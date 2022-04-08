OCA's Large East girls basketball roster includes 5A champion McAlester standouts

Class 5A state girls basketball champion McAlester will have the maximum two selections in the Oklahoma Coaches Association's All-State Games on July 28 at Jenks' Frank Herald Field House.

McAlester's representatives on the Large East's roster that was announced Thursday will be Stevie Stinchcomb and Elizabeth Milligan. They combined for 31.6 points this season.

The Large East will be led by Bristow's Matt Morgan, who will get a chance to coach Camille Pritchard for one more game. Pritchard was the World's Ms. Inside winner in 2022.

LARGE EAST

TK Pitts, Union; Smalls Goudeau, Tahlequah; Journey Armstead, Sand Springs; Taleyah Jones, Broken Arrow; Elizabeth Milligan and Stevie Stinchcomb, McAlester; Chrissen Harland, Stillwater; Camille Pritchard, Bristow; Bailey Layman, Cleveland; Ava Greer, Holland Hall.

Coaches: Matt Morgan, Bristow (head); Scott Lowe, Fort Gibson.

SMALL EAST

Samantha Shanks, Webbers Falls; Maggie Sockey, Crowder; Mika Scott, Pocola; Raelyn Delt and Shiloh Fletcher, Howe; Faith Wright, Dale; Alexus Belcher, Vanoss; Trinity Wiseman, Pittsburg; Kylie Eubanks, Keys; Braylee Dale, Perry.

Coaches: Paul Duncan, Perry (head); Ashley Rush, Crowder.

LARGE WEST

Toni Papahronis, Edmond North; Ashlyn Evans-Thompson, El Reno; Karley Johnson and Randi Harding, Mustang; Mikayla Parks, Norman; Darianna Littlepage-Buggs and Jordan Harrison, OKC Classen SAS; Azya Poole, MWC Carl Albert; Hadley Periman, Tuttle; Reagan Fox, Blanchard.

Coaches: Brian Lester, Tuttle (head); Kirk Graham, Anadarko.

SMALL WEST

Brooklyn Bayless, Arnett; Kira Berkey and Rees Berkey, Hydro-Eakly; Jaedyn Getman, Stratford; Corky Hall, Duke; Devynn Harris, Amber-Pocasset; Ashlan Light, Garber; Hollie Stalder, Hooker; Shawntae Silva, Luther; Mattie Richardson, Washington.

Coaches: Brian Stalder, Hooker (head); Chad Hutchison, Geronimo.

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.