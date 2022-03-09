Ms. Outside: Bishop Kelley senior Rachel Avedon

Rachel Avedon

Bishop Kelley • 5-foot-9 • Sr.

Season averages: 17.2 points per game, 3.9 rebounds per game

Votes received: 1,123

Next five vote-getters: Abbey Stamper, Collinsville; Bella Pehrson, Mannford; Ava Greer, Holland Hall; Journey Armstead, Sand Springs; Alexis Martin, Oologah

Accomplishments

As a senior, Avedon was a consistent scorer for the Comets despite other teams focusing on shutting her down. She was the Tulsa World's player of the week in late January after averaging 17.7 points in three games and being selected to the Port City Classic all-tournament team. In her best outing, Avedon scored 32 in a win against East Central, hitting seven 3-pointers.

From Coach Jerri Berna

"Rachel not only has a high basketball IQ, but the skills to compliment and utilize it. She always draws the opponents' respect by attracting their best defensive player and even specially designed defense. She is a great teammate and has set the standard for future Comet girls basketball players."

Avedon on being Ms. Outside

"It means so much to me. It's awesome to have people that support me and respect my game enough for them to vote for me even with there being so many great candidates."

Favorites

Athlete: Paige Bueckers

Movie: "Grown Ups"

TV show: "The Vampire Diaries"

Musical artist: Lil Uzi Vert

Food: Mexican

— Kelly Hines, Tulsa World

