makenna yokley
Owasso, 6-1, Jr.
Season averages: 14.6 points, 6.5 rebounds
Votes received: 823
Next five vote-getters: Mackenzie Forgione, Jenks; Nakya Blakley, Central; Hannah Coons, Kiefer; Marcayla Johnson, B.T. Washington; Hailey Jackson, Sand Springs
ACCOMPLISHMENTS
Led the Rams to a 13-12 record — a two-win improvement over last year — and a 6A area tournament berth. Shot 54% on field goals. Had a career-high 24 points in a double-overtime game against Broken Arrow. Scored 38 points in the final two games of the Skiatook Tournament to lead Owasso to its first girls tournament title since the 2018 6A state championship. Selected as the tournament’s MVP. Had 20 points against Skiatook in the semifinals and 18 against Harrah in the final. After finishing third in last year’s voting, edged runner-up Mackenzie Forgione of Jenks by 216 votes. Central’s Nakya Blakley and Kiefer’s Hannah Coons finished in the top six vote-getters for the second year in a row.
People are also reading…
FROM COACH KENDALL STANDRIDGE
“Makenna grew this year in her consistency for our team. She became a key part of our offense, and also took pride in guarding some of the best people on the teams we played. Her height made her a continual matchup issue for many teams since she could step behind the 3-point line and make long shots, help handle bringing the ball up in fast-break opportunities, and post up under the basket.
YOKLEY’S FAVORITES
Athlete: Paige Bueckers
TV show: “Friends”
Musical artist: Taylor Swift
Role model: My mom, she has taught me many life lessons
— Barry Lewis, Tulsa World