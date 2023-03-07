Led the Rams to a 13-12 record — a two-win improvement over last year — and a 6A area tournament berth. Shot 54% on field goals. Had a career-high 24 points in a double-overtime game against Broken Arrow. Scored 38 points in the final two games of the Skiatook Tournament to lead Owasso to its first girls tournament title since the 2018 6A state championship. Selected as the tournament’s MVP. Had 20 points against Skiatook in the semifinals and 18 against Harrah in the final. After finishing third in last year’s voting, edged runner-up Mackenzie Forgione of Jenks by 216 votes. Central’s Nakya Blakley and Kiefer’s Hannah Coons finished in the top six vote-getters for the second year in a row.