Moore basketball standout Aaliyah Moore is repeat recipient of Gatorade Award as Oklahoma player of the year

Aaliyah Moore, a 6-foot-3 senior from Moore High School, has repeated as Gatorade girls basketball player of the year for the state of Oklahoma.

Moore averaged 25.2 points, 11.6 rebounds and 2.2 blocked shots, helping lead the Lions to a 16-9 record. She also shot 54% from the field and 77% from the foul line in 19 games before hip surgery forced her to miss the Class 6A postseason.

A McDonald’s All-American and one of five finalists for Naismith national girls high school player of the year, Moore is rated as the No. 5 prospect in the Class of 2021 by Prospects Nation and No. 6 nationally by ESPN. She has signed to play at the University of Texas.

Moore finished her high school career with 1,803 points and 882 rebounds, most in school history. She also had 71 career double-doubles.

Gatorade made the announcement Thursday in its 36th year of honoring the best high school athletes in all 50 states and the District of Columbia.

A member of National Honor Society and a peer tutor, Moore carries a 4.01 GPA.