jaki Rollins, Norman; Carly Gasaway, Choctaw; Azharia Jackso, Lawton MacArthur; A'munique Holmes, Putnam City; Tangee Gagau, NW Classen.
MIDDLE WEST
Storie Driver. Hadley Perriman and Madi Surber, Tuttle; Braylee Dale, Perry; Lauryn Scalice, Bethany; Rayland Garner and Allison Green, Kingfisher; Reagan Fox, Blanchard; Carmella Jefferson, Clinton; Hunter Bayless, Weatherford.
SMALL WEST
Abby Bates, Navajo; Jena Bay, Shattuck; Brooklyn Bayless, Arnett; Kria Berkey and Rees Berkey, Hydro-Eakly; Hensley Eaton, Lomega; Jaedyn Getman, Stratford; Corky Hall, Duke; Devynn Harris, Amber-Pocasset; Alli Harvey, Lookeba-Sickles; Ashlan Light, Garber; Lexie McLemore, Cyril; Jaime Peffer, Merritt; Hollie Stalder, Hooker; Jadyn Watkins, Vici.
2022 OGBCA WINNERS
Hall of Fame inductees
Vernon Johnson, Howard Ray, Chris Brown; Jerry Ward, Chuck London.
Charles K. Heatly Award winners
East – Mark McKenzie (Pocola); West – Christy Edelen (Arapaho-Butler).
Bertha Frank Teague Award winners
East – Kaylee Byrd (Frontier); West – Taylor Young (Kingfisher).
Region Coaches of the Year
Large: Joe Redmond, Union; Kendra Kilpatrick, Stillwater; Jarrod Owen, McAlester; Pete Papahronis, Edmond North; Kyle Richey, Carl Albert; Kate Smith, Mustang.
Middle: Justin Brown, T. Sequoyah; Tara Satterfield, Bethel; Glen Cone, Stilwell; Paul Duncan, Perry; Jenni Holbrook, Jones; Brian Lester, Tuttle.
Small: Justin Goins, Fairland; Eric Smith, Dale; Jim Jenson, Pittsburg; Brady Hamar, Seiling; Haley Mitchel, Okarche; Jeff Daugherty, Merritt.
Coach of the Year
East – Kendra Kilpatrick, Stillwater; West – Brian Lester, Tuttle.
Assistant Coach of the Year
East – Scott Wilson, Dale; West – Jamie Combs, Mustang.
Junior High Coach of the Year
East – Jim Wingfield, Vanoss; West – Zac Coulson, Piedmont.