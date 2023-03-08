McKenzie Mathurin

Won by 107 votes over Twiehaus. Has led the Tigers to an 18-8 record and their first 6A state tournament berth since 2016. Had 31 points and seven rebounds in a 60-54 victory over Choctaw in a regional final. Scored 28 in a 46-43 win over Sand Springs on Jan. 27 and also had 28 points in a win over Muskogee on Jan. 13. Has received offers from numerous major colleges.

"Kenzi has worked extremely hard in the off-season to become a 3-level scorer. This season she was able to see the fruits of her labor by becoming an elite scorer. She is a type of player that is very driven to be the best version of herself, and I am excited to see her continue to develop over the next two seasons within our program."