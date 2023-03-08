McKenzie Mathurin
Broken Arrow, 5-foot-11, So.
Season averages: 20.8 points; 5.5 rebounds, 2.2 assists
Votes received: 778
Next five vote-getters: Jill Twiehaus, Jenks; Shayna Hendrix, Kiefer; Aaliyah Shawnee, Glenpool; Anne Blankenship, Bishop Kelley; Heaven Smith, KIPP Tulsa
ACCOMPLISHMENTS
Won by 107 votes over Twiehaus. Has led the Tigers to an 18-8 record and their first 6A state tournament berth since 2016. Had 31 points and seven rebounds in a 60-54 victory over Choctaw in a regional final. Scored 28 in a 46-43 win over Sand Springs on Jan. 27 and also had 28 points in a win over Muskogee on Jan. 13. Has received offers from numerous major colleges.
FROM HEAD COACH SHANE COFFEY
"Kenzi has worked extremely hard in the off-season to become a 3-level scorer. This season she was able to see the fruits of her labor by becoming an elite scorer. She is a type of player that is very driven to be the best version of herself, and I am excited to see her continue to develop over the next two seasons within our program."
MATHURIN'S FAVORITES
Athlete: Chelsea Dungee — she plays like me
Movie: “Moana”
TV series: “Barbie Life in the Dreamhouse”
Musical Artist: Giveon
Role model: My mom, she taught me basketball
— Barry Lewis, Tulsa World