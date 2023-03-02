KELLYVILLE — A decided height advantage pushed No. 3 Norman past No. 2 Bixby 57-32 in a Class 6A East area girls basketball championship game Thursday night at the Kellyville Event Center.

The Tigers (20-4) punched their ticket to next week's state tournament at the University of Oklahoma's Lloyd Noble Center.

The Spartans (18-8) get a second chance to qualify for state against No. 4 Choctaw at 3 p.m. Saturday in Sapulpa.

The Yellowjackets (17-7) survived a furious rally against No. 8 Jenks (14-11) in Thursday's elimination game 53-49.

Norman had a trio of 6-footers all finish in double figures. Kayla Jones, 6-0, had a game-high 17 points.

Jordyn Rollins and Nessa Begay, both 6-1, scored 14 points apiece. Gentry Baldwin paced Bixby with 11 points.

Bixby scored the first six points of the game on long distance bombs from Gracy Wernli and Baldwin. Norman fought back though to forge a 9-9 tie at the end of the first quarter.

The score was still tied 9-9 when Alyssa Nielsen picked up her second foul for the Spartans at the 6-minute mark of the second period. The Tigers took advantage, scoring the next six points.

Brynn Daniel answered with a trey midway through the second, but those turned out to be the only points of the frame for Bixby. Norman eventually led 25-12 at the half.

The Tigers then opened the second half with 11 consecutive points. The Spartans finally broke that run on a pair of free throws from Ama Musick with 4:07 left in the third quarter.

Norman stretched the margin to 46-19 after three periods. The remaining points in the frame for Bixby came on a pair of free throws from Wernli and a trey from Baldwin.

The Spartans made just a pair of two-point buckets in the game. The first one came from Musick on the front end of a conventional 3-point play with 5:28 remaining.

Choctaw 53, Jenks 49: Jill Twiehaus had a game-high 18 points and Mackenzie Forgione finished with a double-double, 10 points and 12 rebounds, but it wasn't quite enough for the Trojans.

Shelbie Pherigo paced the Yellowjackets with 17 points. Teammate Katelyn Davis also finished in double figures with 15.

Choctaw seemed to have things in control when it was on top 47-28 after three periods. Jenks, however, made a serious push in the final stanza.

The Trojans got the first four points of the fourth period on buckets in close from Mandy Simpson and Forgione.

Jenks continued to chip away and closed within 49-45 after a bucket from Simpson at the 1:22 mark of the fourth.

The Yellowjackets missed several free throws to help get the Trojans back in it. Raven Jackson finally split a pair with 57 seconds left to make it 50-45.

Twiehaus countered with a bucket through the back door 10 seconds later. Pherigo then made 1-of-2 at the line with 44 seconds remaining.

Simpson made both ends of a 1-and-1 with 26 seconds left. Davis came up clutch though as she converted a pair at the line with 13 seconds to play for the final margin.

"I knew we were down but I also knew we weren’t going to quit," said Jenks head coach Will Seymour. "We talked about chipping a few points at a time and they did that. They are extremely coachable and they worked too hard all season long."

Choctaw scored the first five points of the game, but Jenks battled back to forge a 7-7 tie midway through the first quarter.

The Yellowjackets then countered with the next 10 points en route to a 17-9 advantage at the end of the frame.

Twiehaus got the opening points of the second period from long range, but Choctaw answered with the next nine points on the way to a 31-14 lead at the half.

Twiehaus made a pair of 3-pointers in the third quarter, but things still seemed comfortable for the Yellowjackets at the end of the frame. Jenks had other ideas, but in the end Choctaw was able to pull it out..

"They all love and support each other every game," said Seymour. "We have the best hype bench in the state that brings us energy all game. It was such a fun year with this group and one I’ll always cherish."

NORMAN 57, BIXBY 32

Bixby;9;3;7;13;--;32

Norman;9;16;21;11;--;57

Bixby (18-8): Baldwin 11, K Wernli 8, G. Wernli 5, Musick 5, Daniel 3.

Norman (20-4): Jones 17, Rollins 14, Begay 14, Parks 10, Simmons 2.

CHOCTAW 53, JENKS 49

Choctaw;17;14;16;6--53

Jenks;9;5;14;21--49

Choctaw (17-7): Pherigo 17, Davis 15, Jackson 8, Kraeer 6, Brooke Curry 3, Duval 2, Bre Curry 2.

Jenks (14-11): Twiehaus 18, Forgione 10, Simpson 9, Langley 7, White 5.