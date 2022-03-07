Ms. Inside: Bristow's Camille Pritchard wins voting after stellar senior year

Camille Pritchard

Bristow, 5-9, Sr.

Season averages: 20 points, 11.4 rebounds, 2.3 steals

Votes received: 911

Next five vote-getters: Morgan Borgstadt, Verdigris; Makenna Yokley, Owasso; Aunisty Smith, Booker T. Washington; Nakya Blakley, Memorial; Hannah Coons, Kiefer

ACCOMPLISHMENTS

Pritchard propelled the Pirates to a 22-3 season while shooting 48% from the field. She also developed into a 3-point threat, shooting 33% from beyond the arc. As a force inside, Pritchard recorded 16 double-doubles and surpassed 1,000 career points, only the seventh player in program history to reach that milestone. She has signed with Temple (Texas) College.

FROM COACH MATT MORGAN

"Camille is a talented player who affects the game on both ends of the floor. She can score in multiple ways with her ability to hit the 3-point shot, drive to the basket, or post up inside. She is also a lockdown defender who can guard any position on the floor. She is a great example of what hard work does for a player."

PRITCHARD ON BEING MS. INSIDE

"It means a lot just knowing that I was even nominated as one of the best power forwards or small forwards (in the area). That's an honor in itself. Knowing that people cared enough to vote for me really means a lot."

FAVORITES

Athlete: Michael Jordan

Movie: "The Princess and the Frog"

TV show: "All American"

Musical artist: Lil Baby

Food: Chicken alfredo

