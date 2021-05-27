 Skip to main content
Moore basketball standout Aaliyah Moore is repeat recipient of Gatorade Award as Oklahoma player of the year
  • Updated
  • 0
TOC Basketball (copy)

Aaliyah Moore handles the ball in the 2019-20 Tournament of Champions at the Mabee Center. On Thursday, the Moore High senior was announced as Gatorade state girls basketball player of the year for the second straight season. TULSA WORLD file

 Brett Rojo

Aaliyah Moore, a 6-foot-3 senior from Moore High School, has repeated as Gatorade girls basketball player of the year for the state of Oklahoma.

Moore averaged 25.2 points, 11.6 rebounds and 2.2 blocked shots, helping lead the Lions to a 16-9 record. She also shot 54% from the field and 77% from the foul line in 19 games before hip surgery forced her to miss the Class 6A postseason.

A McDonald’s All-American and one of five finalists for Naismith national girls high school player of the year, Moore is rated as the No. 5 prospect in the Class of 2021 by Prospects Nation and No. 6 nationally by ESPN. She has signed to play at the University of Texas.

Moore finished her high school career with 1,803 points and 882 rebounds, most in school history. She also had 71 career double-doubles.

Gatorade made the announcement Thursday in its 36th year of honoring the best high school athletes in all 50 states and the District of Columbia.

A member of National Honor Society and a peer tutor, Moore carries a 4.01 GPA.

She has volunteered on behalf of the Hoodies for the Homeless organization as well as Ally’s House, a long-term care pediatric cancer facility.  She has donated her time with the Buddy committee, a group of students who assist intellectually challenged students.

Moore is now eligible for selection as Gatorade’s national player of the year in girls basketball, which will be announced in June.

mike.brown@tulsaworld.com

Gatorade Award

Previous recipients of the Gatorade Award as Oklahoma high school girls basketball player of the year:

2020: Aaliyah Moore, Moore

2019: Gabby Gregory, Holland Hall

2018: Jessi Murcer, Westmoore

2017: Ana Llanusa, Choctaw

2016: Aaliyah Wilson, Muskogee

2015: Aaliyah Wilson, Muskogee

2014: Chelsea Dungee, Preston

2013: Lakota Beatty, Anadarko

2012: Courtney Walker, Edmond Santa Fe

2011: Ashley Clark, Midwest City

2010: Richa Jackson, Midwest City

2009: Kevi Luper, Adair

2008: Alyssia Brewer, Sapulpa

2007: Angel Goodrich, Tahlequah Sequoyah

2006: Sade Morris, Norman

2005: Earnesia Williams, Sapulpa

2004: Stephanie McGhee, Howe

2003: Stephanie McGhee, Howe

2002: Melissa Hobbs, Woodward

2001: Kala Bowers, Woodward

2000: Iciss Tillis, Cascia Hall

1999: Iciss Tillis, Cascia Hall

1998: Angie Gorton, Canadian

1997: Leslie Norrid, Pocola

1996: Paige Sauer, Carl Albert

1995: Megan Gregg, Beaver

1994: Malisa Daniel, Prague

1993: Marianne Miller, Vanoss

1992: Crystal Robinson, Atoka

1991: Etta Maytubby, Del City

1990: Katura Jones, Moore

1989: Shelley Jarrard, Webbers Falls

1988: Lanita Luckey, Central

1987: Ava Rushing, McLain

1986: Angie Cook, Davenport

