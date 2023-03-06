Holland Hall is back in the state tournament for the third consecutive year, and the Dutch has been cruising so far through three playoff games.

The Dutch punched its ticket to the state tournament on Thursday with a 55-33 victory over Tahlequah in the Class 5A area championship game.

“Always exciting and an honor to compete for the top of your class,” said Holland Hall coach Crystal Lawson, whose team's postseason margin is 25.3 points.

This will be the Dutch’s first attempt at a 5A title after falling short in Class 4A the past two seasons. In 2021 and 2022, Holland Hall lost in the state tournament to the eventual state champions — Classen (2022) and Tuttle (2021). And this season, Holland Hall has not lost to a 5A team, the only three losses in a 22-3 campaign coming against Kiefer (3A), Norman (6A) and Lincoln Christian (4A).

Led by a group of five seniors — four in the starting lineup — Holland Hall is driven by Elise Hill, a Tulsa signee, who averages 17.9 points and four rebounds a game. Senior Sophia Regalado is the only other Dutch player scoring in double figures at 11.8 points per contest. Sophomore Ava Casper is tossing in 9.8 points per game, and senior forward Miranda Davis is leading the Dutch with 6.7 rebounds per game.

Holland Hall and Lawton MacArthur will open the 5A girls state tournament at 9 a.m. Wednesday at the Lloyd Noble Center in Norman. The winner will advance to play the winner of Carl Albert and Rogers on Friday.

And Lawson said the key to success in Norman is simple.

“We need to stay true to who we are and play consistent basketball,” she said.

Warriors back in the state tourney

With one last chance to qualify for the state tournament, Glenpool knocked off Guthrie, 61-52, on Saturday for an area consolation crown. For the Warriors, it’s their first trip to the state tournament since 1981 — and the first trip during the 5-on-5 era.

“I am just so proud of the hard work all of our girls have put in,” Glenpool coach Bobby Belveal said. “None of our girls have had to play with the pressure of a state tournament berth on the line before. I thought we played a little nervous on Thursday night (against Carl Albet), but (Saturday) we focused in and played a really good game.”

Tyra McKinnie led the Warriors with 19 points against Guthrie, and Aaliyah Shawnee added 17 with Jordan Blades adding 14 points.

“After Thursday, we just agreed to put it behind us and take advantage of the opportunity we have given ourselves,” Belveal said. “We had to go out and play our basketball. Leave it all on the court.”

Glenpool will take on 5A No. 1 Sapulpa at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Reigning state champs on tap for Lincoln Christian

Class 4A No. 1 Lincoln Christian has dispatched nearly all of its opponents this season en route to a 25-1 record. On Friday night, the Bulldogs knocked off Wagoner for an area tournament championship and return to the state tournament — albeit in Class 4A this season, compared to 3A last year.

And first up for Lincoln Christian is the returning 4A champion, Classen SAS on Wednesday at 9 p.m. at Jim Norick Arena in Oklahoma City. But coach Melody Stewart said the girls are zeroed in on the objective this week.

“I think they are very focused and dialed in,” Stewart said. “I would say they have a better sense of urgency about them this season than that of the last two years.”

Leading Lincoln Christian is senior Ellie Brueggemann with 15.3 points, 3.4 rebounds and 3.1 steals per game. Audrey Hopkins is adding 13 points a game, and Maddi Stewart is recording 12.8 points and 7.8 rebounds per contest.

As a team, the Bulldogs are grabbing an average of 31 rebounds per game, and that’s a key that Stewart pointed to for success.

“Defense and rebounding,” Stewart said. “I feel like our kids have done a pretty good job of buying into those two conserves here down the stretch and it is truly helped us a lot.”

Kiefer claws way to state tournament

Class 3A No. 5 Kiefer had a less-than-enjoyable Friday night with a 45-30 loss to Jones in the area tournament championship game. But with another chance to make the state tournament, the Trojans quickly erased that loss from their collective memory bank.

“The girls flushed Friday fast,” Kiefer coach John Coons said. “We were already talking Morris on the way home after that game. I was extremely proud of them for that. We were loose but focused on Saturday.”

And it showed.

The Trojans knocked off Morris, 52-44, to reach the 3A state tournament, where they’ll face No. 8 Kingston in the quarterfinals on Wednesday in Oklahoma City. It’ll be Kiefer’s first state tournament appearance since 2018.

Hannah Coons is leading the Trojans at 21 points and nine rebounds per game, and Shayna Hendrix is adding 15 points and seven rebound per contest.

For John Coons, it’ll be his second time to enjoy a state tournament experience with one of his children.

“I’ve been blessed way more than I should be,” Coons said. “To be able to coach my son and take him two times (at Catoosa), and now getting to go coach Han at the Big House for the final year of games is just an awesome feeling. Not sure it’s set in yet.”